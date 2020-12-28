Money / You are here: Home Business / Top Qualities of a Great Life Coach.

(ThyBlackMan.com) With the advent of a New Year, several people will have resolutions in mind, like to lose weight and to quit smoking or eating chocolate. While some have the determination to succeed, most stumble at the first or second hurdle. However, what if you need to reassess your life completely?

London is a busy and crowded city, yet it can be one of the loneliest places on earth at times. To keep pace with the fast-moving city life and the growing challenges, a life coach can come as a godsend for those looking forward to moving ahead in the New Year and doing something better.

While life coaches may have different backgrounds and no particular qualification that sets them apart, certain skills can improve their efficacy. Some coaches may focus on business, career, weight loss, etc., while others might prefer working with clients’ individual concerns.

About 58% of active coaches have stated that they do not possess any formal qualifications for coaching, while only 8-10% qualified at 1st or 2nd levels.

So, the qualities required by a life coach in London may vary depending on their area of expertise. However, certain skills and qualities can help a coach work with their clients successfully. Here are a few:

Commitment to the Client’s Personal Growth

A coach needs to create some space for you, have great conversations with you, and help you gain a new perspective towards life. Under their guidance, you can try something new in life to feel more fulfilled.

Valuable Experience

What is the level of experience the life coach has? Have they just started coaching or do they have an established clientele in the UK? Consider what kind of training and research make them an expert in their field. This can include extensive groundwork, training in various psychological tools, and association with a certified coaching council in London.

An Open and Welcoming Attitude

Even some of London’s wealthiest and most influential people become muddled when it comes to self-improvement. This is where an expert life coach with an open-minded attitude will be of great help.

A life coach should work with different kinds of people while making all of them feel welcome. When you are accepted at your coach’s place with an open attitude, you feel comfortable talking to them.

Empathy

When a coach is empathic towards his/her clients, it paves the way for open conversations that make clients feel accepted and understood. The coach can connect with you on the emotional front if he/she shows a real desire to help you. They must be compassionate and should be able to reinforce effective ways to provide support.

It has been found that 69% of active coaches in the UK are women. Choose a coach that will allow comfortable communication and better understanding.

Respectful Behaviour

A great life coach is respectful while helping clients choose their right path. The life coach you choose should be respectful towards their clients, their requirements and preferences, and their lifestyle. With respect, they must support you to make the right choices.

Problem Solving

Problem-solving is one of the vital skills that any life coach must have. When you approach a life coach to achieve your goals, they must listen to what you say and suggest how you can change your life. According to a survey about life coaches in London, when coaches were asked whether their coaching made any difference to their clients, 78% of coaches felt that it did.

Ability to Focus

The coach must focus on the clients and their issues. Although this sounds obvious, if they cannot focus on what the client is saying, they may miss some important points and may not be able to provide the needed guidance.

Aptitude to Organise

Life coaches should be well organised, make appointments accordingly, and give each client sufficient time with proper preparation. A coach who cannot organize his/her own time and always turns up late will not gain the trust of clients.

As currently, in the UK, one does not need a degree in psychology, counselling, or any other qualification to be a life coach, anyone can be a life coach. However, the above distinct qualities will help you pick the right life coach in London who will understand your issues and give you the right guidance.

Staff Writer; Ron Barker