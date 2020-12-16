Misc. / You are here: Home Education / Means of Reducing the Infant Mortality for Black Mothers.

Means of Reducing the Infant Mortality for Black Mothers.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It is hard to find a woman that wouldn’t agree with the notion that holding their baby after giving birth is undoubtedly the best feeling in the world. All the pain and tears take a backseat as soon as the mother holds the baby in her hands. Unfortunately, not all women get to experience this moment. Call it fate or whatever you like. Many women die while giving birth, while some lose their babies. Losing a baby after nursing it inside her body for almost 9 months is unfathomable. It is a pain that’s too great to describe in words. It is hard to imagine that something like this is still possible given the advancement in medical science. Yet, it is a sad reality.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the infant mortality rate in the USA is 5.8 per 1000 births. This statistic does not represent the real problem. The infant mortality rate is much higher for certain segments in the US. The below figure shows the infant mortality rate in the USA based on ethnicity or race if you prefer.

The ethnicities are cropped out, but it is not difficult at all to guess the ethnicity that represents 10.8 infant deaths per 1000 births. Is it? African Americans women account for 10.8 infant deaths per 1000 births, while Hispanics and Asians account for less than half. This begs the question, why are African Americans more likely to lose their babies while giving birth? Aren’t African American women entitled to the same care as Hispanics and other ethnicities? Can’t they hold their babies in their hands and watch them chase their dreams? They are! But certain factors prevent them from doing so, and it is precisely what I will discuss below. Before doing so, have a look at the full picture below.

Causes of Higher Infant Mortality Rate Among African American Women

Earlier research shows that there are numerous reasons for the high mortality rate in African American women, which are discussed in the following paragraphs.

· Socio-Economic Status

According to Smith, Bentley-Edwards, El-Amin, & Darity (2018), women from lower socioeconomic status are more likely to give premature birth. 24% of black women live in households that are at or below the poverty line. How does socioeconomic status translate into premature birth? People with lower socioeconomic backgrounds do not have access to quality healthcare facilities, food, and housing. These factors negatively impact pregnancy, eventually leading to premature birth.

· Obesity

Due to the lack of financial resources, people are more likely to consume fast food as it is cheaper. These poor food choices then lead to problems like obesity and cardiovascular diseases. As African Americans are economically disadvantaged, they experience higher instances of obesity. Smith, Bentley-Edwards, El-Amin, & Darity (2018) write in their research that black women have a higher body mass index, a claim backed by earlier studies.

· Racism

Kirby (2017) writes in her study that racism plays an instrumental role in the situation faced by black women. Racism, whether one likes to agree or not, is rampant within US society. Racism affects each stage of life and contributes to the poor conditions faced by African Americans throughout the US. For instance, it affects the level of education imparted to blacks, and their wages (blacks are paid less than whites).

Tackling the Higher Infant Mortality Rate for Black Women

What can be done to tackle the problem of high mortality rate? Research indicates that numerous steps need to be taken to bridge the gap between black and other ethnicities’ minority rates.

· Tackle the Larger Issues

One of the best ways to tackle this issue is by addressing the broader issues prevalent in the US. We all know the elephant in the room – racism. Yet, many prefer to ignore it. Once the society begins to see that the blacks are just as equal as the whites, African Americans can enjoy the same lifestyle as others. It is institutional racism that prevents many blacks from getting a quality education, being on the wrong side of the law, or earns less pay. Once equality is ensured, many of the problems will begin to phase out. For instance, equal pay and better opportunities will lead to an improvement in the socioeconomic status of African Americans. Better pay will lead to better food choices and improved healthcare.

· Educational Programs

There should be educational programs for people at the lower end of the socioeconomic status. These programs should be aimed at helping women take better care of themselves during the prenatal period. These programs must be provided at little to no cost at all. The programs can include nutritional advice, physical and emotional fitness, newborn care and safety. With better education, women can make more informed choices.

· Doulas

For those of you who are seeing this word for the first time in their lives, doulas are individuals who provide guidance and support to pregnant women. Research indicates that they can play a positive role in reducing infant mortality. Hans, Edwards, & Zhang (2018) find a positive impact of doulas on infant health and that of the families too. Kozhimannil, Vogelsang, Hardeman, & Prasad (2016) also find in their research that women who use doulas have reported better access to and quality of healthcare during pregnancy and after childbirth. Wint, Elias, Mendez, Mendez, & Gary-Webb (2019) also conclude that doulas can offset the numerous disadvantages experienced by African American mothers due to factors like racism and classism.

Wrap Up

Every mother deserves to see her child grow up. Losing a child while giving birth is one of the cruelest and heartbreaking experiences imaginable. When that loss comes due to widespread institutional racism, poor lifestyle choices because of low socioeconomic status, lack of quality healthcare, the loss becomes even more painful. Unfortunately, African American mothers go through this experience more than other ethnicities in the US. More needs to be done to provide them with equal care during and after childbirth! As a father of two and an offspring of a family of ten Black children; I know it can be done! Let’s make it happen America!

