Do I Really Need A Personal Injury Lawyer?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Accidents aren’t always as simple as they appear. For example, someone runs a stop sign in front of you, and you t-bone them. You’ll be burdened with proving that they were in the wrong. Conversely, if someone without insurance hits you while you’re walking across the road, things might get complicated.

It’s these situations in which you should have a personal injury lawyer. Here’s what you need to know about when a personal injury lawyer is required, and what to look for.

Is a Personal Injury Lawyer Required?

You aren’t required to hire a personal injury lawyer to handle a claim. If you choose to file a claim, you have the right to handle the whole process yourself. However, there are a lot of nuances in the law, and making the wrong decisions can cost you thousands in compensation.

Reasons to Hire a Personal Injury Lawyer

There are plenty of reasons to consult a personal injury lawyer, including:

serious car accidents

pedestrian accidents

slip and fall accidents

medical malpractice

product defects causing harm

dog bites

There are a few scenarios in which you should hire an attorney as soon as possible, including:

Disputed Liability

Disputed liability occurs when the insurance company determines that both parties are at fault or that it’s hard to identify the cause.

T-boning someone who ran a red light in front of you would be an example of disputed liability. Another example would be sustaining a dog bite when walking on someone’s property without their knowledge.

Severe Injury

If a severe injury occurs, you should contact an attorney right away. Broken bones, lacerations, and head trauma can all result in substantial medical bills and pain. Whether it’s a car accident or slipping on icy stairs at work, it’s always smart to start the process of exploring your options.

Loss of Income or Employment

Some injuries result in long-term loss of employment and income. Pedestrians who get hit by cars are often out of work for the foreseeable future and eligible for damages covering loss of income and mental anguish.

Even if your injury only keeps you out of work for a few weeks, you are eligible for compensation to cover that time.

When Not to Call a Personal Injury Lawyer

If you’re in a minor accident that hasn’t caused significant damage to you or your property, there’s no reason to get a lawyer involved right away. You should, however, document the scene by taking pictures and notes of what transpired.

Remember to prioritize your safety above all else while on the scene of the accident, and seek medical attention immediately following. Ensure the medical professional signs your proverbial bill of good health before deciding not to contact an attorney.

Finally, if the monetary and emotional cost of hiring an attorney is going to be more than the potential payout, it’s not worth the stress of legal proceedings.

What to Look for in a Personal Injury Lawyer

When vetting an attorney, look for someone who has proven experience with cases similar to yours. Personal injury cases cover a wide umbrella; look for an attorney who knows dog bites or pedestrian accidents, specifically.

You’ll also want a lawyer who you feel comfortable with during your exchanges. Look for someone who is willing to examine the case in detail before committing, and is honest about what to expect going forward. If a lawyer wants payment before even looking at your case, walk away and find someone who offers free consultations.

Finally, look for local testimonials and reviews. In addition to those listed publicly online, you can check the local bar association and Better Business Bureau for deeper insights.

When an accident or injury occurs, it’s worth exploring your options. Be sure to run the numbers and take a logical approach when deciding whether to hire an attorney.

