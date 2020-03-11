Bishop T.D. Jakes – Proof He Is A Christian Fake.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Years ago I told a great many people that Eddie Long was a homosexual pretender and pedophile who would end up with AIDS and he did. Now he is gone, New Birth’s insurance company paid out millions of dollars to 4 of the young men he sexually molested and a whole lot of people still attended New Birth and defended Long to the death. People wake up and stop being so gullible just because you like the man. If the message is poison your admiration, love and infatuation for the man is misguided. And that warm feeling you get when you hear him (or her) preach is not the anointing. It is the response of your soul and/or flesh to someone skillful in tapping into your emotions. Read Romans 16:17-18 as you find that Jakes divides you from the message of Christ and covertly regulates how you come to God.

Now we come to Bishop Thomas Dexter Fakes, I mean Jakes. No I actually mean both. And before you start with the BS about “touching not mine anointed” or whatever blind defenses you propose to use to stay in denial, know that I am extremely well versed in the scriptures and the use of them in context. So have any objections you like but be willing and able to support them with the Word of God in context and consistent with the nature and character of our Creator. The Bible says let God be true and every man a liar. Thus we all have opinions but God’s truth takes precedence over our opinions. And before you say “that’s your interpretation”, know that the Bible never tells us to interpret it – so I don’t. It tells us to study and to rightly divide the Word of God. That being said, let’s get to it.

THE BIBLE SAID BELIEVERS ARE TO BE IN THE WORLD BUT NOT OF IT! 1 John 2:15-17

I am about to prove to you according to scripture that T.D. Jakes is a FAKE and more like T.D. Snakes. Right now those of you who have been deceived by him are either getting upset or thinking I am lost. That is simply because you have heard his lies for so long and seen so many people swallow them that you find it next to impossible to believe he is a fake. But remember (1) the majority was never with Christ and (2) mostly everybody once thought the world was flat but all of that huge majority was wrong. So the concept of how many people follow Jakes is not a Biblical test of his authenticity.

THE BIBLE REQUIRES US TO RESTORE, CORRECT, REBUKE AND EVEN EXPOSE OTHERS! Yet many of you say these commands are us judging each other only because you don’t want to follow them.

Keep reading and for those of you who are saying “I am going to pray for this man because he is speaking against a great man of God”, use your time instead to verify and fact check or rather truth check what I am telling you instead. I dare you, yes I dare you. I know this article will be controversial but then search the scriptures, even if it is in an effort to prove me wrong. But watch what you discover.

In 1 John 4:1 the Bible tells us not to believe every spirit but rather to try (test) the spirits to see if they are of God. Many of you were never taught how to do that so you cannot spot a fake based on Biblical standards. Scripture also tells us you will “know a spirit by its fruit” but many of you confuse fruit with works and they are not the same thing.

An evil man can hold a conference or a camp meeting or give a hungry person a sandwich. Those are works – not fruit. When the Holy Spirit (the Spirit of Truth) is present inside a true believer, HE bares certain fruits that can be identified and verified by scripture. Anyway, as instructed by 1 John 4:1, I am going to proceed through to show you how Jakes fails test after test of scripture. And don’t try the “you are judging” bull on me either because none of these are my personal judgments. They are the judgments of God via scripture which is fit for reproof, correction and instruction. They are also the methods of scripture to try a spirit.

Test #1 – Love not the world nor the things of the world (1 John 2:15). Believers are warned against the lust of the eyes, the lust of the flesh and the pride of life. Yet we see Jakes feeding the flesh with the riches he has and basking in the pride of life through self-promotion, his face on everything and his acceptance of almost worship-like adoration by millions of people, including those who have not accepted Christ.

The Bible tells us to lay up for ourselves treasures in HEAVEN, not on Earth. But T.D. Fakes does just the opposite. That is why Jakes net worth is estimated at over $18 million minimum – on Earth. Some even report his net worth is as high as $150 million. So much for rendering to Caesar what is Caesars. Maybe Jakes has changed it to render unto Jakes what is Caesar’s.

