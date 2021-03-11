Top Tips to Strengthen Windows PC Security.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com)

Introduction

Windows has become the OS standard: since Windows hit its stride with Windows 95, many expect a lot out of Windows, including security. However, Windows has a complicated history with cybersecurity, with some bugs putting Windows users at severe risk.

Today, let’s take a look at what threats you as a Windows user need to worry about and how you can begin protecting your device.

Threats Windows Users Need to Worry About

Malware

Malware, a term short for “malicious software,” is a general term used to refer to all types of harmful software, from damaging ransomware to annoying adware. Not all forms of malware are as dangerous as others, but all forms should be avoided.

Adware may seem like a minor annoyance, but the presence of adware usually signifies a more significant problem—possibly another thing of malware. Other malware, like spyware and ransomware, can cause substantial damage to your device and identity.

Public Wi-Fi

Regular networks use passwords, special SSIDs, and various other security features to create a secure and safe network for employees to use. Public networks operate opposite of this standard: they rarely require passwords, and public networks are open to everyone who happens to visit the source of the network.

As a result, public Wi-Fi networks are dangerous to use. Their lack of security means that cybercriminals can—and often do—hop onto public networks in order to steal the data of others on the network.

Tips to Secure Your Windows PC

Update Windows in Frequent Intervals

One issue many have with recent versions of Windows is how the OS forces updates onto its users. It’s not uncommon for Windows to forcefully pause whatever you’re doing, warn you that there’s a new update, and even force you to update right then and there.

Windows updates are annoying, yes, but they are required for proper security. Why? Because these Windows updates often include vital security patches that impact the safety of Windows. Withholding these updates or never installing them puts your version of Windows at risk, as cybercriminals will begin discovering vulnerabilities and backdoors that are compatible with your version of Windows.

Use a VPN When on Public Wi-Fi Networks

As we’ve already discussed, public networks are hotbeds of cybercrime. Cybercriminals lurk on public networks because of how easy it is to steal the data of others on the network, and if you’re someone who connects to public networks often, your chances of becoming a victim are increased.

There is a way to use a public network safely, however: use a VPN service. Virtual Private Networks actively encrypt your device’s data and the data it sends out on the network. Encrypted data is unreadable to any cybercriminal that intercepts it, meaning your data remains safe and private.

Conclusion

Windows has become the world’s most popular OS because of its versatility, compatibility, sleek design, and frequent updates. However, when it comes to securing Windows, there’s some work to be done on the user’s part. With these tips, you’ll be much closer to a smooth Windows experience.

Staff Writer; Karl Parker