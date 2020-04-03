You are here: Home Health / How to Spot Fake CBD?

How to Spot Fake CBD?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Cannabidiol or CBD is a type of scientific substance that is safe for people’s consumption. In fact, it offers a lot of therapeutic benefits that are beneficial for treating a wide variety of disorders and ailments. In case you didn’t many people have been benefited from utilizing this substance.

Yes, natural CBD is safe to use. However, they do not consist of products that are usually made of cannabinoids that are synthetic lab-produced or consist of harmful substances such as contaminants and high levels of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) which is commonly found in marijuana. Products that contain such ingredients will not do any good for you. As a matter of fact, they will not only make your drug tests failed, but they will put your health in danger.

As CBD products become more and more popular, the number of unprincipled CBD oil manufacturers and cannabis growers is also increasing. It was discouraging to hear that most buyers end up buying fake CBD.

If you’re planning to buy CBD but want to ensure that you are getting a natural and genuine product, then you’re in the right place.

In this article, we will show you how to spot fake CBD and why you should avoid this product.

The 4 Common Signs of Fake CBD

Here are the things that you need to take into consideration when spotting fake CBD.

Cheap

If the price too good is too good to be true, there is a chance that it is. High-quality and safe CBD products will not break your bank. However, they should not be extremely cheap as if the manufacturers are giving them for free. A very low price is one indication that the product is not tested properly and outsourced and produced as it should be.

Insufficient Information

Reliable and top-notch manufacturers of CBD products know the significance of giving their clients with enough information. When we say complete information it will not only include the 3rd-party testing analysis but also the origin of the marijuana (marijuana or hemp if derived from marijuana the level of THC found in the product must be included), CBD’s concentration, the plant’s source location, and what extraction procedure they utilize.

If the manufacturer or brand you are considering does not include such details in the label of their products, it safe to assume that it is not reliable and there’s a tendency that it’s fake. That being said, we highly recommend that you opt for other options that have this list of information.

Clear Full Spectrum Oil

Keep in mind that there’s no clear full-spectrum oil when it comes to CBD. In fact, there is no way for CBD to be full-spectrum since a full-spectrum hemp extract has gone through an inconsiderable amount of processing. Meaning to say, it will retain most of the natural plant materials and as a result, it will possess a naturally darker color.

Fake Full Spectrum

If the label of the product tells that it’s a full spectrum but doesn’t contain any THC, then it is FAKE. Often full spectrum will indicate there are some traces of THC and other phytocannabinoids. Always remember that it can’t be a complete spectrum hemp extract.

This means that the product utilizes an isolate CBD that has been stripped of everything but a single CBD compound or a distillate hemp extract that only consists of various phytocannabinoids.

Companies or brands that promote either distillate or isolate as full-spectrum CBD is not a reliable and genuine company to be buying from.

Other Tips to Keep in Mind When Spotting Fake CBD

Check the company’s reputation

While new CBD companies might come in the industry with various ideas for the betterment of CBD manufacturing, you will still need to perform a background check about their operations to make sure that they giving real products and not fake.

The company’s reputation really matters as much as the CBD has to offer. With that in mind, it is very important that you have an idea about the goal of the company. And if possible, consider running an individual check on the workers and most especially the founders.

The number of years that the company is serving on the industry can be also used as a basis when evaluating its reputation. We all know that when the company is giving high-quality and real products it will last for a long time. But if the products it offers are fake the company is lucky enough if it can operate a couple of months unless it is experts when it comes to fooling people.

Check if the company tested its CBD in the third-party lab

Usually, transparent companies want third-party laboratories to check their CBD. However, in addition to third-party lab tests that will verify the safety, potency, and quality of the CBD you can check the COA (Certificate of Analysis) of the company. If the company does not possess this certification, then don’t by any CBD product from it because it could be fake and not safe.

In case you’re wondering what is the role of these third-party labs, well they verify whether the CBD is free from heavy metals, solvents, pesticides, and harsh chemicals.

Thus if you buy CBD that is not laboratory tested, you might be at risk of inviting both legal troubles and health problems.

Examine the taste and smell

Real CBD tastes and smells natural or similar to cannabis. Most of the time, it does not taste particularly nice unless it is been flavored with something. However, if it is odorless and flavorless, then it could be made using CBD isolate and a fake choice.

Be skeptical of CBD that claims to have high MG content

If the CBD you are considering claims to have 10,00 milligrams of CBD but it only cost £10, then it is not real. As a matter of fact, CBD that consists of such a high mg content cost more £10 and even £20, so be careful.

The Toxic Substances That Usually Found on Fake CBD

Heavy Metals

Hemp is considered a dangerous bioaccumululators, but sad to say only a few people know this fact.

In order to grow hemp safely, it is very important to operate in completely closed conditions as well as make use of substrates that are safe from contaminants. However, most of the time, some CBD companies and manufacturers cut corners and even utilize poor quality hemp in their CBD that may expose the users to heavy metals without them knowing.

As the hemp develops, it will suck up nutrients through the root system very rapidly. This quick metabolism will allow Cannabis sativa to develop strong and big, but it means the plant is also absorbing toxins that are soil-borne more rapidly compared to other crops.

Additives

Fake CBD also contains additives that are dangerous to your health. If you consume these dangerous additives, you will end up hurting your lungs for example.

A lot of CBD companies and manufacturers add questionable ingredients on their products such as artificial colorings, artificial ingredients, sweeteners, and PG (propylene glycol). So if you see any of these ingredients on the label make sure to stay away from this product, because as mentioned, they may put you in danger.

Environmental Toxins

Aside from heavy metals and additives, fake CBD may also consist of other environmental toxins. The world today has turned out to be a place post-industrialization. A lot of new toxins came into existence that affects not only the air but also water supplies.

That said, there is a tendency that CBD manufacturers that aren’t following the sustainable and manufacturing processes are more likely to invite environmental toxins resulting in fake and inefficient CBD.

Conclusion

In the actual fact, it is not hard to spot fake CBD. When making a purchase, it is best that you visit the official website of the brand or manufacturer you are considering because you will be able to look for third-party laboratory test reports and do a background check.

On the other hand, the label of the product will also tell you almost everything that you need to know. However, you will still need to look for false labeling. And this one of the main reasons why lab reports are very important. There are times that manufacturers will give you a report voluntarily because they are certain that their CBD is NOT fake.

Nevertheless, as long as you keep all the information mentioned above in your mind, we can assure you that you will end up a genuine CBD that will give you benefits instead of putting you at risk. You can also read customer reviews online to check the quality of the CBD.

Staff Writer; John Parker