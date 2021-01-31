7 Best Self-Care Tips For Busy Working Women.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Being a working woman is the definition of being busy. It’s typical for modern working women to have too much on their plate. Especially, working women who try to create a perfect balance between their career and personal life, get overwhelmed with their responsibilities and commitments.

Working women are superheroes and multi-tasking marvels who can handle work and home with ease, But they often put themselves at the bottom of their priority list – below work, kids, family, and home. They are constantly juggling multiple responsibilities – be it looking after the kids, work, or household chores – that leaves little space to focus on their own self.

Ask any random working woman you meet, she will tell you how guilty she feels about spending time and money on herself. This mindset of working women is the first thing that needs to be changed. Time never seems to be enough, but if you don’t take time for self-care, you are doing more harm to your family than good.

When you aren’t making time for self-care, it can make you stressed, exhausted, fatigued, and burnout. Routinely abandoning self-care can hurt your overall health.

Whether you are nurturing a business or career or a family, and feel overwhelmed shuffling between your different roles, these 10 self-care tips will help you focus on yourself better.

Establish a Morning Self-Care Routine

One of the easiest ways to get your #MeTime is to wake up before the rest of the house and get a head-start on your day. By making and taking time for yourself every morning, you can get ahead of the stress and keep yourself grounded and ready to get to work each day. Utilize this time wisely to do things that you can’t do easily with your kids

Go for a jog

Practice Yoga or meditation

Go for a walk

Read a book

Write in your daily journal

Focus On the Physical

This doesn’t mean you should do a full, high-intensity workout at the gym or set yourself a target to run the marathon next year. It just means doing any kind of exercise that builds strength, stamina, and suppleness.

Go for a walk around your house

Go swimming or cycling with friends

Spend time tending your garden

Sign up for a dance class

Do simple exercises like crunches, and squat jumps

Prioritize Sleep

It might sound simple, but often working women get sucked into the “get things done before the kids wake up” mentality. But getting adequate sleep is a crucial self-care practice. Research proves that chronic lack of sleep (less than 6 hours) is associated with serious health issues, from heart disease and obesity to depression and anxiety, to lack of focus and creativity.

Stay away from food or alcohol close to bedtime

Avoid stimulants such as nicotine and caffeine

Avoid emotionally disturbing conversations

Follow a regular, relaxing bedtime routine

Turn off the tech

Invest Time In Your Health

Working women often ignore their body signals and neglect to seek medical attention, resulting in serious health issues. Do you remember when was the last time you went in for a full-body check-up? You wouldn’t let your husband or kids miss their annual check-ups, so why let your health drop by the wayside. Remember that your health and wellness is equally important as that of your family members.

Get your flu shot

Schedule dental exams

Go for an annual check-up

Eat healthy, fresh foods, like grains, nuts, lean meats, fresh fruits, and veggies, on time

Drink plenty of water

Pamper Yourself

Being on a budget doesn’t mean that you should neglect to pamper yourself. Reward yourself now and then. Whether you’ve achieved a long-term goal or done a great job at work or simply had the most productive day ever, you deserve to be pampered. Pampering yourself will help you stay motivated on your financial journey. Pampering doesn’t have to burn a hole in your pocket. Here are a few cheap and simple ways to pamper yourself

Get a massage

Head to a spa

Go shopping for yourself

Curl up with a book and tea

Have an at-home date night

Make Time For Friends or Family

While #ME time is important for working women, spending quality time with friends and family is just as important. Studies have proven that spending time with friends and family boosts happiness and reduces stress. Why not set a regular date with a friend, family member, or loved one for a good boost in your mood? Here are a few ideas

Go for dinner and a movie

Invite friends for game night

Schedule a lunch date with friends at a new restaurant

Volunteer with a friend

Cook a new dish together with your partner

Rest When You’re Tired

This is probably the best self-care tip for all working women. Most working women do not allow themselves to take a break and rest. This reduces concentration and productivity. Instead, get refueled and replenished, practice stopping, and take time away from work, giving you the space to relax.

Last but not least, do not be afraid to ask for help when you are tired. Be it your partner, friend, or your parent, ask for help. Asking for help doesn’t make you weak. It helps you from getting burnout.

Add a day off to your calendar

Take a 5-minute break from work doing something that you love

Go to bed on time

Limit after-work events

Practice saying NO

These are just a few suggestions from us to you – wonderful, working women. Try these steps out and find what works for you. The benefits of self-care for working women are twofold – you can feel healthy, look great, live a joyful life, and you can take good care of your family. So, make time for self-care and take good care.

Staff Writer; Charlotte Johnson

Health guru at heart, yet able to touch base on many topics… Feel free to hit me up at; CharlotteJ@ThyBlackMan.com.