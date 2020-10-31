The Best Xbox Racing Games Ranked.

(ThyBlackMan.com) There are always some games that you love but don’t have – or don’t have space for – right now. If you’re looking for a selection of racing games for Xbox One, these are the ones you should consider. We don’t expect you to buy all of these games next week, but they’re worth owning.

Forza Motorsport 7

This is the game that officially kicks off the latest iteration of the popular video game franchise. From what I’ve played so far, Forza 7 is an excellent game and should be on any racing game player’s radar. It is also arguably the best racing game of the current generation, and this seventh installment is yet another huge step forward. It brings with it the new Forza Motorsport Pass subscription, which delivers a regular stream of discounts, bonuses, and exclusive events for players to enjoy. There are over 300 cars available to buy and tinker with, not to mention the 4K HDR support and virtual reality support which we recently reviewed. It’s a superb buy.

Forza Horizon 4

Following the mirthful chaos of Forza Horizon 3, Horizon 4 is a driving sim with an attitude – a much-needed shot of adrenaline at the end of what had become something of a sea-change between the games. This one is developed by UK studio Playground Games, who delivered such indie hits Kinect Sports Rivals, and the game revolves around exploring and adventuring on Britain’s beaten-up – but enormously varied and beautiful – land in search of cars, drag races, scenic drives, jumps, bubbles, and stuff to boost your collection. The result is like a ludicrously entertaining holiday brochure where you get to zoom, drift, flip, and even swim among the stunning and varied landscape, with the bonus of getting to explore the open-world entirely.

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Though this was designed from the ground-up to work with modern platforms, it’s also a huge leap forward for Burnout’s design and presentation. It’s a mixture of elements of a variety of games you’ve enjoyed and features core mechanics that make it one of the best games that are so fun to play. Burnout Paradise Remastered is essentially a native re-release of Burnout Paradise in 2018. The game features updated graphics with support for high dynamic range (HDR) and 4K resolutions. In addition to this, the game has been rebuilt from the ground up and is backward compatible with Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Project CARS 2

Overall the experience of driving your cars around in the world of Project CARS 2 is better than its predecessor. The quality of the game’s visuals are top-notch, the sound effects are better than ever, and the game simply feels more alive. Unfortunately, the graphics options do not give you the full range of settings to play around with. The overall feel of the game is one of solid progression. Rather than move straight into the multiplayer portion of the game. At the beginning of the game, you’ll take to the track with different car control options to find your preferred feel. The multiplayer experience in Project CARS 2 is nothing like what you might have experienced in past game franchises. So play Project CARS 2, start at level one, and work your way up.

Need for Speed Rivals

Need for Speed Rivals is a kind of game that will have you drooling in just a few moments. The Need for Speed franchise has always been one of the cooler racing franchises around. It’s a game about driving cars and going fast, but never does the game ever forget about the action aspect. This time around, the action is brought to you by a new graphics engine called Frostbite 3. The vehicles are such an integral part of any racing game, and for Rivals, the developer has brought some exciting new vehicles to the franchise.

F1 2020

The simulators were always about providing gamers with unprecedented access to the drivers and teams of Formula 1. The F1 2020 is out now and if you’re the kind of F1 fan who watches every single minute of every race and is therefore always curious about the finer points of the sport, then you’ll be interested in knowing that the game developers, Codemasters, have developed the virtual cockpit so engaging that it brings the fans closer to the races.

Of course, this isn’t a complete list of all the amazing racing titles out there. Add your suggestions to the comments below, and we’ll do our best to find you the best of what’s out there.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com