Joe Biden Equals ‘Biggest Idiot Democrats Ever Nominated’.

(ThyBlackMan.com) President Donald Trump loves branding his opponents. Boy, do I have the brand for Joe Biden. Other than “Basement Biden.” Or Biden is the leader of the “Dementia-crats.” Those are effective and memorable, too.

But nothing beats this little ditty: Biden stands for “Biggest Idiot Democrats Ever Nominated.”

Forget Biden‘s nonstop stumbling and bumbling. Forget that he appears to not know where he is (he talked about Vermont but was in New Hampshire), what day it is (remember “Super Thursday”?), what year it is (remember in the presidential debate when old Joe said supporters could “go to Joe 30330”) or who he is (he appeared to open a speech with “Hello, I’m Joe Biden’s husband”). Forget all that.

Forget his lifetime record of 40 years as part of the D.C. swamp establishment, during which he has accomplished nothing for the American people.

Forget about the massive corruption in China and Ukraine, with his son Hunter Biden as the Batman.

Forget about presiding over the worst economic recovery in America’s history.

Forget about supporting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s $10 trillion Green New Deal that will bankrupt the U.S. economy and kill millions of jobs forever.

Forget about old Joe’s radical new beliefs on open borders and “defunding the police.” Oh, and Biden also said recently the police could “become the enemy.” Process that for a minute.

Forget about his racist past, his compliments to a former Ku Klux Klan leader and his use of the N-word while quoting on the Senate floor. Or his telling black Americans that if they vote for Trump, they aren’t black.

Forget about his clear dementia issues. Or the fact that he can’t answer a single question from a reporter that isn’t scripted with the answer written on a teleprompter.

Forget about the lack of intensity or enthusiasm by potential Biden voters. Poor old Joe made a nationwide news appearance the other day during which he grew confused multiple times and promised “voter registration physicians” at the polls.

Poor old Joe Biden has problems. Cognitive problems. Brain problems. Speech problems. Leaving-his-basement problems.

But forget all of that.

Joe just said two things so stupid, moronic, mindless, revolting and offensive to most Americans we should just freeze the election right here. Let’s roll the dice. Let’s base the whole election on Biden’s latest statements about Islam.

President Trump should feature Joe Biden’s words in every TV commercial from this point on. I’ll bet my life savings it’s game, set and match. Checkmate. Biden is finished — if Trump keeps playing these two statements.

With all the problems plaguing America including COVID-19, the economic meltdown, riots in the streets, mob takeovers of Portland and Seattle, and a potential war with China, Biden thinks the big problem is we need to teach more about Islam in schools. That’s a quote.

Mr. President, repeat Joe’s words relentlessly every day through the election. Trust me, the American people will be as disgusted, offended, shocked and appalled as me. Last I checked, we no longer allow Christianity to be taught in schools. Liberal lawyers make sure we take Christmas displays down from public properties. Yet teaching more Islam in schools is OK?

Repeat this 24/7 every day, in every speech, in every TV ad and it’s the end of Biden.

Personally, I have nothing against Islam. It’s a perfectly good religion … as long as we forget the suicide bombers, the use of human shields, gays being thrown off buildings, women being stoned to death, little girls being disfigured by acid for wanting an education, women sent to prison for being gang raped, honor killings, soldiers set on fire in cages, genital mutilation and artists being murdered for drawing a cartoon of Mohammed. Other than that, it’s a swell religion.

Never forget, Basement Joe wants to convert all our kids to Islam! Hip, hip, hooray.

But wait; there’s more. Joe Biden just promised to end Trump’s Muslim travel ban on day one of his presidency. It’s THAT important to deal with. Basement Joe is horrified that we don’t have more immigrants from the terrorist havens of Somalia, Yemen, Iran, Afghanistan, Libya, North Korea and Venezuela.

Isn’t this just what America needs during a pandemic and economic collapse? Islam being taught to your kids? And welcoming Iranians, Somalis and Yemenis? I can’t wait. How about you?

That’s why Joe Biden stands for Biggest Idiot Democrats Ever Nominated.

Written by Wayne Allyn Root

Official website; http://rootforamerica.com/