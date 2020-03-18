You are here: Home Ent. / The Modern Ways The Contemporary Man Can Relax.

The Modern Ways The Contemporary Man Can Relax.

(ThyBlackMan.com) What a magnificent era in which to live. We are at man’s peak right now. Never before has humanity lived in a more complex and incredible world than now. We are living in times that people from previous periods would saw off their own arms to experience. And yet, men are suffering from unique problems. You’re also expected to take on more parental duties and work hard at your job. Men are going through stressful times, but at least you have these modern ways of relaxing.

The era of podcasts

There aren’t many places left where dudes can be dudes. The podcast is the final bastion where men can talk and act like ‘bros’. You don’t have to censor your views, you can just talk about what makes you tick by starting your own podcast. All you really need is a mic and a smartphone and you can get going. Upload your podcasts to YouTube or on an audio-only platform such as Soundcloud. On the other hand, you can enjoy male-centric podcasts like the Joe Rogan Experience where whiskey, combat sports, and culture are discussed from a male’s perspective. Another podcast that is mainly for guys is the Joe Budden TV channel. The music industry is the main topic of discussion for most episodes, but many other topics are discussed too. Since YouTube allows for comments, you can discuss and share your opinions with other like-minded individuals.

Speeding through a classic

Did you think old games from your childhood were dead and gone? Well, think again, because the speedrunning community thrives and survives thanks to older games. If you had a particular love affair with a game, you should start playing it again and try to learn new techniques to beat it as fast as possible. The ‘games done quick’ community gets hundreds of thousands of live viewers on their Twitch channel. Anyone who is playing the games that are being speedrun will automatically get more viewers than other types of streams. This is something you may want to try if you’re bored and want to kill time, but hang out with people that grew up in your era.

The green giant

If you live in certain parts of the world where the jolly green giant has been accepted by the government, you can get your hands on something like gorilla glue #4. There’s no doubt that this will definitely melt away your stress and allow you to sink deeper into your sofa or bed. It’s a unique way to relax and, some say it’s the best way. But remember to take everything in moderation and accompany your substance with a meal or drink to keep yourself fed and hydrated. There are plenty of strands to choose from, so pick one that suits your taste and strength.

The modern man has the world at his fingertips but is also facing some challenges. If you want to just hang out with the dudes, starting a podcast or listening to a male-centric podcast will relax you at the end of a hard day.

