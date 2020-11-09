You are here: Home Health / Is Cabin Fever Solitary Confinement?

Is Cabin Fever Solitary Confinement?

(ThyBlackMan.com) The other day my wife–as I was watching TV–burst inside our bedroom and yelled “I’m sick and tired of being confined to this house. I need to get the hell out of this house. I’m sick and tired of the pandemic. I’m sick and tired of the face masks. I’m sick and tired of the rubber gloves. I’m even getting sick and tired of YOU and the KIDS. And, then she burst into uncontrollable tears; shielding her face with her hands as she did so.

Wordlessly, I cast my eyes upward to stare at her. Perhaps she was having a breakdown, an emotional collapse. Yes, maybe she was at her breaking point. I knew that this was a tender moment. I had to be careful. She appeared to be on the brink of breakdown. I knew that she wanted me to reassure her that everything would turn out okay. And, she wanted me to promise her that our children would be able to safely return to school. And, that our children’s education, if ever again interrupted, then we would home school our offspring. And she wanted me to guarantee her that if/when this pandemic is no more, our children would also be as healthy as a horse or better yet, strong as an ox and wise as an owl.

I felt powerless, impotent. I’m not doctor. However, I could not—in good conscience—promise a vow that I knew I would not be able to wholeheartedly ascertain. She would never forgive me if things were to suddenly go south. I believe that she had reached her breaking point. That said, I am fully aware of the harsh similarities between Cabin Fever and Solitary Confinement. But, for my family, it was more like a culture shock. The entire ordeal began to sicken those of whom were most dear to me. I felt helpless, almost hapless.

I’ve viewed, firsthand, the remnants of those who spent too much time in solitary confinement. Their symptoms were the same: fear, anxiety, stress, uneasiness, hair loss, uncertainty, mistrust, paranoia, high blood pressure, violent outburst, and the like.

Personally, I have viewed more caskets, more urns, and most definitely more cages than an undertaker who moonlights in an active war zone. Imagine residing in the midst of millions of cemetery minded, animalistic barbarians. In the early years, we were called puppies; you know, DOGS; but, small dogs. And, that was okay because, in truth, our BARKS were actually BIGGER than our bites. Consequently, the powers that be locked countless of us in these small, miniature cages that resembled dog Kennels. But, I guess that shouldn’t be too surprising for a system that “LOST” its way.

As we aged, the symptoms worsened. We had become so sinisterly sick that the prisons morphed into crazy hospitals and/or insane asylums. You couldn’t tell one from the other. Many inmates adopted animalistic instincts and barbaric behaviors. They bit, scratched, fought, stabbed, and sometimes slayed their prison mates over items such as sardines, cans of tuna fish, or some other miniscule item.

