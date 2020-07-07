Misc. / You are here: Home Education / The Top 7 Best Medical School in the US, Ranked.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Making a choice to go to medical school is a big step in your career. Make sure you choose the right one. Here’s the top seven best medical schools in the US.

Harvard Medical School saw a 50% increase in applicants supporting that medical school attendants are on the rise. Choosing the right medical school to attend is a life-changing event.

If you’re concerned about selecting one of the best medical schools to attend in your career pursuit, then you’ve clicked on the right article. We’re going to rank the best medical schools for you to choose from and what makes them worthy of their rankings.

Without further ado, let’s jump into this list of schools that anyone would be lucky to attend.

Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University is one of the most notorious universities to attend when pursuing a medical degree. The University was founded in 1876 and is in Baltimore, Maryland. The University utilizes a gene to society curriculum to teach students everything that they need to know.

When attending this University, you can choose to go the M.D. route or obtain your Ph.D. But, if you’re looking to secure both degrees in your time there, then you can do both and be finished in just under eight years.

One of the reasons this University sticks out is because it has the only eye and pediatric trauma centers in Maryland.

Harvard University

When applying to this school, ensure that you’ve sent in all applications before the October deadline and paid your application fees. The Harvard School of Medicine came to be in 1782 and has been a strong force in the evolution of medical education provided to students.

Their curriculum centers around teaching students crucial clinical skills and other scientific methods that will help them begin their careers after completing their degrees and graduating. Unlike other universities, students won’t receive letter grades.

They will receive either a satisfactory or unsatisfactory, depending on their competency in completing the skills they study. Along with the medical school, they also offer a competitive degree in their law and business schools for students in case you want to pursue those paths.

The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

The application fee for this school is only $68, which is comparatively low compared to other schools. The curriculum used by the school puts students on a 4-year track to graduation with the stipulation that they meet all of the guidelines necessary to graduate on time.

One of the stipulations of obtaining a degree from this school is that when you complete your clerkship hours in your third year of school, it will be at one of the hospitals in the UNC area. They also offer degrees such as Maternal and Child Health as well as Health Care and Prevention at their School of Public Health.

University of San Francisco

If you’re thinking of furthering your college career on the west coast, this may be the school for you. It ranks high on the list of schools that offer students an education in primary care. The college also ranks high for several healthcare specializations including:

Obstetrics and gynecology

Pediatrics

Psychiatry

Radiology

Surgery

Family medicine

There are so many specializations that you can choose from to further your education. Ensure that you get your application in before the deadline approaches; you’ll want to ensure plenty of time to prepare for a rigorous couple of years at this facility.

University of Central Florida

The application fee for this school is $30; therefore, if you want to be in the Florida sunshine, this is the school for you. The base of this curriculum focuses on students completing various forms of research that will then apply to the methods that they use once they’ve graduated from the school.

This school of medicine is also one of the only schools that could offer full scholarships to an entire class because of the donations that they received, talk about community support. Also, 25% of their graduates rank in the top percentiles of their academic class.

Oregon Health and Science University

This college offers a vast campus that is also home to two hospitals that students will be able to put their learned skills to the test. The school was initially known as the University of Oregon Medical Department and changed to the University of Oregon Medical School in the late 1800s.

The school features various programs that students can choose to make the focus of their studies, including:

Medicine

Nursing

Public health

The career path you choose and the requirements for each study will be discussed between you and the academic advisor that will be given to students before beginning their coursework.

Ultimate Medical Academy

Because of the increase in medical professionals needed, there is going to be no shortage of jobs shortly. And that fact alone could be the reason you’ve chosen to pursue one of the many programs offered by the Ultimate Medical Academy.

Some of the programs that are offered to students include:

Health Sciences

Health Information Technology

Billing Specialist

Medical Coding

Pharmacy Technician

Healthcare Management

If you thought you wouldn’t be able to find a program to fit you and your needs, you were mistaken. If you don’t believe the wonderous programs and opportunities available to you at this school, then the best thing for you to do is check out some student reviews.

That way, you’ll get the truth from people that have experienced all of the things that the University has had to offer them.

Best Medical Schools for You

When it comes to selecting the best medical schools, there are a few things that should be kept in mind. You should consider the school’s location, the cost of tuition, and the programs that are available for you to study.

Once you’ve chosen a school-based off of those stipulations, then all that’s left to do is complete your application and submit your application fees.

We hope you found our list informative and that it helped to narrow down your decision of where to attend medical school. If you want to read more articles like this, continue scrolling through our blog section.

