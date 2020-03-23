You are here: Home Health / Can CBD Gummies Improve Your Sex Life?

Can CBD Gummies Improve Your Sex Life?

(ThyBlackMan.com) CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is compound that naturally occurs in the cannabis plant. Unlike other cannabinoids, CBD doesn’t cause the “high” feeling that’s normally associated with marijuana use. While CBD isn’t psychoactive and won’t provide those feelings of euphoria, the compound offers a host of other benefits for the body.

These days, dozens of companies use isolated CBD in order to create a variety of products that can be used to improve mood, reduce stress, and even to improve sleep. These days, there are even products that are designed to improve your sex life!

Keep reading to learn how CBD products, such as CBD gummies, and others can be used to help you in the bedroom.

How CBD Can Your Sex Life

Compared to other products that are derived from the cannabis plant, CBD-based products are some of the newest options to hit the market. Even though CBD products were only legalized just two years ago, these products have flooded store shelves! CBD is available in a wide variety of forms, including tinctures, oils, creams, beverages, and edible products.

There have also been products that have been designed to be used in the bedroom, including:

Edibles

Oral sprays

Personal lubricants

Massage lotions

But how does consuming a CBD edible or using a CBD infused personal lubricant benefit you in the bedroom? The bottom line is that people use CBD for sex for many reasons. Some use it to increase pleasure and to set the right mood, while others use CBD products to ease stress and anxiety, such as performance anxiety. Women may use these products for pain relief from chronic conditions such as endometriosis.

Do These Products Actually Work?

It may seem too good to be true to think that eating a few CBD gummies or using a personal lubricant can work wonders for your sex life. But, studies show all sorts of benefits that can improve your satisfaction in the bedroom.

When you think of cannabinoid receptors, you probably think of the brain. But, there are also cannabinoid receptors in the reproductive organs as well as in sexual tissue. When CBD is consumed, blood flood to those tissues in increased. This promotes the body’s own natural lubricants to be excreted while also increasing sensitivity.

Because CBD calms the muscles and nerves, these products can be extremely helpful for those who are anxious or nervous. When you aren’t stressed and worried about how you will perform in the bedroom, it’s a lot easier to have enjoyable, relaxed sex.

In a similar scenario, because of CBD’s relaxation-inducing effects, it is also helpful for those who have physical conditions that impact intercourse. For example, someone who suffers from severe muscle spasms or pain from endometriosis isn’t always able to enjoy sex. But, by eating CBD edibles or using a CBD-infused lubricant, muscles within the body are relaxed, which allows for less pain and more pleasure.

Finding it hard to get in the mood? CBD can help! Several studies have shown that CBD is quite effective at reducing stress and anxiety. Relaxation on its own can reduce worries and distractions that can negatively impact your sexual experience. When the mind is calm, it’s much easier to focus on enjoying the moment.

Last but not least, even though CBD doesn’t have any psychoactive effects, it does boost your mood by increasing anandamide as well as oxytocin. Anandamide is known as the bliss neurotransmitter, and oxytocin is known as the cuddle hormone. Because CBD is able to enhance neurotransmitters and endorphins, it may be beneficial in allowing people to have better sexual experiences.

Tips for Using CBD in the Bedroom

Are you interested in experimenting with CBD products to see if they improve your sex life? If so, there are many tips that you’ll want to know before getting started.

Quality is Crucial

The most important thing you’ll want to do before introducing CBD into your bedroom is to ensure you’re purchasing a high quality product. Remember, the CBD industry isn’t regulated by the FDA. While most companies in the CBD industry are legitimate, there is always the risk of low quality products as well as mislabeling.

So, before you purchase any kind of CBD gummies or some other product, always read reviews and customer testimonials. If you come across a lot of negative reviews or no reviews at all, you’ll definitely want to find a new brand to purchase from.

Another important part of purchasing quality CBD products is finding a company that has its products tested and verified by an independent lab. In order for a product to be legal at the federal level, it has to contain less than 0.3% of THC. A third party lab test not only determines a product’s THC levels, but also tests for:

Mold

Solvents

Pesticides

Hemp extract quality

Cannabinoid content

Terpenes

Never purchase a CBD product that doesn’t have third party lab verification; otherwise, you run the risk of buying a product that uses low quality ingredients, which could cause adverse side effects, including psychoactive effects.

Start Low & Slow

If you’ve never used CBD before, it’s important to stick with the low and slow method. As with any new compound that you introduce into your body, it’s important to start with a low dosage and then slowly increase it over time.

Everyone reacts to CBD differently, and there’s no conclusive evidence as to how much CBD a person should take. To get started, look for a low dosage product, such as gummies or topicals that contain just 5-10mg of CBD. Over the span of a few days, increase the dosage, and then continue to up the dosage until you start to feel the benefits.

When you find your sweet spot, you’ll definitely know it!

CBD Needs Time to Work

CBD isn’t a magic compound, so you won’t feel its effects the minute you take it. In order to enjoy all of the benefits that CBD offers in the bedroom, you’ll want to apply it or ingest it at least 30 to 60 minutes ahead of time.

This gives your body enough time to digest and process the CBD. Taking or using a CBD product right before you head into the bedroom won’t do you much good! The sooner you can take it, the better.

Conclusion

CBD can benefit your life in more ways than you ever imagined. If you’re looking to improve your sex life, a CBD product may be just what you need!

