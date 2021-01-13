You are here: Home Health / Donald Trump Politics; Why Do I Feel Like the U.S. is on the Cusp of a Third Revolutionary War?

Donald Trump Politics; Why Do I Feel Like the U.S. is on the Cusp of a Third Revolutionary War?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Not only should Donald Trump be impeached for inciting an insurrection against the members of Congress and the Senate on January 6, 2021 while members were in the middle of counting electoral votes, but he should also face federal charges for “conspiracy to overthrow the United States Government,” and upend the democratic process of certifying President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President of the United States.

In the beginning, I had no intention of writing any articles on this matter but given the circumstances we now find ourselves, I felt it was imperative to give you an honest analysis of what I’ve been thinking and the conclusions I’ve reached concerning the sitting President and those who aided in the falsehoods he fed his base on a regular basis for the past four years, and the conspiracy that he took part in to overthrow the United States Government on January 6, 2021.

The sitting President, Donald J. Trump is a sociopath, and the hallmark of all sociopaths as well as psychopaths is pathological liar. Dictator Adolf Hitler had the same pathology. Hitler’s power to persuade an entire nation against other nations and groups is the same power that Donald Trump possesses. Therefore, it is possible that Trump could stage another attempted coup between now and the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration as President on January 20, 2021.

Jake Chansley, who was one of many insurrections, that invaded the U.S. Capitol told the press that he was following orders. Who’s orders? None other than Donald Trump. For years, Donald Trump has used the power of mass media and social media to send out messages of a fake news media trying to make him look bad in the press. He has consistently lied to the American people from everything concerning the coronavirus which he downplayed while having private phone conversations with individuals claiming how dangerous COVID-19 is and it is highly virulent and transmittable from person to person. His lies contributed to the opposition and threats against government and health officials by many Americans, thousands of whom later died in hospitals all over this country due to the pandemic. One nurse said in a video that has since gone viral that many who ended up in the emergency room where she treated them for COVID-19 symptoms became angry when they learned they were positive for COVID-19. During the time when they should’ve been facetiming with their loved ones, they were often angry and still in disbelief that they were dying from COVID-19. They would often tell the nurse that it had to be something else. She said many of them said they’d rather it be cancer than COVID-19! The reason many of these people did not believe COVID-19 is real was because of one man—Donald J. Trump.

Due to Trump’s constant lies about COVID-19, many of his most ardent supporters ended up in hospitals and emergency rooms all over this country severely ill and unable to breathe. Often, by the time they show up in the emergency room, it was already too late. Many died on the ventilator machines, angry, bitter. and alone!

Donald Trump’s pathological lies could easily have extended to the misinformation and disinformation campaign in which he and those who enabled him actively participated. Some did it to save their jobs. Others did it out of fear. Others did it to save their political futures in the House and Senate. Although I think there may have been voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, the misinformation and disinformation that Trump and many GOP leaders in Congress and the Senate disseminated to the American people helped to incite the violence this nation has faced in the past two months, leading up to the attack at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday. And I don’t think this will be the last attack on the U.S. Capitol and other federal and state buildings around this country. The recent threats to stage demonstrations at all 50 state capitols with armed men and women leading up to the day of the inauguration of President Biden is serious enough for me to go into full defense mode, which means I trust no one beyond this day. I see a direct threat to my life and safety, especially because I’m a black woman. I’m glad my deceased mother, Celestene Lawrence, is not here to see this day.

In my January 6th livestream regarding the events at the U.S. Capitol, I asked black people, What are you going to do if these white supremacists took over the U.S. Government? Truly, we are sitting ducks just like those people were as they hid from a violent mob in safe rooms throughout the Capitol building. While Trump’s supporters were smashing windows and looting the offices of Congressmen and Congresswomen like Nancy Pelosi, and defecating in the hallways of the Capitol, the President refused to release the National Guard upon thousands of insurrectionists who were seeking the Vice President of the Unite States as they made statements about hanging him. These traitors to the United States Government had set up gallows across from the U.S. Capitol with the purpose of hanging elected officials such as Vice President Pence, Nancy Pelosi, and others. A symbol of hate that my ancestors endured for hundreds of years, as they swung from these gallows, was broadcast on national television before the entire world.

