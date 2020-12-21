You are here: Home News / The Democrats Have to Choose Between Ending the Pandemic and Open Borders.

The Democrats Have to Choose Between Ending the Pandemic and Open Borders.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Democrats are stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to the COVID vaccines. I’m not talking about the fact that they are struggling to try to find a way to steal credit for it — the media will help with that — I’m talking about the choice they have between reopening the country safely and their desire for open borders. Democrats may not realize it yet, but they can’t have both.

The only downside with Operation Warp Speed’s success and the speed with which it worked is we have no idea how long the immunity lasts. Whether it lasts months or years, we won’t know for a long time. If it is temporary, perhaps only six months to a year, that means a constant influx of people from third-world countries could and would easily reintroduce the virus and set us right back to where we are now.

People sneaking across the border from countries with unreliable medical systems and/or corrupt governments will be breeding grounds for false documents claiming vaccination, which would make any official documents unreliable.

Which will Democrats choose: the continued influx of illegal aliens and the possible perpetuation of the pandemic and lockdowns, or the health and economic wellbeing of the American people?

That may sound like an easy choice but for Democrats, it is anything but.

To really make a vaccine work the borders have to be sealed, at least for a while. For how long depends on how quickly third-world countries can get their populations vaccinated.

We know the vaccine works, but we don’t know for how long it will work. If a person needs annual or bi-annual booster shots until the virus is eradicated, that means we can’t be welcoming in anyone from a country that does not have a functioning government capable of inoculating their population.

It’s really easy to rid the first world of a virus, once there’s a vaccine. It’s the third world that is the problem. Corrupt governments, illiterate populations, cultures based on tribalism and centuries of hatred are not conducive to an orderly distribution of regular medicine, let alone vaccines.

Entry to the United States, both legal and illegal, from corners of the world where we cannot be assured of the truthfulness of vaccinations or even the existence of them must be stopped. If it’s not, we will be inviting back into the country a disease we will have eradicated, the same way we’ve seen a resurgence of measles.

European governments are on board with vaccinations and are unlikely to use knock-offs to save money. Can the same be said about Venezuela? Not likely.

Any number of countries President Trump referred to in a way that caused liberals’ pearls to be clutched from coast to coast will not care about vaccinating their population. Why would countries with death squads or large sections run by drug lords care about their population getting sick or not, especially when it costs them money?

Mexico isn’t going to stop them from marching over the border. That country not only meets both criteria of corruption and violence, but it also doesn’t want Central and South Americans to stay in their country any more than their home countries want them. So it will be up to Joe Biden to protect the vulnerable. Will he?

Joe Biden ran on amnesty, ending deportations, and essentially open borders. If he sticks with that from the get-go, he will be endangering the lives of Americans and our economic health more so than his plans would have under normal circumstances.

So the question is this: does Joe Biden favor Americans over illegal aliens? He can’t choose both.

Is there anything he, Kamala Harris, or any Democrat has said in the last 15 years that would make you think the answer is Americans? If you want to know what is at stake in the next year, there it is – the end of the pandemic or its continuation simply because Democrats demand open borders. Remember that next time someone tries to tell you that the Senate Georgia run-off elections aren’t worth voting in.

Written by Derek Hunter

