Donald Trump, “Black Jobs” and the Reality Facing Black Men in 2026.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Summer of 2024, on a debate stage down in Atlanta, the man stood up and told the whole country that folks coming across the southern border were snatching up what he called “Black jobs.” A few weeks later he walked into a room full of Black journalists in Chicago and somebody asked him, plainly, what a Black job even is. His answer was that a Black job is anybody who has one. The room laughed. I wasn’t laughing.

I’ve been watching politicians talk about us for a long time now. Long enough to know the difference between a man who studies the numbers and a man who found a phrase that plays well at a rally. That “Black jobs” line was the second kind. It was built to make a certain crowd nod along, and it was built to make some of our own brothers think somebody finally noticed them. Neither of those things is the same as noticing.

So let me do the thing he never did. Let me put the numbers on the table.

Take the freshest report, the one that dropped this month. On paper it reads like relief. Black joblessness came in at 6.3 percent for July, down from 7.2 percent a year before, nearly a full percentage point lower. You could almost believe somebody fixed something. Then you look underneath the headline. The economy shed 23,000 payroll positions that month, while a separate government survey showed the Black labor force shrinking by roughly 204,000 people. Black employment itself fell by about 123,000, and our labor force participation rate slipped to 61.3 percent. Fewer of us landed in the jobless column partly because fewer of us were participating in the labor market at all. That is not the kind of recovery anybody ought to celebrate without reading the fine print.

Here is the part that ought to keep a grown man up at night. Break the thing out by the men and it gets uglier. Brothers sat at 6.2 percent unemployment in July, but that headline does not tell the whole story either. Nearly half a million fewer Black men over the age of twenty were employed in July than in December of last year. Our slice of who actually has a job has been sliding while the broader picture looks steadier for plenty of other Americans. A couple points here, a half point there. Sounds like nothing until you remember each little tick is somebody’s father, somebody who used to punch a clock and now sits at the kitchen table trying to figure out how to tell his people he got cut.

And a lot of the pressure on those jobs didn’t come from any immigrant. Some of it came from the government he runs.

That’s the piece nobody at those rallies wants to sit with. For generations, federal work was one of the few honest ladders a Black family could climb without somebody kicking it out from under them. The post office. The agencies. Steady wages, a pension, a way into the middle class that didn’t depend on some manager liking the way you talked. Our people built lives on that. Then the new administration came in swinging at the federal workforce, and Black workers had plenty at stake because we have long been represented in federal employment at levels above our share of the civilian labor force. Washington has been cutting federal employment since early 2025, removing positions from one of the sectors our families historically used as a path toward stability. That is not immigration. That is a policy decision made at a desk by the same administration telling us to keep our eyes fixed on the border.

I want to be fair here, because fairness is how you keep your credibility. The trouble facing Black men and work did not start with this president, and any writer who tells you it did is selling you comfort instead of truth. Prime-age Black men have run about eleven percentage points below prime-age white men in employment going back a quarter century, through Democrats and Republicans both. Some quarters, the median full-time Black male worker brought home a little over a thousand dollars a week while the median for white men ran three to four hundred dollars higher. This is old. This is structural. This was here before him and it’ll take more than one election to move it.

But naming an old problem doesn’t excuse a man for making choices that can deepen it and then pointing at strangers.

That’s really the sleight of hand, isn’t it. You take a wound that’s been there for decades, you press your thumb into it, and while we’re wincing you tell us the man responsible is climbing over a fence with a work permit in his hand. Meanwhile some real jobs, the kind with benefits and a future, are being eliminated by the very government you handed him. He counts on us hurting too much to check the receipts.

So check them.

When somebody stands in front of you and says immigrants are taking your work, ask him a simple question. Which job. Name it. Point to the plant, the office, the agency where a brother got walked out and a migrant sat down in his chair the next morning. Research does not support such a simple one-for-one story across the American labor market. Immigration can put pressure on some workers, especially where skills and occupations overlap, and economists still debate how large those effects are. But that is a far more complicated reality than saying immigrants simply came here and took “Black jobs.” What the government’s own numbers clearly show right now is weakening employment and labor force participation among Black workers. That deserves more than a slogan about who supposedly replaced whom.

That’s the real crisis, and it doesn’t fit on a bumper sticker.

This isn’t about telling you how to vote. Grown men make up their own minds, and I’ve got more respect for you than to herd you anywhere. My point is simpler than that. I’m tired of watching us get used as a prop. Tired of a phrase like “Black jobs” getting tossed around by a man who couldn’t give the phrase much meaning when a room full of us asked him to his face. We deserve better than to be somebody’s applause line.

So the next time you hear him say it, don’t just nod. Ask the question that actually matters. If these are our jobs, where did they go. Who cut them. Who profited. And why is the man doing some of the cutting the same one telling us to blame the fellow at the bus stop who looks a little different than we do.

Answer those honestly and you’ll know exactly where you stand. That’s worth more than any speech.

Staff Writer; L.L. McKenna



Politics explained through the lens of justice and equity. Offering perspective that informs, challenges, and empowers.

One can contact this brother at; LLMcKenna@ThyBlackMan.com.