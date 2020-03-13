You are here: Home Money / Asians pimping The Black Community, Especially Our African-American Women.

Asians pimping The Black Community, Especially Our African-American Women.

(ThyBlackMan.com) I know a lot of you Neo-Negroes just got scared. But I’m not talking about shooting, cutting or stabbing. No, I’m talking about ECONOMIC WAR! If not now, then when? God knows the Asians declared Economic war on black America decades ago and their success has been phenomenal. They literally came up with a plan to take every dime out of the black Community they could get. And that’s exactly what they do. They never have nor do they intend to give it back either.

I’ve never seen nor heard talk of the Koreans thanking the black Community for making them super rich. I’ve never heard of the Chinese having an “I appreciate your business Black Folks Day” and hand you a free box of beef fried rice. They’ve been in the Black Community for decades and will rarely even hire black folks to work in their stores. I don’t know one black person who was ever invited to Mr. Wong’s house for dinner. Where does Mr. Wong live at anyway?

My point is, the Asians who set up businesses in the black Community don’t like black Folks. In fact, some actually hate you. You are their food; their economic slaves. Slaves that have fattened the pockets of generation of Asians while contributing to the economic demise of your own people. Their main objective is to exploit blacks and take our money out of our community. Believe it or not there are classes in Korea and China that teach other Asians how black folks think, dress and act. They hold seminars on how to appeal and influence the black mind; yeah, basic psychology classes.

The American government gives these Asian business owners loans and grants they never have to pay back. They receive tax exempt status as soon as their feet touch these shores. Hell, they can even fish without a license in most states but let you catch a fish out of season and you’ll get a $500.00 fine.

Black women spend billions of dollars a year on hair products; buying 70% of all wigs and extensions purchased in the United States. At roughly 10% of the population black women spend 10 to 1 over everybody else when it come to “gettin’ their hair did.” The Koreans specifically know this. They publish dozens of magazines featuring black women on the cover yet everything inside the magazine is written in Korean so that only they can understand it. But if I was to translate and summarize whats inside it would read: how to economically pimp and exploit black women.

Koreans control 80% of the distribution of black hair products. They tightly control both retail and wholesale distribution. And as we speak, they are closing in on the remaining handful of black manufacturing companies that have managed to stay a float. How were they able to get this monopoly? During the late 1960’s the Korean and American governments came up with a plan (conspiracy) to help the Koreans impoverished,war torn people survive; make money off American Negroes.

So, The United States government banned the import of anything made with Chinese hair. That literally gave a monopoly without competition to all Korean hair manufacturers. No one but Korean owned businesses can export hair from Korea. And good luck trying to buy hair from the Koreans. If they even think that you’re black they won’t sell you any products. Good luck trying to get them to distribute your products. If you’re not Korean you’ll get absolutely no distribution to their stores.

Black folks have very little understanding of economics. Black women attend church every Sunday with fresh Korean hair in their heads, sending millions of Korean children to college while their own kids end up in prison. No preacher to date has said “stop letting the Koreans exploit you.” No preacher has suggested a boycott or lawsuit or trying to break this monopoly.

Each year America’s largest black hair expo held in Atlanta Georgia is filled with Korean vendors. The same Koreans that won’t sell or distribute to blacks are allowed by blacks to set up at black hair events. Can anyone say “STUPID NEGROES? Because that’s exactly what the Koreans are calling you. One year the Koreans even paid R & B singer Brandy to sign autographs and buck- dance for the crowd.

The Koreans may hire a black- face once and a while to buck- dance and show other NEGROES around the store. But that’s only done to help bridge the language barrier and boost sales. However, you’ll notice they never hire white folks. Why? Because white folks will be all up in their business; looking through the packages, writing down their distributors and formulating a plan to make money for themselves. Meanwhile, a black employee will simply “yes- sir boss” and tell other blacks how to spend their money.

At what point do black folks decide that enough is enough? When do we systematically finance the future of our own children instead of theirs? What will it take to make black folks angry enough to start a revolt? Honestly, at this point an economic war is the only solution. If not now then when?

DO THE KOREANS HAVE BLACK WOMEN HYPNOTIZED

BY THEIR SHINY HAIR WEAVE?

Staff Writer; Xavier James

Official website; http://xavierjamesuncensored.blogspot.com