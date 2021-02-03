You are here: Home Health / 7 Ways To Stop Overeating Once and For All.

7 Ways To Stop Overeating Once and For All.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Don’t you hate when you are on a diet, but you find it impossible to stay within your daily calorie count? You feel frustrated knowing that you will never reach your fitness goal if you continue overeating. We have all experienced such a situation, and we know, how those dreaded hunger pangs make you frustrated, so that you promise yourself that it is going to be the last time you eat more food than you are supposed to.

Occasional overeating is not detrimental, but, over time, overeating can lead to major health issues. These can put you at risk of chronic diseases like type-2 diabetes and heart disease. Gradually, going over those calorie totals will cause weight gain and lead to obesity. Furthermore, it can hinder your progress of attaining your health and wellness goals and can have a negative impact on your emotional well-being.

First things first. You should know that appetite is quite different from hunger. Hunger is your physiological need to eat while the appetite is your desire to eat. It can be due to hunger but most often due to a desire to eat mindlessly, even after you’re full.

Dieting and curbing overeating can be difficult because we are surrounded by so many food choices that make it impossible for you to eat food only when you are hungry. You cannot resist the foods, and you find yourself indulging in every food you see.

Sometimes, you have thought that you’ve overcome overeating, yet it turns out that you’re back to square one when it comes to stopping overeating.

So why is it so hard to break this cycle?

Are there any ways to stop overeating once and for all?

Does it have anything to do with self-control?

Yes, of course, there are several ways that can help you stay within your calorie allowance. Self-control is the key. Many people struggle with self-control, especially when it comes to food. Secondly, eating right is critical. You must learn how to pick foods that make you feel satisfied with fewer calories.

Curbing overeating is not about making massive changes in your life, but making tiny adjustments to your daily habits.

Although breaking the habit of overeating can be challenging, here are a few tricks that can help you kick this unhealthy habit for good.

Limit Distractions

You might have the habit of catching up on your favorite television show while eating. When you’re watching TV, that gets all your attention. Not paying enough attention to what you are eating may cause you to overeat. You will not taste and enjoy your food, which makes it unaware of how full you are.

The simplest solution is, try not to mix your mealtime with screen time. Turn off your computers, tablets, phones, and televisions when eating.

Eat Slowly

Eating fast may cause you to overeat. Studies show that eating slowly might signal the brain to realize that stomach is full and you will stop eating. Therefore, take time to thoroughly chew food to increase the feeling of fullness and decrease hunger.

To practice eating slowly, cut your bites into smaller pieces, try putting your fork and knives down for some time, and take few deep breaths between your bites.

Don’t Skip Meals

When attempting to stop overeating or lose weight, many people skip their meals, thinking it will cut out on the number of calories they take in. But the naked truth is, skipping your meals can cause overeating later in the day, leading to weight gain. And, skipping your breakfast is a big no-no. Having your breakfast may help reduce overeating later. Experts also recommend taking smaller, more frequent meals.

Try eating balanced meals made with whole food to increase your satiety and reduce hunger.

Fill Up With Protein and Fiber-Rich Foods

Fiber is a powerful appetite suppressant. Choosing foods that are rich in fiber like whole grains, nuts, seeds, beans, vegetables, oats, and whole fruits, can help you feel fuller for longer, and helps prevent overeating.

Eating protein-rich foods like eggs, Greek yogurt, beans, peas, lentils, fish, poultry, and milk, especially at breakfast, tends to reduce the levels of Ghrelin, a hunger-stimulating hormone.

Start your day with a high-protein, high-carbohydrate breakfast to reduce your hunger later in the day. You can also add nuts and other fiber-rich foods at every meal to reduce the consumption of food.

Keep Your Stress Under Control

Chronic stress drives up the level of cortisol (an appetite-increasing hormone) that could lead to persistent hunger and overeating. Therefore, you need to reduce your stress. Many simple ways can help keep your stress under control.

Exercise regularly, practice yoga, meditation, breathing techniques, and stay connected with your friends and family.

Stay Hydrated With Water

When you feel dehydrated, you tend to feel hungry. But it’s the body signaling that you are dehydrated. Therefore, staying hydrated is an important way to prevent overeating. It doesn’t mean drinking sugary beverages. You should choose water over other sweetened drinks, as water is free of calories, and it will help prevent overeating. You may be unaware of the calories, carbohydrates, and fat in other drinks that can increase the risk of diabetes and other diseases.

Drink a glass of water before you take your first bite of food. It will improve your ability to control your hunger.

Get Adequate Sleep

Did you know that not getting enough sleep over weeks could lead you to feel hungrier and consume high calorie and carbohydrate-rich foods? Poor sleep is directly related to stress and emotional eating. If you don’t sleep for 7 to 8 hours per night, you crave more foods that are rich in sugar, fat, and empty calories.

If you’re struggling to get quality sleep, establish a consistent bedtime routine like taking a warm bath, meditation, or reading.

Overeating is a common problem among many that becomes a hard-to-break habit. But you can do it. Use these simple tips to stop the cycle of overeating once and for all. Try each of these tips to see which works best for you and stick with it. Once you practice mindful eating, you can say no when you are full and indulge when your body needs energy.

