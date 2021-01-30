You are here: Home Politics / Joe Biden – Quockerwodger in Chief.

(ThyBlackMan.com) I did not see the Biden Inauguration. However, I read the text of his speech. I didn’t watch the Trump inauguration; however, I did watch the burning of buildings, cars and the breaking of store fronts on the day of his inauguration. In fact, the only inaugurations I’ve watched were for Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan (Same day Oakland Raiders won the Superbowl) and Barack Obama. The last of which was the best I had seen in terms of pomp and circumstance. But I am still more taken aback by the large military presence and walls and fences observed this time, for I have never seen such before in my lifetime in the U.S. What I saw was more representative of the celebrations of leaders in third world nations run by despots the likes of North Korea, Sudan, Vietnam, Qatar and Mali – where troops, tanks and flags replace the citizenry.

In addition I find it difficult to disaggregate the optics of the event and words of President Biden with respect to asking for unity yet in the same sentence describing those he would like to join him as white supremacist, domestic terrorist, chumps, racist and bigots equal to Joseph Gobbles. His surrogates go farther to include “religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians.” Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes stated that “A whole segment of the American population has been radicalized” and that homeland security should be involved to deal with this problem. They cancel and deplatform but this is not enough. There is also the call to deprogram supporters of the President (as if we were living in Communist China or the former Soviet Union) by bubble-wrapped elites like Katie Couric and progressive democrat Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson, who said on MSNBC that “there are millions of Americans, almost all White, almost all Republicans, who somehow need to be deprogrammed (re-education was made famous by the former Soviet Union with their Gulags and enhanced by the CCP, and Vietnam for the novice that read this an may not be aware).” But this was not unexpected if one understood the Biden ethos, the man that said “Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a Jungle…a racial jungle” when speaking on desegregating schools in 1977, or my favorite, ‘If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black‘. The way in which he said it was like a slave master telling his chattel I think for you because I know you better than you know yourself – come-on man, I own you.

This is what we see in the actions of his first three days. All of which: fail to support the unification of all Americans, promulgate hate and division by proxy, promote the tenants of white supremacy and destroy the economic prospects of black, minority and poor communities. Since January 20, in three days Joe Bob Jr. has been a busy body, signing everything put I front of him without reading like a preschooler when given a coloring book and a box of crayons. In less than 72 hours, Joe Biden has indicated that he and his party like guns and walls and admit they work to protect the political class, just not for the people. Think about it, the guy that got more votes than any presidential candidate in history in a “legitimate” election needs 25,000 troops at his inauguration. Ironic when you break it down that those who hate old white dudes chose the oldest white dude ever to be President. Adding to this is that democrats accused Trump of being a fascist for four years, then cheered for the military occupation of D.C.

So far, every action he has taken is more harmful to the United States and its citizenry than helpful. His incoming Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has suggested taxing Americans for the number of miles they drive and the Biden administration has declared the destruction of small business and the middle-class with a mandatory $15 minimum wage. Big labor openly regrets supporting Biden-Harris. Just read the statements by the Laborer’s International Union Of North America and the North American Building Trades Union.

On day one he sent a military convoy into Northeast Syria to invade Syria crossing out of Iraq. This action taken even before Raytheon Board member Lloyd Austin was confirmed as Secretary of Defense. Many knew this was on the table if the desire was to return to Obama era foreign policy. Look at his advisors: for director of national intelligence (DNI), Avril Haines (played a central role in crafting the legal foundation for the Obama administration’s secretive drone war) and Susan Rice (2012 Benghazi tragedy).

In another beef-witted move, his administration has shut-down the Keystone XL pipeline which was estimated to transport more than 800,000 barrels per day to the United States. As a result, on the primary end, this action according to the Association of Oil Pipelines could end 10,000 jobs resulting in the abrogation of approximately “$2.2 billion in payroll out of workers pockets.” Some have estimated on the back end more than 100,000 oil-related industry jobs could be lost in Texas singularly. Still no one has asked the economic rationale for this action, during a pandemic, after America has only regained about half of the 22 million jobs lost last year and the Labor Department reporting that unemployment benefits rose abruptly last week to surpass one million for the first time since summer.

Joe Biden has also suspended criminal illegal alien deportations, halted construction on U.S.-Mexico border wall (at a loss of 1000s of construction jobs), ending a travel ban on people from several predominantly Muslim countries and keep deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of people brought to the U.S. as children. These may sound good, but historically the people they will impact negatively will not be coastal elites in New York or Silicon Valley, but the poor black and white people with barely a high school degree across the nation. Illegal immigration has historically hit poor (especially black) communities harder than others.