CONFORMING TO THE WORLD VIOLATES ROMANS 12:2

While some of that money came from books you THOUGHT that T.D. Fakes wrote, Jakes has used ghost writers to write the books for him. They stay in the shadows and he gets the popularity, the money and the acclaim. A little research on your part can verify this as well.

https://www.bankrate.com/lifestyle/celebrity-money/td-jakes-net-worth/

https://www.cheatsheet.com/money-career/net-worth-richest-pastors-will-blow-your-mind.html/

Test #2 – A friend of the world is an enemy of God (James 4:4). T.D. Jakes seems to be a friend to the entire world – or rather as much of it as will have him. And if you listen closely, he tends to blend in well enough to where the world outside his conferences and meetings is not compelled to repent nor accept Christ. So for those of you ready to say “Jakes” is speaking to the world to share the Word with them, you need to listen and watch more closely what he is actually doing when he is with them – blending in and being loved and accepted. This being such a friend of the world makes T.D. Fakes an enemy of God.

Test #3 – Just as they hated Christ, so will they hate those who truly follow Him. Neither Christ (Yeshua) nor any of the Apostles were welcomed and adored by the world. But Bishop Jakes is loved, followed and adored by people like Oprah who, by her own words, has no sense of who the Savior is nor who God is either. T.D. Fakes has been welcomed and admired by the world in the following magazines of the world: Time, Jet, Success and Ebony, to name a few. Then he is warmly welcomed by the world on Good Morning America and Dr. Phil, to name a few. The Bible teaches that the world loves its own. Jakes proves that and a man quoting the Word of God in the mode of a religious motivational superstar does not mean he is of God.

Test #4 – All of the riches of T.D. Fakes and the example they set. The Bible states it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter into the Kingdom of God. Is anybody asking how many people Jakes, not his church, is helping financially since so many are contributing to him? What kind of example of all things in moderation does he set?

HEBREWS 13:5 tells us not to get caught up in the love of money and learn to be content with what you have. The Bible does not teach you to take and use the power of God to gain personal riches and serve your personal agendas. But this is not what Bishop Snakes teaches.

Can those who follow him also ride in limousines and live in mansions? Should that be a goal in light of Hebrews 13:5? And while the streets of Heaven are paved with gold, notice gold is so minimal in value in Heaven in comparison to more important things that gold is on the ground to be walked on.

People like T.D. Fakes who fail to understand this seek riches and material things, thinking that it is of God to place their treasures on Earth, contrary to scripture. Be poor? Not necessarily. Be rich? Not as an objective by fleecing the flock, repackaging and charging for what you do not own. Christ did not do this and this is not the way of the body of Christ.

Matthew 6:19-21 King James Version (KJV)

19 Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal:

20 But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal:

21 For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.

Test #5 – Who is getting the glory? God says He shares his glory with nobody. But look closely at whose face is on the books, the billboards, the magazine covers and the conference promotions. That is who is being promoted, not Christ and not the Gospel. How often do these marketing tools say anything about Christ anywhere on the same level that they promote T.D. Fakes? This steals the glory from God and even though Jakes talks about God in his meetings, think about who everybody came to see. They came to a Jakes conference to see Jakes because they seek and follow a man. Isaiah 42:8.

Test #6 – There is only 1 Mediator between God and man – Christ himself. But Jakes has interjected himself between many of you and God. Jakes/Fakes has inserted himself into the role of an Old Covenant High Priest but the Bible says Christ is the Eternal High Priest. T.D. Fakes has become your substitute door when Christ is the real door.

T.D. JAKES GOES OFF SCRIPT? ARE YOU KIDDING? Look at the world’s Jet Magazine Cover. The Bible tells us those whomever add to God’s Word or takes away from it will be cursed. So who authorized Jakes to go off script? And once a minister goes “off script”, anything goes. God would not do that because by His own, it would mean that He would have to curse you. Proverbs 30:6, Rev 22:18-19

And how can a man who claims to follow the Bible, be of God, hearing from God and speaking from God then “go off script” when the only script for a man of God is the Word of God? Go online and listen to Jakes as he teaches Oprah’s Life Classes. Any Bible? Any Gospel? Any call to repentance? Any call to come to Christ? T.D. Snakes is a box of new age and new thought metaphysics carefully dipped in the Word of God for flavoring and reception when convenient. The proof is present if you listen closely.

