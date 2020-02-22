You are here: Home Health / Is There a Natural Alternative to Viagra?

Is There a Natural Alternative to Viagra?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Sometimes life surprises you with a good-looking angel, but then you disappoint her by dozing off after 50 seconds of sweating and fake moans from her. She will stick around if you can provide but we all know how the story will end. Do not be surprised to learn she is now with a gym instructor with six-packs, designer duffle bag, and walks around with vegan smoothies listening to the Beats by Dre.

You face all this drama because somehow, pills are not your thing, but if you are tired of taking a pill, there are other options such as penile enlargement. Then again, you are convinced that going natural alternative to Viagra is an effective route.

Erectile dysfunction is becoming an epidemic and our lifestyle choices primarily cause it. In such a case, the natural alternative to Viagra is to quit smoking, stop drinking liquor, make sleep your hobby, hit the gym, and avoid stress.

Of course, all of the above is easier said than done and in most cases, it will not apply to those whose boats have sailed and only drugs or jumper cables can do the trick.

Disadvantages of Viagra

Manufactured Viagra is expensive considering the kind of investment one is making. Yes, you will have a short-lived good time, but technically, you are paying for everything and in the end, it all becomes a liability. The side effects of Viagra also known as the blue pills are, to say the least, detrimental.

Advantages of Natural Alternative to Viagra

They are safe to use. Your sex drive will be enhanced and your body will start producing more testosterone. Long-term use has been clinically proven to cure impotence. You will also enjoy better blood circulation in your system.

Non-Medical Natural Alternative to Viagra

Penis rings

Penile rings are relatively cheap to buy. You wear them just before engaging in sex and you do not need a prescription to acquire one or several. They can be bought at sex shops and are readily available online. Using them is straight forward as you just fit them around the testicles and the base of your member.

Acupuncture

The service costs about $45 depending on the type of practitioner. You do not need a prescription to receive the service, but for significant positive results, regular visits and sessions are required.

Herbal Based Dietary Supplements

The price varies depending on whether you order them online or at a health and food shop. You have to swallow them to experience positive effects. A prescription is not needed in case you want to buy some.

Proven Non-medical Natural Alternative to Viagra

Lose Weight

The effects of losing weight will last for a long time and you do not need to spend any money when pursuing this goal. It is okay to engage the advice of professionals who include physicians and weight loss experts.

There are many effective ways to lose weight and so it is up to you to choose the one that best suits your lifestyle. Remember certain lifestyle choices will lead you to this situation; therefore, watching that fitness show while eating cheese flakes may not be the most suitable approach.

Penis Pumps

They cost about $200 but the effects last about half an hour. However, they are proven to have a 90% success rate. You can order them from the internet or at a specialist shop such as a sex shop.

You use it by placing your penis in it and working the pump.

Floor Exercises for the Pelvis

You do not spend any money when doing them, but the effects last for a long time. To enjoy positive results follow written guides and both audio and video instructions. They are effective when performed regularly just as you might carry out weight loss exercises.

Medical Treatments as Natural Alternative to Viagra

The following are some medical treatments you can opt for as an alternative to Viagra. Please note that a penis implant will cost you about $9,000 and you should only work with licensed therapists. Another tip is to get your prescriptions from reputable doctors.

The medical treatments are not limited to

Sex therapy as an alternative to Viagra.

Penile implants as an alternative to Viagra.

Alprostadil injections.

Alprostadil cream.

Conclusion

To answer the question, yes, there are various effective options as a natural alternative to Viagra. The free alternatives will take determination and commitment, but the positive results are long lasting with no negative side effects. It is always a matter of preference with all these choices.

