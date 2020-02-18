You are here: Home Health / The Common Signs Of Aging And How To Prevent Them.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Aging is a concern for all of us, no one is exempt. Whether it’s your body slowing down and not being as resilient as it once was, your hair is thinning and you’re considering a hair transplant, or your skin is losing its tautness, there are so many different signs of slowing down. Research has proven that the signs of aging are a little different for all people of colour; skin might not wrinkle the same way because extra melanin increases the skin’s resistance to damage and repeat movement lines. In turn, these are the things you might want to look out for, and how you can remedy them.

Hair Loss

People of colour, particularly those who have afro-Caribbean hair, are one of the most common victims of early-onset hair loss. It is a big concern for women of colour in particular and is one of the first signs of aging.

One of the reasons afro hair commonly falls out is because of traction alopecia. This is a result of over-stressing the hair, such as over styling into braids, tight pony tails, over-combing and putting things like weaves and hair extensions in. Furthermore, stress is also a common cause of hair loss which typically intensifies with age, too.

To avoid looking old before your years and hanging onto your hair, you can make sure you are using the correct products for your hair type. Similarly, if your hair loss is causing you distress, you might consider a hair transplant. There seems to be a myth that hair transplants are not suitable for people of colour. This is not true. They can be trickier and, depending on the hair type, may require a different, more traditional method. This does not mean you are not eligible. If you are upset by your hair loss, you might consider booking a consultation to have your hair type evaluated. This will be the best way to find out about any potential results.

Sagging Skin

Leading dermatologists note that people of colour experience aging with volume loss. This can occur anywhere on the body; you might even notice it on your stomach or underarms first before your face. This is because the important proteins that keeps skin plump decline as people age. Exposure to certain factors can accelerate this, including alcohol, cigarette smoke and poor nutrition.

To combat this, you might consider exercising to tighten the muscles below the skin, which will reduce the risk of sagging. Topical treatments can also be applied to treat this, but success stories vary greatly depending on the products used and your skin type. The most fool proof thing to ensure your skin keeps its elasticity is to stay hydrated.

If you are looking to recover from more-severe sagging, laser therapy and laser resurfacing treatments can be conducted by a dermatologist. It is extremely successful but can be costly and has quite a long recovery period.

Uneven Skin Tone

Sometimes, an over production of melanin can increase your chances of an uneven skin tone. Sometimes these are known as age spots and are more common in people of colour. There are a few ways you can prevent this, but the best thing you can do is apply topical treatments. This includes sun cream. It is a medically debunked myth that black skin does not require sun cream. Skin cancer is still possible, and it also increases your chances of age spots and uneven skin tones.

Applying a high SPF sun cream throughout your life is the best way to prevent it. Once you notice aging, you should consider using an SPF moisturisor every day.