T.D FAKES ACCEPT AND CONDONES THE SIN OF HOMOSEXUALITY

“During an interview with the Huffington Post on Monday, Jakes was asked by a viewer if he believes that homosexuals and the black church can co-exist.

“Absolutely… I think it is going to be diverse from church to church. Every church has a different opinion on the issue and every gay person is different,” he replied. “And I think that to speak that the church—the black church, the white church or any kind of church you wanna call it—are all the same, is totally not true.”

“LGBT’s of different types and sorts have to find a place of worship that reflects what your views are and what you believe like anyone else,” he outlined.”

https://christiannews.net/2015/08/07/t-d-jakes-comes-out-for-gay-marriage-and-lgbt-churches-says-position-is-evolving/

Bishop T.D. Snakes needs to know and should know that a homosexual lifestyle and LGBTQ are not of God (Lev 18:22, Heb. 13:4, Romans 1:24-28, Jude 1:7, 1 Timothy 1:8-10, Mark 10:6-9, I Cor. 6:9, I Cor. 7:2, Leviticus 20:13) and there can be no compromise on willful and deliberate sin. Why should there be diversity from church to church if they follow the Bible on this topic? A congregation that affirms the homosexual lifestyle is a congregation that fails to follow Christ and instead compromises the Word of God by conforming instead of transforming.

Anybody with a Bible and a concordance can easily know that homosexuality and the LGBTQ community are both an abomination and a perversion to God. And anyone who makes excuses for or promotes acceptance of such perversion is part of the problem. Christ spoke boldly against deliberate sin.

HAVE YOUR “ITCHING EARS” CAUSED YOU TO BE DECEIVED BY JAKES?

2 Timothy 4:2-4 King James Version (KJV) Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all long suffering and doctrine. For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears ; And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.

WHERE DOES IT SAY TO GO OFF SCRIPT?

Bishop Fakes tells many of you just what you want to hear. That is why you get offended when the truth challenges his lies and your agenda. That is also why your spirit seems to agree with him, because your spirit needs to reject your flesh and the way of the world. Because many of you are in the flesh only pretending to be in the Spirit. Even now many of you know what I am saying is correct but you would rather keep following a Jakes version of Rudolph because he leads you to a Santa Claus version of God.

T.D. Fakes has inserted himself between you and Christ every single time you go to Jakes as the way to the Savior and most of you don’t even see that. You run to Jakes meetings to experience something that you don’t realize you can have with God through Christ without Jakes. And the same people year after year keep buying the repackaged and twisted Word of God as the Gospel is merchandized with T.D. Jakes’ face on the cover or on the CD at whatever price Jakes required of you to pay. You save money and take time off from work to travel out of state to see Jakes. All the while he sells what he does not own and Bishop Fakes gets rich while you get suckered. You are following a man – not God.

Test #7 – Merchandising the Gospel is not of God. Christ turned over the tables of the moneychangers. Why would you think it is acceptable for T.D. Fakes to sell and profit from the Word of God that he does not even own? When did Christ do this? He didn’t. It is not the way of the Kingdom, it is the way of the world that loves mammon and the fake church that has its own agenda. Yet because so many “church leaders” sell what belongs to God with their face on it, you have come to accept this ungodly practice as normal. So again I ask when did Christ or any of the Apostles and Prophets (the foundation of the Church) do any of that?

Test #8 – Denial of the Trinity. Did you know that Jakes/Fakes was ordained in and by the Oneness Pentecostal church? A church organization which denies the Trinity. And Jakes himself has been known not to agree with the eternal existence of all three Persons of the Trinity. I suggest you research the beliefs of Oneness Pentecostal church.

LOOK AT THE BELIEFS OF JAKES’ POTTER’S HOUSE https://carm.org/td-jakes

Test #9 – You know a spirit by its fruit. The Bible defines fruits and works differently. Jakes who is supposed to be the super mega Bishop must be examined in light of the Biblical guidelines of a Bishop (1 Tim 3:1-3). But he also must be evaluated by the fruit he bares. Looking at the fruit of the womb or rather the fruit of his loins, let’s see what we see. Jakes and his wife had 5 children – 3 boys and two girls. His oldest son (Jermaine) was a caught up in a sex sting operation.

