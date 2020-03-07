You are here: Home Health / 7 Outright Lies People Are Spreading About Coronavirus.

(ThyBlackMan.com) With the outbreak of Coronavirus in China, and around the world, rumors about the virus have been spreading like wildfire all over the internet, particularly on social media platforms.

Unverified information about health and other rumors about the virus poses a more serious threat than the virus itself. The half-truths and outright false news are making it difficult for those who are trying to curtail the effects of coronavirus.

Now, the coronavirus has infected about 100,000 people around the world, killing at least 3500. These numbers are rising continuously and more countries are reporting active cases. As the number of patients is increasing rapidly, the myths and lies about the infection have become more challenging to deal with.

Here are the 7 outright lies that people are spreading about the Coronavirus and need to stop!

A viral post focusing on Australia is doing rounds on the internet suggesting people not to eat certain Asian foods as they may contain Coronavirus. The level of absurdity this post has reached has no limits as it not only spreads utter nonsense, it is also racist and makes silly claims. One such example is the mention of the “Department of Diseasology” in the post. For those who mistakenly shared or received any such post, there’s no such entity, said NSW Health.

Stereotyping of Asians as a coronavirus risk has become common these days. The virus originated from Wuhan, China. However, there is no evidence to support the claims that coronavirus spreads from food or interacting with Asians. There are people, even in the media, who are warning people not to visit places where Chinese and East Asians are present. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made it clear that the virus discovered in China is a new type of virus and so many questions remain unanswered about the disease.

Another coronavirus myth is about the consumption of packed food. The viral post which was shared by thousands of people worldwide reads “Do not eat packed food. It (coronavirus) will kill you.” According to researchers, the virus cannot survive for long on the surface which means it’s hard to believe that the fact that coronavirus can spread from food items or packaged goods that are shipped over weeks at different temperatures.

It is sad to see how careless some people are that they don’t even bother to verify facts before sending something out via social media channels. A video of a woman eating a bat went viral on the internet. In China, there are many food options and although bats are now banned as food items, people still find ways to eat them. Many individuals and even media outlets shared the video blaming the woman to be the source of the coronavirus in China.

A large number of people around the world consider China as a threat. For some, it’s a threat to their economy, while others believe that China is a threat to their national security. Conspiracy theorists, when heard about coronavirus started speculating on the possibility of potential biological warfare. As the virus originated from a city in China, a large number of people are saying that China has secretly developed this virus and wants to spread it to other countries. We are not surprised that a large number of people, even those in public life, are also spreading such rumors.

While many believe that the source of the coronavirus is a market in Wuhan, some people deny these claims and believe that a laboratory called Wuhan Institute of Virology is responsible for coronavirus. Some say that the lab has created this virus as a bioweapon, while others say that the lab-created it and accidentally released the virus and put people’s lives at risk. The lab has already released several statements denying its connection with the virus outbreak, but many don’t believe it.

The dark side of the internet is that sometimes, it becomes really hard for people to find reliable sources for accurate information when they need it the most. Reports in the media have mixed facts and fiction in a way that truth and false seem inseparable. Relying on unverified sources, some people are claiming that the treatment for coronavirus exists. With that being said, people are also suggesting ways to treat the virus infection. According to WHO, scientists and researchers are still working on finding a treatment. As of now, there are no vaccines, no therapies, and no concrete medication to stop coronavirus.

Some global media outlets are hell-bent on propagating falsehoods about the coronavirus outbreak. Some have shown wrong maps about the virus outbreak, while others have suggested strange ways to cure the infection. It’s always a good idea to rely only on reputed sources for information. You can’t do much about the coronavirus, but to stay safe, wash hands several times a day and also make sure to stay safe around animals.

