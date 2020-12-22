You are here: Home Ent. / Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One Battle Pass Detailed.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One Battle Pass Detailed.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One offers a massive expansion to PC and console players. The content includes weapons, maps, Rebirth Island Warzone map, and a Battle Pass system.

With every season, the Battle Pass system in COD Cold War and Warzone lets you earn weapons, free in-game items, weapon Blueprints, COD points, and much more. Those who purchase a Season One Battle Pass get access to premium tiers along with the free ones. There are a total of 100 tiers and players can earn more content using the Battle Pass system through the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One Battle Pass.

Here is what you can earn with the Season One Battle Pass by playing COD Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

A new operator, skins, and rewards at Tier 0

Vikhor “Stitch” Kuzmin, a chemical weapons expert is instantly unlocked at tier 0. The Stitch lost an eye to Russel Adler during interrogation and later Soviet leadership sent him to Gulag. Players also get to unlock Stitch’s ‘Redacted’ skin. Players will instantly go on the “Release Agent” mission and receive two reward skins after completion. A calling card, an Emblem, and XPs will also be offered to players.

Russel Adler skin, additional XP, mission rewards

Russel Adler also gets the ‘Traveler’ skin unlocked at tier 0 along with additional XP, a new operator mission, and two skins titled ‘Summit’ and ‘Globetrotter’. You will also instantly unlock a calling card and an Emblem by completing all the objectives of the mission called Urban Infiltration.

New base weapons and weapon Blueprints

Unlock Mac-10 SMG at tier 15 and Groza Assault Rifle at tier 31. These two weapons can be unlocked for free through the Battle Pass system and can be used in Warzone, multiplayer, and Zombies. Additionally, you can unlock new weapon Blueprints from the 20-weapon collection. Arid Constrictor, Gallantry, and Constable are among the weapon Blueprints which can be unlocked at different tiers.

More skins

Through the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One Battle Pass players will also be able to unlock new skins for operators. Raider and Base Jumper are among the available skins which can be unlocked for several NATO operators and other characters as well. Additionally, there are other features that can also be unlocked through the new COD Season One Battle Pass. You can unlock a finishing move called Pain in the Neck at tier 19 for all operators. It can be accessed from the Operator Menu.

More rewards and benefits

Reaching the 100 tier will give players a lot more things to unlock. After completing the operator mission at tier 100 will unlock the legendary animated calling card, new skins, and an Epic Emblem. At this tier, you will also get to unlock new vehicle skins. After completing the Season One Battle Pass, players will be able to flaunt their legendary animated Emblem onto their profile.

According to Activision, there are many more skins, weapons, weapon Blueprints, Double XP tokens, vehicle skins, calling cards, charms, and emblems available across the game to collect. Players can purchase Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One Battle Pass for 1,000CP to access all the 100 tiers. The Battle Pass Bundle costs 2,400CP and contains a Battle Pass along with direct access to tier 21 as players can skip the first 20 tiers using their Battle Pass Bundle.

Paying more for the Battle Pass Bundle gives you additional benefits such as instant access to several weapons and the Pain in The Neck finishing move along with other unlockable items. The weapons you can instantly unlock with the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One Battle Pass Bundle include Mac-10 SMG and Cross Check assault rifle Blueprint.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw