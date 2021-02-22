You are here: Home Health / How Clean Is the Water You’re Drinking?

How Clean Is the Water You’re Drinking?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Have you ever wondered if the water you’re drinking every day is 100% safe for consumption? Because many did wonder and what they have found was disappointing. Many Americans, and especially many people in the black community face problems with their drinking water.

The sad part is that in some of these cases, a single type of filter might not be enough. It’s shocking to think that a first world country could have such problems, yet here we are. In any case, let’s get you some basic advice on how to know for sure if your drinking water is clean.

Just Test It

If your water smells bad or has some coloration to it, then it’s more than likely not safe to drink. However, even if your water looks clear it might still be hiding several pollutants inside of it. The best way to know for sure is to get a water testing kit.

Make sure to get kits that can detect several types of pollutants so that you’ll know what the specific problem is. Read the kit’s instruction label and follow the steps accordingly. From there, you’ll be able to determine the types of filters, purifiers, or RO system that you should install.

Choose a Filter Type

Did you know that filters come in all shapes and sizes? That’s right, you can get either something as plain and simple as a water filter pitcher or something as complex as a whole house water filter or reverse osmosis system.

The thing is, not all of them are created equally. Depending on the type of screening method they use, some will only filter out inorganic material while others are only good for bacteria and viruses. In any case, we recommend looking at a list of filter types and see which one is ideal for your needs.

Hard Water Can Be Your Friend Sometimes

We all know hard water is a harsh appliance killer and that it leaves white stains on fixtures, dishes, and it irritates the scalp and skin, and so forth. However, few people know that water gets its hardness from excess calcium and magnesium crystals.

Now you probably already know what these minerals are and how beneficial they are for your body. In this sense, hard water is actually recommended for human consumption, unlike softened water which contains sodium instead of hard minerals. Still, the downsides of hard water can’t be ignored, and you need to do something about it.

Luckily, there is a method to soften water without removing the minerals or adding sodium. It’s called a water descaler system and it does just that without having to modify your plumbing system at all.

Don’t Forget to Disinfect in an Emergency

Finally, even if you have a filter installed and whatnot, it’s always a good idea to boil your water before consumption in case of a blackout, hurricane, boil water notice, and so forth. For the best results, make sure to follow the CDC guidelines for making water safe in an emergency.

Staff Writer; Craig Hall