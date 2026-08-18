Black Voters and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: What Does She Really Offer for 2028?

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Let me say this plain, the way my uncle used to put it on the porch when somebody came around asking for something. You do not hand over your vote because a person smiles nice and hates the same folks you hate. Make them show you what is in the bag first. That goes for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the same as it goes for anybody else circling the 2028 nomination.

Right now she is one of the early frontrunners. As of August 18, Kalshi and Polymarket, the two big prediction markets, both had her out front for the Democratic nomination. A University of New Hampshire poll released in July put her at 22 percent, just ahead of Pete Buttigieg at 21 percent. And when reporters push her on whether she is running, she does not shut the door anymore. AOC calls the support humbling while insisting her focus for now is on the midterms. You have heard that dance before.

Here is the thing about being progressive and young and good on camera. None of it pays a light bill in Baltimore or fixes a school in Jackson. Those are vibes. Vibes are not policy. A whole generation of us learned that lesson watching politicians promise the moon every four years, snap the picture at the Black church, then vanish until the next cycle. Charles Barkley put it about as bluntly as anybody. He said Democrats only seem to care about Black people every four years, when they want the vote. He was not wrong to raise the question.

So before anybody fits AOC for a crown, let us look at the record with clear eyes.

Start with where she comes from. Her seat is New York’s 14th, running across the Bronx and a piece of Queens. Working class. Immigrant heavy. According to 2024 American Community Survey estimates, the district is about 53 percent Hispanic and 13 percent Black. That is not a knock on her. It is context. She built her career representing a heavily Latino and immigrant district, and by most accounts she has done right by the people who keep sending her back to Washington. But representing a district that is roughly one part in eight Black is a different thing from a career spent primarily answering to Black voters, and nobody should pretend otherwise.

Then there is the accent. This one stung a lot of people, and the criticism keeps resurfacing. Down in Memphis this summer she showed up to stump for a candidate and conservative critics accused her of slipping into a Southern, churchy cadence. Similar accusations followed her appearance at the National Action Network convention back in 2019, when critics said she had put on a drawl for a predominantly Black audience. Her answer back then was that she was born and raised in the Bronx, that she talks like it when she gets fired up, and that people who grow up navigating different linguistic environments understand what is happening. Maybe so. But when a Puerto Rican woman from New York sounds noticeably different in front of certain audiences, grown people are going to notice and make up their own minds about whether it feels natural or performed. And performance is exactly what Barkley was warning us about.

There was also the reparations business, and a BET commentary took her to task over it years ago. AOC waded into the question of who even counts as Black in America while answering a reparations question, tangling up the definition into something the writer argued erased the very folks the fight was supposed to be for. That is not a small thing to fumble. This past spring she said on Ilana Glazer’s podcast, while talking about the civil rights and voting rights movements, that Black Americans “really created democracy in this country.” Glazer agreed. I understand the sentiment behind it. Black Americans forced this nation to expand the meaning of democracy in ways its founders never intended. But history deserves precision. At the founding, slavery was embedded in American life, most Black people in the country were enslaved, and free Black communities also existed while being denied anything close to equal citizenship. What our people did across generations was force this country, through struggle and buried bodies, to live closer to words other men had written without us fully in mind. Getting that history soft and flattering does us no favors. It tells me she reached for the applause line when the fuller truth was stronger.

Now let me be fair, because fair is the whole point. To her credit she has backed reparations study. AOC is a cosponsor of H.R. 40, legislation that would establish a federal commission to examine the legacy of slavery and develop reparations proposals for descendants of enslaved African Americans. During the pandemic she also argued that COVID relief should be drafted through a lens of reparations because Black and brown communities were being hit disproportionately hard. On paper her platform lines up with plenty of what our community says it wants. I am not calling the woman an enemy. My point is that platform language comes cheap and specifics come dear, and the specifics are what I want.

We have been here before, and history ought to teach us something. Think about who actually moved the needle. Shirley Chisholm never asked anybody to trust a vibe. Unbought and Unbossed was the whole pitch, and she dared the party to catch up when she ran for president in 1972. Barbara Jordan? During Watergate that woman stood up in front of the entire country and made the Constitution ring like a bell, just her voice and her spine. Then Jesse Jackson ran twice, built the Rainbow Coalition, and used those campaigns to push the Democratic Party toward proportional delegate rules that gave insurgent candidates and Black voters more leverage. None of them inherited a thing. They earned the room by grinding for it, and not one of them got there just by being the loudest voice against the other side.

That is the standard. It is not charisma. A viral clip stomping on JD Vance does not cut it either, and neither does being the anti Trump the internet keeps asking for. The standard is a question. What specifically are you bringing to our table? Name the policy. Give the timeline. Tell us what you will spend your capital on when the honeymoon ends and the hard trading starts, because that is when you find out who a politician really is.

Some folks will read this and say I am being too hard on a young woman who is on our side. I hear that. But going easy is how we got taken for granted in the first place. Loyalty that costs nothing to earn is loyalty nobody respects. If AOC wants one of the most dependable voting blocs the Democratic Party has long counted on, she can come get it the honest way, by making a case and keeping receipts.

2028 is a long way off. AOC may run for president. Or she may aim at Chuck Schumer’s Senate seat instead. She has publicly left both possibilities open. Either way, the smart move for Black voters is the same one my uncle preached on that porch. Keep your hand on your wallet, smile back, and say show me. Not because she is the enemy. Because that is how you make sure the person asking for your trust actually plans to earn it.

Staff Writer; L.L. McKenna



Politics explained through the lens of justice and equity. Offering perspective that informs, challenges, and empowers.

One can contact this brother at; LLMcKenna@ThyBlackMan.com.