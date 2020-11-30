You are here: Home Health / What Happens if I Damage a Dental Implant?

What Happens if I Damage a Dental Implant?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Dental implants are incredibly tough and robust, and if treated properly, they should last a lifetime. This isn’t to say they’re completely indestructible though, and just like with your natural teeth, there is a chance that they could chip or break.

Knowing what to do in the event that your dental implant should become damaged is an important thing to know, and you’ll be pleased to know that we have all the answers. Over the course of this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you’ll need to know when it comes to what you should do if your dental implant should become damaged.

If you’re yet to get dental implants or you’re only just starting to consider them, stay around to the end to find out all of the amazing benefits of an all-inclusive dental implants Turkey treatment package.

Just How Long Exactly Should a Dental Implant Last?

As we said at the outset, as long as a dental implant is treated properly, then there’s no reason it shouldn’t last a lifetime, or at least a fair few decades. This doesn’t mean you have to do anything special though, just simply brushing and flossing just as frequently as you would with the rest of your natural teeth.

While it’s possible that any dental restoration could potentially fail, you’ll be pleased to know that dental implants are much less likely to do so than other alternatives. As long as a skilled and experienced dental surgeon who knows what they’re doing is performing the procedure, dental implant surgery boasts an impressive 98% success rate.



So How Can A Dental Implant Get Damaged?

There are three main parts that make up a dental implant. First, there’s a titanium screw, which is essentially the implant itself. This is screwed deep into the jawbone, where it fuses with the surrounding tissue and works as the root of the tooth. On top of this goes an abutment, which works as a connector to the final piece of the puzzle, the crown, which sits on top and acts as the tooth.

Once properly installed, the titanium screw sits firmly within the bone, so it’s incredibly rare for this to sustain any damage. If damage were to occur, it would likely be due to improper implantation or gum disease, although again, this would be very rare.

In most cases where an issue arises, either the crown becomes chipped or broken, or the abutment becomes damaged, either due to repetitive stress or some form of trauma. The crowns are essentially just like a real tooth, so anything that could crack a tooth could likewise crack a crown.

If a dental implant does become chipped, cracked, or knocked loose, then it’s important that you retain all the damaged pieces and get in touch with your dentist right away. In all likelihood the implant could be reset or a new crown could be created. If the implant itself is damaged though, then it may be necessary to install a whole new one.

How are Dental Implants Repaired?

So in the event that the abutment or crown becomes damaged in some way, only the parts that have become broken will need to be replaced. For cracked or chipped crowns, a mould of your mouth will be taken and a new crown will be made in the same fashion that the original one was, and the damaged one will be replaced.

When the titanium screw breaks, then things start to become a little trickier. The entire implant will need to be taken out and replaced with a new one, and it may be necessary to undergo a separate bone graft procedure too to ensure there’s enough bone mass for the replacement screw to be adequately supported. The same goes for any dental implants that have become loose.

Surgery will be required to remove the titanium screw. The whole process is much the same as when it was initially fitted, only in reverse. There’ll be a little discomfort involved, and some degree of soreness and swelling while healing afterwards, but you’ll be provided with anaesthesia throughout the procedure to ensure you feel no pain.

Will Other Implants Suffer if One Becomes Damaged or Loose?

As we said before, it’s incredibly unlikely that any damage will occur to a dental implant, and therefore even more so that any damage will occur to two or more. Chances are any other implants you may have will be completely fine, although if the damage your implant sustained was caused by an injury or some form of trauma, then you’ll want to get them checked out just to make sure.

Getting Your Dental Implants in Turkey

If you’re yet to get your dental implants, or you’ve only just started thinking about it, then this is a great time to learn about all of the amazing benefits you could take advantage of by getting your dental implant surgery in Turkey.

Not only could you stand to save thousands of pounds per tooth with a bespoke all-inclusive dental implants treatment package, but you can enjoy luxury 5* accommodation, VIP transfers to collect you from the airport and take you everywhere you need to be, your own translator to be by your side throughout your stay in Turkey, and a designated patient coordinator to ensure a smooth experience and to help you with anything you need.

That’s not all though. Turkey has some of the most highly skilled and experienced dentists and dental surgeons in the world, carrying out far more dental implant procedures than most of their counterparts anywhere else. Add to this the incredibly strict medical guidelines and internationally accredited dental clinics, then you’re already beginning to see why thousands of patients from all over the world have already taken the trip to Turkey for their dental procedures.

So if this all sounds like something you’d like to enjoy, then get in touch today for your free all-inclusive dental implants Turkey quote.

Staff Writer; Jerry Brown