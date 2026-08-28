Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) There is a photograph in my head of Michael at his peak, tongue out, rising toward a rim that never seemed far enough away to stop him. Most of us carry some version of that image. It got burned into a whole generation. What fewer of us sit with is the quieter thing happening now, more than twenty three years after his final NBA game, where a person who could have spent the rest of his days living inside that memory decided instead to walk out of it.

That choice matters to me, and I suspect it should matter to any brother past forty who feels welded to a role he got handed long ago.

We get typed early. Somebody decides who you are before you finish deciding for yourself. You become the provider, the steady one, the fellow nobody worries about because he handles his business and never complains. Then you wake up around fifty and notice the costume fused to your skin somewhere along the way. You are still playing a character written by other people, and the script offers no third act.

His Airness had every reason to stay frozen. The safest move for a legend is to keep selling the legend. Show up, wave, cash the check, let everybody keep calling you the greatest. Plenty of famous athletes pick that path. They spend their back nine performing a younger version of themselves for a crowd that only wants the highlight reel.

MJ went a different direction, and the racing chapter tells you plenty about why.

23XI Racing, the team he co-owns with Denny Hamlin, spent well over a year at war with NASCAR itself. Two organizations accused the sport of running a monopoly, and rather than fold, Michael sat in a Charlotte courtroom during the trial and testified about a boyhood spent visiting tracks in Charlotte, Rockingham, Darlington, and Talladega. Late in 2025, the sides settled, producing evergreen charters and revised terms for NASCAR’s chartered teams, although the financial details remained confidential. Then the 2026 season opened and Tyler Reddick captured the Daytona 500 in the No. 45 before following it with victories in Atlanta and at the Circuit of the Americas. He became the first driver in Cup Series history to win the opening three races of a season.

Sit with that. A billionaire in his sixties, comfortable beyond arithmetic, chose to wage a bruising legal battle for a garage full of folks who are not him. In his own words, the goal was the betterment of the sport, and he was willing to risk the future of 23XI if that was what change required. That is not somebody guarding a statue of himself. What you are watching is a grown adult who located a fresh thing worth caring about and threw his whole chest into it.

The water tells the same story in a softer key.

Jordan owns a Viking sportfishing vessel measuring 80 feet, wrapped in that elephant print and christened Catch 23. He and his crew enter blue marlin tournaments at places like Morehead City, once hauling in a fish weighing 442.3 pounds and grinning on the dock like rookies who just made the squad. Golf works on him the same way. He told an interviewer that he played almost every day, usually thirty six holes. People close to him have described the course as a mental escape, a place where the noise surrounding Michael Jordan can finally quiet down.

What gets me is that none of these pursuits carry the weight his basketball did. Nobody measures him against Bird or Magic on a fishing boat. No documentary crew judges his backswing against 1996. He picked arenas where the only judge is himself, and I think that is the whole secret. His younger self could finally rest.

That is the freedom I want older brothers to see clearly, because it has almost nothing to do with the money.

Yes, the fortune is absurd. Forbes put his 2026 figure at 4.3 billion dollars, placing him among the wealthiest former athletes in the world. Decades of endorsement income, led by his relationship with Nike, built a large part of it. Another major payday came when he sold his majority interest in the Charlotte Hornets in 2023. The franchise was valued at 3 billion dollars, nearly eleven times the 275 million dollars he paid in 2010, and he retained a minority stake. Those dollars are real. But cash is not the lesson. A working brother reading this cannot buy a sportfishing yacht, and does not need to. What he can borrow is the posture underneath it, the willingness to say the person I used to be served his purpose, and now I get to meet somebody else.

The giving makes that plainest of all.

Late in 2025, Michael handed 10 million dollars to Novant Health in Wilmington, the town where he came up. Novant said the gift brought the total its foundation had received from him to 27 million dollars. He aimed the new money at neuroscience care for stroke, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other complex conditions, and asked that the institute carry his mother’s name, Deloris. A dedication ceremony arrived early in 2026. Consider the arc there. As a sophomore at Laney High School, he failed to make varsity and played junior varsity instead, a disappointment he turned into fuel. MJ became maybe the most competitive human on the planet. That same man now spends real energy helping families across southeastern North Carolina reach advanced neurological care. The institute carries his mother’s name, not his own. His scoreboard changed for good.

None of this erases the flaws. The gambling tales are real, the coldness he showed teammates is documented, the ego was a monster. Becoming somebody new does not require pretending the earlier version was a saint. It only requires believing the next chapter can be written at all.

That belief is the quiet gift he is handing the rest of us.

What wears down brothers our age is the sense that the die got cast years back. You are the funny one, the hard one, the churchgoing one, the fellow who buried his own dreams so the kids could chase theirs. Fine. Those parts held you up when you needed holding. But a part is not a cage, and fifty is nowhere close to a verdict. Pick up fishing at fifty three if the water calls you. Go back to school. Plant a garden, learn the bass, fall in love all over again. Build a thing with your hands that has nothing to do with the man your people always swore you were.

His Airness did not find that permission in a trophy case. He found it in the ordinary human act of getting curious again about being alive.

We can find it in the same place. The former self earned his rest, so let him have it. And the person still breathing gets to go see what else the deep water holds.

Staff Writer; J.G. Lacour

Covering the NBA, NFL, college basketball, college football, and Major League Baseball from a Black man’s perspective. He loves the full world of sports, but the NFL remains his favorite.

Need to contact this bro, feel free to use this email address; JGLacour@ThyBlackMan.com.