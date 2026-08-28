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(ThyBlackMan.com) Somewhere along the way a lot of us convinced ourselves that a fat bank account and financial wisdom were the same thing. They are cousins at best, and distant ones at that. I got to thinking about this again while watching the whole Floyd situation unfold across 2026, because if anybody seemed capable of proving the connection between earning and keeping, it would be him.

Let me rewind for the younger brothers who might not know the full weight of what this fighter pulled off. Over two decades in the sport, Floyd Mayweather earned an estimated $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion from his fights. That is not a typo. Billion, with a b. His 2015 night against Manny Pacquiao brought him close to $250 million. Two years later, his bout with Conor McGregor reportedly produced another $275 million. Few athletes have ever squeezed more money out of a single event than this fella did. He built an entire brand off the nickname and sold folks on the notion that watching him get rich was worth the price of admission.

So how is it, then, that the same champ spent the first half of this year tangled up in lawsuits, a federal tax lien, felony charges and public questions about his financial arrangements?

That question sits underneath everything here. At the end of 2025, a lengthy Business Insider investigation reported that Mayweather had borrowed $54 million at roughly 9 percent interest, using 14 homes, his Las Vegas strip club and his jet as collateral. It also reported that two of his commercial properties had been foreclosed and detailed several lawsuits and liens alleging unpaid bills. His attorney denied that Mayweather was experiencing financial strain. That investigation must be kept separate from his defamation case against the publication. Mayweather filed that lawsuit in April 2025 over an earlier story questioning his public claim that he had purchased 62 Upper Manhattan apartment buildings for $402 million. In May 2026, he voluntarily dismissed his claims with prejudice, Business Insider dismissed its counterclaims, and both sides agreed to cover their own costs. No judge ruled on the truth of the underlying reporting. In March, the IRS filed a lien for approximately $7.28 million in unpaid federal taxes from 2018 and 2023. Mayweather also sued Showtime and former Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza, alleging that at least $340 million from his fights was missing or unaccounted for. His complaint claims money was routed into accounts controlled by former manager and adviser Al Haymon, although Haymon was not named as a defendant. Paramount, Showtime’s parent company, rejected the allegations as lacking legal and factual merit. Mayweather and several of his companies later filed another lawsuit accusing Jona Rechnitz, Ayal Frist, Frist Apex Ventures and attorney Alexander Seligson of participating in a scheme involving at least $175 million. Those accusations remain allegations that have not been decided in court.

There is more still. In April, Clark County prosecutors filed two felony charges based on allegations that Mayweather used one $200,000 check to purchase a luxury watch in Las Vegas in December 2024 even though the account lacked sufficient funds. The charges are theft and drawing or passing a check with intent to defraud. Mayweather has not been convicted, and his attorney represented him at a June court appearance. Another hearing was scheduled for September. That still stings. A fighter who once collected purses the size of a small nation’s budget is now defending himself against criminal allegations involving a check that prosecutors say would not clear the bank.

Now I am not sitting here in judgment of a grown man’s ledger. I do not have his books and neither do you. Borrowing against property does not automatically mean a person is broke, and allegations written in a lawsuit do not become facts merely because somebody filed them. Mayweather’s representatives have disputed the idea that he is under financial strain. Still, strip away the speculation and a pattern of complicated debts, tax obligations, disputed payments and questionable advisers remains visible, the kind far too many Black men recognize from our own kitchen tables and the old running buddies who hit a lick and could not hold it.

Bringing in cash and stewarding it are two entirely separate crafts.

The champ mastered that first craft better than nearly anybody who ever entered a boxing ring. Earning was his art. His sense of timing had no equal in the business. Put him across a negotiating table and he read the leverage in a room the way a seasoned preacher reads a restless congregation. Somehow he got the wider world to line up and pay just to watch him get richer. That part deserves its flowers. But the second craft, the quiet and unglamorous work of protecting what you built, lives in a different classroom. The tax code has never once been impressed by footwork. Estate planning will not respond to a shoulder roll. Figuring out where your dollars actually land once they leave your hands is a whole other education, one that means sitting with people who speak a language most of us were never taught at home.

That is the real ache in this story for me. Nobody handed our grandparents a course on trusts, tax planning and lasting protection. Plenty of us grew up in houses where the entire financial lesson amounted to keeping a little something in a coffee can and paying the rent on time. Honorable, sure. Nowhere near sufficient for the kind of figures a Mayweather generates, though. When a person travels from a rough block to a private jet without building the knowledge and oversight needed to understand compound interest, capital gains, debt and asset protection, trouble can arrive quickly even when the checks were enormous.

I want the Black men reading this to hear me clearly. Go and get the education. I do not necessarily mean a four year degree, though Lord knows there is nothing wrong with one. What I am pointing at is the deliberate study of how money behaves once you have some of it in hand. Read the boring material, the pages that make your eyelids heavy. Find yourself an accountant who is not your cousin doing you a favor over the holidays. Learn what a fiduciary actually is and why that title ought to matter to you personally. There sits a genuine difference between an asset that feeds you and a liability dressed up to look like arrival. The chain, the whip, the watch that costs more than somebody’s house, all of it whispers wealth while quietly draining it out the side door.

Here is the piece that troubles me most about this entire affair. If the allegations in Mayweather’s own lawsuits carry any truth, then a fella who generated more than a billion dollars may not have maintained a firm grip on where a massive portion of it wound up. Sit with that for a minute. You can become one of the highest earners in boxing history and still find yourself in a courtroom trying to locate money you say belongs to you. That is no knock on his intelligence. It is a warning about what can happen when you hand off your own understanding completely and trust the wrong people to guard the vault.

Money himself is 49 now and continues to train while trying to arrange more appearances in the ring. His proposed September 2026 rematch with Pacquiao was postponed indefinitely, with tentative discussions shifting the contest into 2027. A planned exhibition against Mike Tyson has faced delays as well. None of us standing outside his circle can say whether the motivation is legacy, money or some combination of the two. Either way, the image of a champion his age preparing to climb through the ropes again tells its own quiet story about how thin the line can become between earning a fortune and holding onto one.

Take this lesson without paying the tuition he may have paid for it. Earning is something our people have demonstrated across every generation you can name. What got kept from us, and what we too seldom went out and found for ourselves, was the knowledge of how to make a dollar stay put. Learn the game underneath the game. Then sit your children down and pass it along before the world teaches it to them the rough way.

Staff Writer; J.G. Lacour

Covering the NBA, NFL, college basketball, college football, and Major League Baseball from a Black man’s perspective. He loves the full world of sports, but the NFL remains his favorite.

Need to contact this bro, feel free to use this email address; JGLacour@ThyBlackMan.com.