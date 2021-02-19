You are here: Home Health / 5 Detox Drinks For a Glowing Skin.

5 Detox Drinks For a Glowing Skin.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Our skin is the largest organ in our body. It plays an essential role in protecting the body against harmful things in the outside world like pathogens and water loss. It also acts as an insulator and helps in regulating body temperature. Our skin also contains a precursor of Vitamin D called 7-dehydrocholesterol, which helps in producing Vitamin D when the skin is exposed to the sun. This function of our skin helps in getting stronger bones and teeth.

We often ignore the well-being of our skin, forgetting all the benefits that it gives us.

Considering the number of pollutants, dirt, chemicals found in food or our atmosphere every day, it’s more than impossible to keep our skin healthy and glowing. After all those destructions are done to the skin, there needs to be a fix.

While you think the brand new and exorbitant beauty products may help you get a glowing skin, an inside-out approach is the foundation of perfect skin. Naturally, glowing skin comes from what we put into our bodies than what we put outside.

One such natural way to get glowing skin is to drink a lot of water. No matter how many branded products you apply, if you are not drinking enough water, your skin will never glow. Your skin requires hydration by drinking water and not by using your moisturizer. It is because water flushes out the toxins and helps in keeping your cells hydrated and glowing.

However, drinking plain water can be boring sometimes. A good idea is to add some fresh fruits and vegetables to make delicious detox water to stay well hydrated.

Detox water is the perfect way to get all the nutrients required for a glowing skin. This trend is not going to fade away anytime soon. Drinking detox water regularly can help flush out the toxins, keeping your skin looking fresh and energized.

I hope these reasons are convincing enough to start drinking detox water for glowing skin.

So, to help you drink more water, we’ve got seven yummy detox drinks to spice up your water. You will be tempted to sip it all day long. Plus, all these detox drinks contain other beauty-enhancing ingredients. So you can ditch the sugary drinks for these delicious healthy drinks.

Lemon and Cucumber Detox Drink – The Perfect Detoxifier

It is the best Vitamin C enriched detox drink. Vitamin- C is one of the best vitamins to help your skin and hair healthy and glowing. It helps in naturally detoxifying your skin and body and prevents several skin issues. Vitamin C from lemons is a natural antioxidant that destroys free radicals. Being rich in fiber and low in calories, cucumber aids in weight loss as they fill you up and leave you satisfied for a longer time.

Recipe – Take a glass full of water and squeeze the juice of 1/2 lemon into it. Finely slice 1 cucumber and mix it in the water. You can also grab a handful of mint and add it to the water to enhance the flavor.

Allow this flavored water to cool and drink it throughout the day.

Watermelon and Basil Detox Drink – The Hydration

Watermelon contains 92% water, which is great for your skin and body. It not only helps in providing glowing skin but also helps with weight loss. This low-calorie fruit contains an antioxidant called Lycopene, which helps in reducing inflammation and also serves as an anti-aging agent. The amino acids in the watermelon also help in maintaining the blood flow.

Furthermore, basil is also a great anti-inflammatory. It also contains antimicrobial and antibacterial properties. Thus, it regulates oil production and enhances skin tone.

This watermelon-basil detox drink is the best to rejuvenate your skin from within.

Recipe – Add 1/2 cup cubed watermelon to a glass of water. Add 6-8 basil leaves. Leave it to infuse for 2 to 4 hours or keep it in the refrigerator overnight. You can strain it in the morning and drink this detox drink the first thing in the morning.

Strawberry Kiwi Detox Drink

Strawberries are known for their high antioxidant levels, which fight against free radicals. Strawberries are also known to promote eye health and heart health. Kiwi, on the other hand, contains dietary fiber along with vitamins C, E, and K, which helps in maintaining healthy skin and reducing your blood pressure. Drink this sweet treat as your daily dose of vitamins and antioxidants to get flawless glowing skin in no time.

Recipe – Take a jug of water. Add 4 to 6 sliced strawberries along with 1 kiwi – peeled and sliced. Leave it to infuse for 1 to 2 hours and enjoy. Yummy!!!

Lemon, Apple Cider, Honey, and Mint

We have already stated about the benefits of Lemon. And apple cider is one of the healthiest drinks. It has countless benefits. It helps in weight loss, reduces acne, and protects the skin. It also helps in boosting the metabolism and detox your body. When you add honey to apple cider vinegar, it will add antibacterial properties to the drink, making it a great detox drink for glowing skin.

Recipe – Take a jug of water and add 1-2 spoons of apple cider vinegar and a tablespoon of honey. You can also add some herbs like mint or basil for digestion. The best time to have it is on an empty stomach.

Apple and Cinnamon

Apples contain pectin which will help flush out the toxins from the body easily. Apples also have antioxidants and flavonoids, like vitamin C and B complex, to make you healthier. Cinnamon is known to improve your energy levels and prevents you from getting tired throughout the day.

Recipe – Cut out apple into cubes and add it to a jug of water. Take 2or3 two-inch cinnamon barks and add them to the water. Leave the water overnight in the fridge and have this super healthy, tasty drink the first thing in the morning.

When it comes to natural beauty, an inside-out approach is crucial. Given above are the best detox drinks that can make your skin glow naturally. You can easily prepare this at home with limited ingredients. These detox drinks will help you fight several skin issues naturally. But, you must remember that consuming a well-balanced diet loaded with nutrients is equally important to get the desired results.

