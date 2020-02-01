You are here: Home News / The Republican Senate Has Committed Political Suicide.

The Republican Senate Has Committed Political Suicide.

(ThyBlackMan.com) When you’re trying to dig yourself out of a hole, you’ve got to be careful during the digging not to cause the walls to cave in and make things worse. Well, that’s exactly what the Republican senate has done to themselves by voting not to allow any additional witnesses or evidence to be presented in the Trump impeachment trial. Trump’s clumsy and corrupt handling of the Ukraine matter already had them in a hole, but their even clumsier defense made the situation even worse, and then, their refusal to allow new evidence in the midst of ever-mounting bombshell evidence leaking out on a daily basis has made the situation a disaster. They don’t even have a credible excuse for their actions. So the evidence is clear for everyone to see – the GOP is engaged in a coverup that gives their personal interests priority over that of the country. That blows all of their claims of patriotism and the wearing of flag pins in their lapels straight to Hell.

That essentially destroys the Republican Party, and conservatism in general, because the claim of patriotism is what they hang their hat on. They not only use it for campaign purposes by claiming that, unlike liberal Democrats, they love America, but they also use it to promote their bigotry. Look at how they used patriotism to attack Colin Keapernick.

Conservatives claimed that when Kaepernick took a knee during the National Anthem, he was disrespecting the flag. That always struck me as curious. How can Colin Kaepernick be accused of denigrating the flag by taking a knee when the flag is a SYMBOL of free expression? That’s like saying a person is disrespecting the church by being a Christian. That’s not only hypocritical, but stupid.

As a former marine I can say without a doubt – and I’m sure that Trump’s former Chief of Staff, Gen. Kelly, could also tell him – that American fighting men and women didn’t die for a piece of cloth or a song, they died for what that piece of cloth represents, the very personal freedom that Trump was trying to deny Kaepernick and his fellow players. While I can fully understand Trump being ignorant in the area of American patriotism, since when it was his turn to serve the country he avoided the draft by showing up with a note from his daddy’s doctor saying his feet hurt, any TRUE American should understand that Colin Kaepernick and his fellow players were not disrespecting the flag at all, Trump did. Kaepernick was acting in the truest American tradition, by speaking out in order to make this country better. He was confronting bigots for being the lyin’ and hypocritical racists they are – and the bigots know that!!! But once that they’re being confronted with their own anti-Americanism, they tried to claim that it’s the PLAYERS who were unpatriotic!!! That’s typical racist bullshit. People of Trump’s ilk also accused Dr. Martin Luther King of being un-American.

But now that these Trumplodytes have given America the collective finger, they’ve made it clear that it’s all been a scam from the very beginning. They’ve given the most corrupt and self-serving President in the history of this nation a complete pass on his criminal behavior – and never mind that his recklessness, irresponsibility, and profound ignorance is placing this nation, and the world, in extreme danger, they deem it to be in their own personal interest to turn a blind-eye to it. So “Patriotism can come in handy, as long as it’s kept in perspective, but Trump controls the Republican Party and we need these seats in the senate. So to Hell with America. We have mortgages to pay!”

Trump’s lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, claimed that “Abuse of Power” is not an impeachable offense. That’s clearly nonsense. The primary reason the founders left “High Crimes and Misdemeanors” undefined is so CONGRESS could determine whether a given behavior is impeachable on a case by case basis.



Dershowitz also claimed that whatever the President does, if he deems it to be in the best interest of the country, it’s not impeachable. I’m sure you remember that from Richard Nixon – “If the President does it, it’s not illegal”. In that case, what if the President decides that killing his opponent so he can be re-elected is in the public interest? And since, according to the Department of Justice, the President can’t be indicted or held accountable while in office, if we can’t impeach him, what are our options? We wouldn’t have any, so essentially, he’d be King.

Federal law is clear:

18 U.S. Code §?1621. Perjury

“Whoever— (1)

having taken an oath before a competent tribunal, officer, or person, in any case in which a law of the United States authorizes an oath to be administered, that he will testify, declare, depose, or certify truly, or that any written testimony, declaration, deposition, or certificate by him subscribed, is true, willfully and contrary to such oath states or subscribes any material matter which he does not believe to be true; or

(2)

in any declaration, certificate, verification, or statement under penalty of perjury as permitted under

Based on the above law, Donald Trump and virtually every Republican member of the United States Senate is guilty of violating their oaths of office, and the senators are guilty of committing perjury in violating their oath to sit in judgment of the Trump Impeachment Trial IMPARTIALLY.

Thus, the Republican senate is treating the American people like we’re children, so in November we must to show them that we’re not. No organization can run efficiently that allows its employees to dictate to management, and that’s exactly what the American people represent under the United States Constitution – the Board of Directors of this nation. So in the next election we must put these insubordinate employees in their place, and relegate them all to the garbage heap of history. If we fail to do so, our children will no longer live the America we have come to know. They’ll live under a dictatorship.

There’s a reason why Vladimir Putin is the only man in the world who Donald Trump respects. You’ll never hear him call Vladimir out of his name on Twitter. Just take a moment to ask yourself – Why? Let me tell you why, because Donald Trump is greedy and selfish, so he doesn’t care anything about you, your children, or America. All Trump cares about is the Trump Tower he wants to build in Moscow when he leaves office – that is, if he decides he wants to leave office. He has no choice but to try to turn America into a dictatorship at this point, because if he doesn’t, he’s going to prison.

Staff Writer; Eric L. Wattree