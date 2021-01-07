You are here: Home Christian Talk / 5 Useful Bible Study Tools You Can Use From Home.

5 Useful Bible Study Tools You Can Use From Home.

(ThyBlackMan.com) During the COVID pandemic, many of us have struggled with different challenges. But one that we have in common is the shifts that the quarantine has brought. These require balancing old responsibilities with new obligations, like ensuring our children’s education.

And increased limitations on our time have strained another challenge related to the pandemic: our inability to attend church. For this reason, we need to be intentional and make time to study God’s word.

Fortunately, there are several simple bible study tools you can use to help keep you on track. Keep reading to find out what they are.

Bible Study Tools

Churches have embraced technology, and that has become even more important during the pandemic. It may be an online service scheduling portal, video conferences for fellowship, or a church web builder. Technology has helped congregations stay connected and continue to worship (even if it is virtually).

Technology can assist individuals in their daily spirituality, as well. Here are five tools that can either be accessed online for free or that you already have at home.

Bible

This one may seem commonsensical, but with so many devotionals and other literature available, it can go overlooked. But it should be the central item of your home study.

If you have an older bible lying around, put it to good use. These are great for highlighting or jotting down notes in the margins. And you won’t feel too bad if you spill coffee on it during your study.

Online Concordance

All words in the English bible were translated from Hebrew, Greek, or Aramaic. To get a deeper sense of the meaning of particular verses, use an online concordance to help discern the original meaning of words.

These also are handy for seeing other places in scripture where the same word is used. There are many concordances available online. But this one is comprehensive and very user-friendly.

Online Commentary

Physical companion texts are helpful. And many “study bibles” include commentary on individuals verses and passages. But there are plenty of online options available as well. These are useful for offering perspectives on the meaning of texts.

The content, of course, will vary based on particular theological perspectives. So, you may want to spend some time looking for one that fits your particular outlook and spiritual goals.

But don’t rely on commentaries too heavily. Give yourself the opportunity to glean meaning from the biblical texts on your own. Use these external texts as a guiding tool, not one that dictates what you should get out of scripture.

A Quiet Space

Many of us are trying to focus on work or personal projects in homes that are now always occupied (and often noisy). It can be difficult to find solitude. But, if possible, designate a time and a place for bible study and contemplation.

This could be as simple as devoting an extra 10 minutes before the kids get up or after they go to bed at night. And devoting time each day helps make it a part of your routine.

Journal

This a useful way to reflect on what you’ve learned and a good method for keeping track of your thoughts and ideas. And it acts as a sort of calendar for looking back on how well you’ve kept on track.

You don’t need a fancy journal for this, just something that is easy to keep up with. Even an old spiral-bound notebook will do

Make Bible Study a Part of Your Life

With no need to go out to a store or otherwise purchase anything, you have no excuse for failing to make bible study a part of your daily life. It can be a great tool for weathering the trials of the pandemic and a helpful practice even when it is over.

Staff Writer; Mark Jackson