GOOD WORKS IS NOT A BIBLICAL TEST OF WHO IS OF GOD AND WHO IS NOT! FRUITS ARE!

Reportedly Jakes’ daughter Sarah got pregnant at age 15 and is divorced. His son Jamar reportedly has been arrested and uses or used marijuana. No, not the fruit of the great Bishop T.D. Jakes? And though adults are responsible for our own actions , parents are responsible for what they produce as well. Train up a child in the way he should go, remember? Why didn’t the great anointing Jakes seems to have (according to his followers) cover his family? Or did the Bishop fail in his own household while trying to tell millions of people what to do in theirs? Did he raise up his children in the way they should go?

No parent is perfect BUT what about the Bible verse that says get the mote out of your own eye first? If three out of 5 of your children (that we know of) are acting like the world and being snared like rabbits, where is your influence when you are supposed to be a super minister? Hold ministers accountable.

Test #10 – The Accuracy of Doctrine In Light of Scripture is a major test. Is the doctrine taught by Jakes accurate and contextual or simply manipulated, twisted and sounding good? So many people believe in Jakes that they fail to closely test, evaluate and scrutinize what he is saying. They think they are following the Word of God but they are actually following the version given by Jakes, not the Word itself. Most don’t know the difference. And we are commanded to reject any doctrine contrary to scripture and the teachings of Christ. Sadly most simply ignore this and drink the Jakes laced Kool-Aid.

The doctrine of Jakes is largely that he is conduit, catalyst or mediator for man power or women being loosed. He is the ideal answer man for people who will not seek the same answers from the Holy Spirit and their Bibles that they could study without a T.D. Snakes. Yet every year millions flock to their TVs, CDs, books and meetings to hear the book of Jakes. Then they come back year after year. WAKE UP! Many of you just want someone else to do the studying for you then tell you how to pass the test by giving you the answers. Grow up people, study and open your eyes.

Christ has set you free without Jakes help as a mediator (John 8:36, 1 Timothy 2:5).

T.D. Fakes came from the Oneness Pentecostal church which believes that God is limited and unable to express Himself in more than one way at a time. This doctrine falsely teaches that God changes Himself into Christ, then into the Holy Spirit then into the Father as needed. This is not the truth of the trinity and such false doctrine essentially denies that there are three distinct persons in the godhead.

PEOPLE LONG FOR THE REAL TRUTH AND IT DOES EMPOWER, BUT THE RIGHT WAY AND THROUGH THE RIGHT CHANNELS WITHOUT DEPENDENCY ON MAN AS IF HE IS GOD’S MEDIATOR

1 John 2:27 King James Version (KJV) But the anointing which ye have received of him abideth in you, and ye need not that any man teach you: but as the same anointing teacheth you of all things, and is truth, and is no lie, and even as it hath taught you, ye shall abide in him.

Bishop Snakes preaches “another Gospel”, a doctrine comfortable and non-threatening to the world which allows them to stay as they are (like lost Oprah and emasculated Tyler Perry). A motivational speaker doctrine that empowers those calling themselves believers and makes them feel good with the power at their fingertips. A doctrine that leaves him rich and you hopeful but deceived. A doctrine where T.D. Snakes calls upon you to make him richer to get your needs met. A doctrine where he regulates women being loosed and men being empowered as you come to God through him. A doctrine where your itching ears, blind trust, personal adoration and failure to study make way for deception.

A SOBER BELIEVER MUST LEARN TO DISTINGUISH A POWERFUL MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER WHO USES THE WORD OF GOD FROM A MAN OF GOD LETTING THE WORD OF GOD USE HIM

Creflo Dollar went to jail for abusing his daughter, remember? Kenneth Copeland stated he and his wife were so powerful in God that they could not be touched by disease then Gloria Copeland got cancer. Paula White and Benny Hinn ended up sleeping together – adultery and fornication. Eddie Long molested boy after boy after and died, though the church insurance company paid out millions to the young men who are now largely homosexual.

