Michael Jackson’s Saddest Song Was the Life Behind the Music.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) We asked a child to be a miracle. Not a good performer, understand me. A miracle. Every night, in every arena, under lights hot enough to sweat the paint off his face, thousands of grown people decided before the first note dropped that Michael Jackson owed them something close to salvation. That man handed it over again and again, until the handing scraped him hollow.

My mama had Off the Wall spinning on Sunday mornings while the greens cooked, and back then I was small enough to believe that voice lived somewhere inside the walls of the house instead of inside a body with a hard father, impossible expectations, and a heart built to break. That is the first lie fame sells you about a star. It says he is only sound and light. It swears he came out of the womb glittering, that he never once bled on the floor like the rest of us.

He bled plenty.

Long before the surgery jokes, before the papers turned his features into a national sport, there was a little boy in Gary being corrected, measured, rehearsed, and shaped until childhood had no room left to breathe. Joseph Jackson did not raise a singer so much as manufacture one, the way you weld a machine together, with discipline, fear, correction, and a belt always close enough to haunt the room. Grown, Michael would speak in that soft careful voice about how the sight of his own father could make his stomach turn. Boyhood got taken from that child before his hands were big enough to hold it.

That is the ugliest math in the whole story. The thing stolen from him became the thing millions of us cherished. His stolen play paid for ours. We danced on the grave of his childhood and called it a good time.

So when the man grew rich past counting and went and built an amusement park with a Ferris wheel, animals, a train, a theater, and a candy-store kind of fantasy that never seemed to close, half this country pointed and cackled. Weird, they said. A grown man playing with toys.

Run it back, though. What does anybody do after being charged admission to his own life at nine years old? Neverland was not just spectacle. That ranch was a receipt. It was a wounded soul trying to buy back an April that Motown, show business, and family pressure had already sold off wholesale. Many of us could not see it because seeing it meant admitting we helped sign the bill of sale.

There sits the ache under all of it. The public worshipped the glove, the fedora, the white socks, and the way Michael could fold gravity clean in half, spin like a top, then glide backward like the earth itself owed him a favor. What that same public did not want was the tired, damaged, ordinary human standing behind the trick once the building emptied out and the last scream died in the parking lot. Folks fell in love with the illusion, then turned around and resented the magician for being mortal enough to sweat, ache, hide, worry, and need rest.

The punishment for changing shape was savage. His skin lightened, and overnight the whole nation played amateur dermatologist, hollering that Jackson hated his reflection, that he was scrubbing the Blackness off himself to please white folks. Vitiligo was real. His health struggles were real. But set every diagnosis aside for one second and stare at the trap he was born inside. A dark-skinned Black boy came up in an America that never, not for one lousy afternoon, told a dark-skinned Black boy his face was the measure of beauty.

Mirrors surrounded that man for his entire working life. Cameras studied him. Critics dissected him. Magazines enlarged him. Jokes followed him. Every feature became public property. Whatever got done to that face happened inside pressure, not outside it. Yet we treated his body like it belonged to the ticket holders. We felt entitled to inspect it, roast it, judge it, and autopsy it while blood still moved through him.

The papers sniffed out something profitable and rotten early. They figured out that the same crowd that would weep at Man in the Mirror would also pay money to watch a Black genius get turned into a sideshow. Bubbles the chimp. The oxygen chamber stories. The nicknames that stuck like tar. They fed the public a cartoon, and the public gobbled it because a cartoon is a whole lot easier to hold than a lonely thirty-year-old millionaire who could not sit right around regular people, on account of never once being regular a day in his life.

We wanted the man strange so we would not have to feel the shame of how alone we helped make him.

Nobody prints that part on the poster. Fame at that altitude is solitary confinement with room service. Michael could not walk into a corner store. He could not sit on a bench in a park. He could not fall for somebody without cameras, lawyers, managers, reporters, and opportunists circling like buzzards. Everybody in the room seemed to need a cut, a signature, a favor, a photograph, a percentage, or a piece of meat off the bone.

Picture every relationship you own arriving with an invoice stapled to it. Picture trusting nobody while needing everybody all at once.

His closeness to children became one of the most painful and disputed parts of his life and legacy. Jackson denied wrongdoing, and in 2005 he was acquitted in a criminal trial. Later allegations kept the argument alive, and people will continue fighting over what they believe happened. I will not sit here and try the whole matter in one paragraph. I know only this much. Whatever answer a person reaches about those accusations, the loneliness underneath the man was flat real, and this country mocked that loneliness right up to the second it stopped being a punchline.

June of 2009 arrived, and Michael Jackson was found unresponsive in a Los Angeles bedroom after his doctor administered propofol, a surgical anesthetic, in an attempt to buy him a few hours of sleep. Chew on that. One of the most famous entertainers breathing could not purchase the one thing a broke teenager gets for nothing, which is rest.

And the instant that heart quit, the entire planet pulled a shameful stunt. It grieved.

The same outlets that had barbecued Jackson for twenty years ran wall-to-wall tributes. Folks who had cracked wise about his nose stood in candlelight singing his catalog. Records flew. Vigils bloomed. Radio stations went deep into the albums. Strangers cried like they had lost kin. All that love, that ocean of devotion, showed up on the exact afternoon the man could no longer feel a single drop.

There is the tragedy stripped naked. Not that Michael was misunderstood, since plenty of people go misunderstood and survive it. The wound is that the affection was real and gigantic and aimed dead wrong the whole time. We dumped it all on the performer, the product, the phenomenon, the moonwalking ghost we could summon off a screen anytime we craved a hit of wonder. We never poured enough of it on the person, the shy, generous, terrified soul who wanted, to the last breath, to be held by somebody who did not want one thing back.

He gave us joy that outlived him and will outlast us too. I still play the records. I still catch my breath when that bassline drops. I still know what it means when a room full of Black folks hears the right Michael Jackson song and everybody’s age falls away at once. The music still works because genius does not expire.

But the innocent way I heard those songs on that kitchen floor is gone for good. Now I hear the price tag. I hear a child who never got permission to be a child, singing his lungs to shreds so the rest of us could shake something loose and feel alive.

We got the miracle we hollered for.

Michael got the bill.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother loves poetry, music, and the culture that raised him… His words come from somewhere honest, and they speak to everyday Black folks just living their lives… Reach him at JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.