In the U.S., Illegal immigration serves to increase the supply of low-skilled, low-wage labor available in the U.S. labor market. This is a major problem given that around 6 in 10 adult black males have a high school diploma or less and tend to be disproportionately employed in the low-skilled labor market, where their main labor competition is with illegal immigrants. Moreover, data notes that illegal immigration to the United States tends to lower both wages and employment rates for low-skilled American citizens again many who are black). Politicians have been using the number 11-12 million since 2004 and it has not changed in 17 years which is improbable. If 12 million illegal immigrants were in the U.S. labor market representing around 30 percent of the total foreign-born population in the United States in 2007, the question is, how many are here in 2021 and who would employers needing to fill low-wage jobs that require little reading or writing skills, be more willing to hire – blacks born in the United States or illegal alien immigrants?

The above is not new. Since the 1980s we have observed data indicate that “20 to 60 percent of the decline in wages, 25 percent of the decline in employment, and about 10 percent of the rise in incarceration rates among blacks with a high school education or less” has been a function of illegal immigration.

Since this support illegal immigration pep rally started more than 50 years ago, no racial or ethnic group has profited less or been impaired more than the nation’s African American community. Joe Biden’s immigration policy and refusal to secure our borders is just another example of progressive Democrats discarding the needs of the Black community. Illegal immigrants benefit employers, making it less favorable for workers, especially Blacks due to decades of unimpeded illegal immigration. Namely as presented prior, because job and wage losses hit Blacks disproportionally.

One of the truly astonishing actions of social division in support of the white supremacist patriarch taken by Biden was one of several executive orders issued the end women’s sports as understood. His Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination based on Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation is designed to extend the meaning of biological sex to ‘gender identity’. As one writer pointed out: This undermines the exception set out for sports under Title IX. Under Biden’s interpretation any male can declare “I currently identify as woman” and run in a women school or college competition. Under Biden’s EO any school which rejects such nonsense will lose all federal support. The lunacy of this policy can be best described by Tucker Carlson who said: You may have missed it, but Joe Biden devoted part of his very first day in office to addressing one of this nation’s most pressing problems: Girls’ sports. The main problem with girls’ sports, obviously, is that they lack diversity: Only girls get to play. That’s wrong, and Joe Biden plans to fix it; to break the turf ceiling, if you will. Now, for the first time in history, men will be allowed to compete in, for example, girls’ field hockey, and then change in the girls’ locker room afterward. Joe Biden has signed an executive order requiring it.” Recall that a lot of Black women voted for and helped get Biden in the presidency, many of which played sports and received athletic scholarships. Now with one signature, he has threatened similar scholarships for their black girls because even if it is just one, it is one too many.

The last one I will address, is more in line with let them eat cake meets the Hunger Games and deals with Biden’s decision to side with his big Pharma campaign donors and stop the Trump administration’s December 2020 drug policy that mandates community health centers to pass on all their insulin and epinephrine discount savings to patients. For a person who wants to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, this a strange way to show such. But it makes perfect crony sense seeing one of his biggest donors, Eli Lilly (the largest U.S. maker of insulin) gave the Biden campaign $138,880 and nothing to Donald Trump.

Joe Biden is dropping changes in U.S. law faster than NBA Young boy drops a new song or mixtape. If his first three days can demonstrate anything, it is that his policy goals will destroy the economic prospects for millions of Americans, increase energy cost and make the U.S. more dependent on foreign nations, and changing (against the will of the people) how they view America. As during his campaign, they will never question him on these issues, instead they will protect him. They are already by some miracle opening restaurants that were considered grandma killing machines two days ago to indoor dining in NYC, Chicago, Michigan and D.C. What changed in two days? Not the science. There is no longer a need for fact checking according to the Washington Post and YouTube is doing its part by throttling likes and dislikes for the Whitehouse YouTube channel which have shut off comments after just 72 hours.

They are re-writing old articles on Kamala Harris to not make her look bad and look to silence all voices of decent. I hope people got what they wanted. I have always voted policy over personality, so what my starting quarterback is a mean asshole if he got me six Superbowl rings? But for many, having a website asking for your pronouns was more important than being energy independent, bringing our troops home and starting no new wars. But I must concede, for the low information voter, Kamala Harris in Converse tennis shoes, in concert with stories of Corn pop, are way more important than having a good job, safe streets and national self-sufficiency. Joe Biden voters have spoken and indicated that they would rather have a wooden puppet president who is an incompetent overt racist that doesn’t hurt their feelings over one that is competent and puts the people’s interest primary to their own, or the political class.

