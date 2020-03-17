You are here: Home Health / The Shape Of You – Top 3 Beginner Exercises That Will Get You In Shape.

The Shape Of You – Top 3 Beginner Exercises That Will Get You In Shape.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) Your body’s wellbeing is essential for you. A healthy body reduces the risk of disease, infection and lifestyle diseases. The confidence that comes with knowing that you are healthy and fit even becomes evident externally. A person comfortable in their body is easy to spot.

Working out is a way in which one can easily get their body into shape. The best thing about working out is that you can choose the areas that you want to work on. There is no one way to exercise. There are different types of exercises for different problem areas. For this article, we are going to generalize some workouts for you depending on the area of the body that you want to work on.

So What Now?

This article will provide three exercise that are sure ways of getting you in shape. If done right, they give you strength, stability and help in toning and shaping your body. They are very specific but work on different areas. You can choose one that works for you and try it out.

1. Planks.

The plank is a core exercise. The core of our bodies is the region between your pelvis and your diaphragm to the back and hips. The plank involves a person maintain a push up position, without moving, for the longest time possible. The weight of the body is placed ion the forearms, elbows and toes. There are variations to it such as the side plank and the reverse plank. The extended plank adds a level of difficulty to the plank. To do so, one begins as a push up then reaches to the furthest length possible of their arms. The muscles worked on by the planks are abs, traps, pecs, glutes, quads and abductors depending on the variation you choose.

2. Squats.

A squat is an exercise where one lowers their hips from a standing position to a squatting position, then back up. The hip and the knee joints flex while being supported by the ankles. They build leg muscles – quadriceps, hamstrings and calves. It is considered staple during exercises as it promotes body wide muscles building and improve muscle mass. Its variations are the back squat, the front squat, the goblet squat, the box squat and the Bulgarian split squat.

3. Pushups.

A pushup is an exercise where one begins while lying flat on their stomachs, then pushing themselves up using their hands and their toes, then lowering themselves again. Pushups are done a lot in military training, physical education and physical punishment. The muscles worked on are biceps, triceps, the pectoral muscles and anterior deltoids. It also works on your abdomen, chest muscles, back body, forearms, your joints and your tendons. Variations include one-arm pushups, using your fingers, your backhand, single leg, double leg, wide grip, narrow grip, knuckle pushups and having the elbows pointed towards the knees. You can add weights if you feel like it on your upper back.

Cautionary Tales.

Incidences of people injuring themselves in gyms is not something new. Maintain your form. Be conscious about the positioning of your body during exercises. They are dangerous when done incorrectly and as productive when done the right way. The wrong form can cause permanent damage.

When in doubt, don’t be afraid to ask for help. Don’t let your pride be the end of you.

Staff Writer; Jason Smith



Questions? Feel free to email me at; JasonS@ThyBlackMan.com.