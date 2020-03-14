You are here: Home Health / 7 Mental Tricks to Push Through Tough Workouts.

7 Mental Tricks to Push Through Tough Workouts.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Fitness is a mind game of getting over the laziness, exhaustion, and ruts to reach your desired goals. When you set a goal of staying fit then in the process of working out you will encounter different obstacles, especially mental ones that will try to pull you back down.

And even if you get through that and work towards achieving your fitness goals, with every exercise you do, your brain will try to stop you and will resist you from pushing yourself forward and in turn, you will never get to see the results you want. This happens especially during high-intensity workout sessions.

So here are the top 7 mental tricks that can help you go the ‘extra mile’ and will push you through a tough workout.

Practice mind control

The trick is to not let your mind trick you into doing the opposite of what you actually want to do. Your mind has more power than you think. Often, it tells the body what to do and what not to do. You need to change the mindset and control your own thoughts and decision making. You need to push harder past your maximum level during the workout so that you can adapt your brain to give the body a chance to go tough.

Set a mantra- talk positive

Find the mantra that inspires you and motivates you to move forward. Keep it short and positive, and make sure it is natural and resonates with you. Repeat it in your head, especially at times when you want to give up. Choose a positive phrase and stick to it, for instance, “I can do anything”. And before you know it, you will have passed the obstacle that was holding you for so long.

Turn up the music

Research shows that music helps to distract you from the pain and early exhaustion, allowing the body to achieve more. The right music can improve your performance. Faster music increases the pace as you naturally sync with the music. Make a playlist that fits your exercise routine, and don’t be afraid to turn up the volume. A study shows that playing loud music enhances workout performance.

Limit the rest time

After you bust out a hard set during the workout, after that you spend the next five to ten minutes drinking water or checking your phone. You need to keep a track of how much time you have wasted in taking breaks. It is recommended that there should be a 30-45 seconds rest between sets. And if you are doing some high-intensive training, you should keep your rest sessions short, which will give you better results.

Plan a workout

You need to plan a workout before executing it. There needs to be an overall fitness goal that you wish to create every time you work out. Fitness is not something random. A full exercise plan is essential in achieving the physical goals you desire and for how you are going to achieve it. Pull off ideas from the internet, ask your peers or your training coach and plan the workout accordingly.

Stop counting numbers

Start counting time instead of counting numbers. Saying, “I have 10 minutes left in my workout”- not “I’ve done it 50 times”- can help you push a little harder, as research shows. Far too often, people determine their competency by a certain number of reps and think they have met their goal. This habit of counting numbers will limit you from pushing past the objective you have set for yourself. Push yourself until you’re fatigued to the point that you cannot do it anymore and then squeeze in that “extra mile”.

At the end-focus!

Sometimes, despite your planning and best efforts, pushing through still gets difficult. This is not a sign that you should lose hope. You don’t have to give up. You just need to accept that some days are tougher compared to other days. Focus on making your next move and then the next, take one step at a time. You just need to focus your mind and actions.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com