Despite the 25th Amendment being the best option in removing this dangerous President from the Oval Office, an impeachment trial will certainly hold Trump accountable for his incitement of an insurrection, and his conspiracy to overthrow the United States Government.

The mayhem and violence that I witnessed last Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol was white supremacy turned against itself. While it was only Black Americans and other minority groups being disenfranchised, and violence committed predominantly against black people by these white supremacists, the U.S. Government, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, National Security Agency, the FBI, the CIA, etc. didn’t hold many homegrown terrorists accountable for their crimes, and their conspiracy to overthrow the United States Government. For years, black people had cried to the Department of Justice, federal, state, and local officials about the terrorism that we faced at the hands of racist police officers and other officials. But our cries mostly fell on deaf ears. State and federal officials would sometimes go after a few white supremacist groups that would occasionally commit an act of murder against a black person or other crimes involving the murder of local, state, and federal officials. The U.S. Government would occasionally go after the lonewolf—usually a white man with past ties to white nationalist groups or radical ideologies steeped in nationalism. The FBI could know about an imminent threat to a local, state, or federal official. But sometimes, they allow these guys or gals to roam free. Sociopaths and psychopaths are often protected by the larger society—mainstream society.

Now, Congressional and Senate leaders want to impeach the President after his latest coup d’état while many quite possibly already knew that he would attempt such a thing for the past four years, which is why they wanted to impeach him the first time. The President of the United States was able to organize an event having thousands of people in attendance on the same day that Congressional and Senate leaders as well as the Vice President were in the process of counting the electoral votes certifying Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President of the United States. Why that specific day? The answer is obvious. Why should I trust that federal officials are now going to fully prosecute all the insurrectionists who engaged in an open act of conspiracy to overthrow the U.S. Government on January 6, 2021? If the U.S. Government fails to severely punish these homegrown terrorist groups today, they’ll see this happen again in possibly four years from today, or perhaps, at the U.S. Capitol building on January 20, 2021. One man who was at the D.C. rally said openly “expect to see a million armed men.”

The huge lie that President Trump told his supporters that they could somehow reverse what’s happened in these elections if they just “fight back” and “take back their country” even though this is not their country is the fuel that he added to the fire he’s been stoking for the past four years of his presidency. Adolf Hitler had also stoked the flames of racism, disinformation, misinformation, anti-Semitism, and radicalization, which led to the Nazi false flag attack upon the German parliament building in 1933. The Nazis had blamed a lonewolf who was a communist sympathizer named Marinus van de Lubbe for the attack, but many historians have told a different version of the events called the Reichstag fire, which took place on the night of February 27, 1933. On January 30, 1933, Hitler had become chancellor of Germany. Hitler was behind many false flag attacks that took place, which later solidified his power throughout Europe. Do not underestimate Donald Trump. He’s not done!

This country was truly stolen from the natives who had lived on this land for thousands of years going all the way back to the Olmec civilization, but White Americans today think they built this country. To them, this modern technology is theirs! These oil refineries, and modern machinery are theirs! White colonizers took this land by force and through false peace treaties with the original Native Americans. Then, Black slaves built America, even the U.S. Capitol building. But somehow, white people believe their country has been stolen from them. This is the same rhetoric Hitler and the Nazis used in their mass media propaganda against the Jews, the Poles, the Gypsies, etc. who they claimed stole Germany from the pure German.

