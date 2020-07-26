You are here: Home Health / What to Do When You’re Alone at Home During this Pandemic.

What to Do When You’re Alone at Home During this Pandemic.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The social disconnect is one of the major effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to most of us. Physical distancing and home quarantine broke our normal daily routine and restrained us to socialize with our friends and families outside. But what happens to those people who live alone? There are different and more difficult challenges for those who chose to be on their own during this crisis. Some may be renting a place away from their families to be closer to their work or school. Some may have been living independently even before the pandemic.

There may be some people who had no choice but to separate themselves from everyone because they were exposed to the virus or some opted to do so because they are in a high-risk category who just want to do extra precautions to avoid getting infected. These people are more prone to loneliness, boredom, and mental health issues. What could you do when you are alone during this crisis? Here are some things you may consider doing to help yourself:

Adjust your Mindset

Let this pandemic make you realize that not everything is under your control. Remind yourself that everything here in this world is temporary. Yes! Even this crisis. It will also end one day. Avoid too much negativity in your mind as days go on. Make the most out of your days alone to help your mind to be at peace so you could think clearer and avoid being anxious.

Adapt to Change

In any volatile situation, you should be quick to adapt to change. We are all not prepared for this pandemic but the key to thriving in any crisis is your ability to adjust your mindset and adapt to change. The quicker you accept that things now are no longer the way it used to be, the earlier you would find ways on how to survive on your own.

Instead of thinking too much about how we ended up in this crisis or thinking about who to blame, start thinking about how you would respond to change. What activities are you no longer allowed to do during the pandemic and what can you do about it? Do you have any alternative? No more gym for your daily workout? Set up a space for your workout at home.

Accomplish Short-Term Goals

You may have a full schedule and a list of an itinerary of things reserved for these past few months but everything was canceled because of the pandemic. Instead of stressing out about what’s no longer possible, think of new things, list new activities on your to-do list, and get it done. Start doing short-term goals. The feeling of accomplishment is good for your emotional and mental health. You can still be productive even if you are alone.

Distract Yourself from Boredom

Being alone brings the temptation of doing nothing. Needless to say, it is effortless but not doing anything, sleeping all day, thinking all night is not a good way to cope through these trying times. It would lead you to anxiety, a broken sleeping pattern, and could even drain your energy and excitement in life. Doing nothing can sometimes be so tiring. The lack of stimulation from physical activities can make you feel exhausted according to experts. It reduces your energy levels. Instead of lying down or sitting the whole day, why not learn new things?

Staff Writer; Ellie Carter