False prophetess Juanita Bynum abused Bishop Weeks physically, verbally and emotionally then ended up fighting with him in a parking deck (I know an eye witness), only to lose because satan tricked them both. She ended up beaten up and Weeks ended up disgraced. Ironically Juanita Bynum, who was once in a mental facility, on drugs and lesbian as she preached to women at Jakes meetings, is still a mess in disguise while Weeks has remarried and moved on. Both got violent, both shamed their offices and both “super ministers” were laughed at by satan. Stop making excuses for these people who say they are so anointed and so covered.

COMING TO SEE THE MAN, HIS CHURCH – ALL ABOUT HIM, NOT CHRIST

Now I could keep going but by now either you have gotten the point or you just don’t want to get it. Some would say one or maybe even two of the tests I reference about Jakes could simply be his human errors because none of us are perfect. It’s not that simple. The bar is set higher by God for those who teach the sheep. And you and I know that when a man fails all or even most of these tests, regardless of how many people love and follow him, that man is a fake. Again those who say they are to teach the flock are and must be held to a higher standard. While God has set those higher standards, He has also established tests to identify those who meet or fail them. Wake up people and stop being so gullible.

Romans 16:17-18 King James Version (KJV) Now I beseech you, brethren, mark them which cause divisions and offences contrary to the doctrine which ye have learned; and avoid them. For they that are such serve not our Lord Jesus Christ, but their own belly; and by good words and fair speeches deceive the hearts of the simple.

Galatians 1:8 But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.

Thomas Dexter Jakes is a combination of a Trojan horse and a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Look closely and without a bias in his favor and you will see the truth because it is not hidden very well if you know the scriptures and where to look. Jakes is not bringing the world to Christ, he is bringing acceptance of the world’s behavior into the “church”. Jakes is allowing people to remain who they are and not feel compelled to reject the world run by satan. That is why he waters down his message when the world promotes and interviews him and that is why they feel comfortable accepting him.

Neither Christ nor the Apostles did such a thing. Nor did they conform to the world by compromising the message. They were hated by the world for Christ’s name sake but Jakes is loved (Matthew 10:16-22). The world loves and recognizes its own, no matter what form of camouflage these wolves wear.

Mathew 10:22 states: And ye shall be hated of all men for my name’s sake: but he that endureth to the end shall be saved.

John 15:18-19 King James Version (KJV) If the world hate you, ye know that it hated me before it hated you. If ye were of the world, the world would love his own: but because ye are not of the world, but I have chosen you out of the world, therefore the world hateth you.

T.D. Fakes is very subtle and covert, skillful enough to use feigned words to deceive many and make them feel good while he does it. And whether he is being used by satan or by the world or just doing this on his own, T.D. Fakes is actively participating in the treachery. He is indirectly promoting the idea that believers and unbelievers are not all that different in thoughts and behaviors – and that is simply not true. Jakes is accepted by the religious and Christian audiences as a spiritual authority yet also widely praised, adored and at the same time accepted by the world ruled by satan (II Cor. 4:4). This would not likely exist with a man of God. That did not exist with Christ and the Apostles.

2 Peter 2:1-3 King James Version (KJV) But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, even denying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction. And many shall follow their pernicious ways; by reason of whom the way of truth shall be evil spoken of. Through covetousness shall they with feigned words make merchandise of you : whose judgment now of a long time lingereth not, and their damnation slumbereth not.

If you are sitting there and defending Jakes after all this proof, you are just like those who perished because they refused to see Jim Jones or Marshall Applewhite or David Koresh. Wake up! Christ confronted false teachers and exposed them. Why are you afraid to? Following 1 John 4:1 is not judging.

The problem today which allows fakes, moneychangers and con men to grab the sheep by the mind is complex and involves (1) too many calling themselves Christians or believers do not know how to spot a fake, largely because they won’t study, (2)others do not know that we are commanded to spot and expose fakes so they have been quieted down by people telling them to “stop judging” or not to “touch God’s anointed”,(3) others are simply blindly following the man they like, (4) others don’t see it as that serious or realize it is that diabolical and simply label false doctrine as error and finally (5) others are hearing what they want to hear, willing to pay for it and feel empowered by lies that serve their own agendas.

But now it’s time to WAKE UP PEOPLE! So you thought you knew God’s voice but somebody has bewitched you and they used your adoration for a man as well as your lack of diligence in study to trap you. wake up!

Staff Writer; Trevo Craw