I wouldn’t be shocked if Trump’s supporters helped commit voter fraud to get Donald Trump elected in 2016! For decades, there has been a certain amount of voter fraud taking place. However, Trump’s claim is that he won the 2020 election in a landslide. On election night, I remember Trump coming before the White House Press and making an announcement that he was winning and was ahead of Biden. This was before all the ballots were even counted. Then, President Trump came back hours later and stated that overnight new ballots were somehow found, which had put Joe Biden ahead of him in the electoral votes. Trump and his team of lawyers including Rudy Giuliani went on this propaganda tour telling Trump supporters and voters that this election was rigged from the start, that he’d won by a landslide, and that nobody was at Joe Biden’s rallies. From optics, it did appear that there were not as many Biden supporters at those rallies. However, it was the mail-in ballots that gave Biden the additional votes that he needed to get the most electoral counts from the key states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida, etc. One of these elected officials has a charismatic personality although he is not a great orator like Adolf Hitler. The other one is a career politician that many black people remembered sponsored the Violent Crime and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which led to the mass incarceration of black people. Also, Joe Biden is not a charismatic personality like Trump.

Therefore, I could understand why thousands upon thousands did not show up at a Biden rally versus a Trump rally. But this still does not excuse a sociopath in the White House who has fanned the fames of division, racism, police brutality, and now violence upon elected officials inside the U.S. Capitol fulfilling their constitutional duties. If the Feds fail to undermine, neutralize, and destroy these violent factions within this nation, then get read for a third revolutionary war in the United States. And it probably won’t happen during my lifetime. However, if the Feds do not neutralize and put a stop to these radical factions like COINTELPRO, which former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover did to black nationalist groups such as the Black Liberation Army, the Nation of Islam, the Black Panther Party, and other potential black leaders with nationalistic ideologies, then you can expect a third revolutionary war. The FEDS were so quick to quell BLM protests in 2020, but an insurrection against the federal government took place on January 6, 2021 and the national guard did not show up until six hours later. There are two different Americas. But a house divided cannot stand. Black nationalism was born in the 1960s as a response to police brutality against black people. It was a direct response to racial injustice, discrimination, and terror that Black Americans faced in two Americas. I saw a national threat on January 6, 2021 to ALL Americans as the President sat in the White House watching and laughing at the terror being perpetuated against elected officials trapped inside the Capitol building for six hours.

Will the United States become like socialist Venezuela? Or will these fascists like Trump, and those insurrectionists that stormed the U.S. Capitol take control of the U.S. Government in four years from now or perhaps, eight years? What will America be in a year from now? Two years from now? Ten years from now? Germany paid the ultimate price for the actions of one sociopath and his enablers around him.

We shouldn’t wish that Trump would barricade himself inside the walls of the White House on January 20, 2021. We should expect elected officials to impeach the President on inciting an insurrection against the U.S. Government as well as conspiracy to overthrow the government. If they dig deep enough, they can find e-mails and social media messages he has sent to at least a couple of the leaders who had violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Of course, the messages will probably be written in code words or code phrases. Trump is a pure seditionist, and the most dangerous kind; he hides behind others to do his dirty work. Trump need to be excommunicated from the Republican Party and barred from running for any public office. Biden is not the politician that many black people wanted to see as President, but this career politician won’t be stoking the flames of racism, division, and hatred from the Oval Office in the next four years. He won’t be trying to get members of Congress and the Senate assassinated or killed by white supremacists although he had personal ties to a grand wizard of the KKK many years ago. Biden has praised segregationists and KKK leaders. However, he can do what is right moving forward and be remembered for that career politician who—during the years of his presidency—became a champion of human & civil rights for ALL people. He can change the past narrative written about himself, because his past narrative is not a good narrative. Yet, even if he changes the course of his own narrative, will that be enough to change the history of America and of the United States? The answer is no. America, like any great empire, has a dark history and nothing can change the narrative that America has written for itself.

January 6th was perhaps the beginning of a third revolutionary war, and I don’t want to be here for that. I hate war, violence, turmoil, chaos, anarchy. Nothing good can come of this. Only misery. There’s no honor to be gained in what happened on January 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol. All five victims whose lives were stolen from them did not sacrifice their lives or give their lives for a greater cause or some heroic purpose. In fact, none of them wanted to die that way. There’s no honor in what President Trump did. He sent thousands of people into danger, and five people died as the result of his actions and words. For that, he should be federally prosecuted. Impeachment is a good option, but Trump should also be held criminally responsible for the four supporters who perished hanging on to his every word, and for the death of a U.S. Capitol police officer.

Staff Writer; Alberta Parish

