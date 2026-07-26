My Dear American N**gahs.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) After all these centuries and all we have been through together, we think it’s appropriate for us to show our gratitude for all you have done for us. And we start by acknowledging your wish to use an [a] instead of [er] at the end of n**ger. It took us almost four centuries of beating you senseless into getting you to accept who and what you are and if it makes you feel better to call yourselves n**gas instead of n**gers, we can live with that.

We have chastised you, criticized you, punished you, and in some cases even apologized to you, but we have never formally nor publicly thanked you for your never-ending allegiance and support to our cause.

This is an open letter of thanks. We will always be in your debt to you for your labor. You built this country and were responsible for the great wealth we still enjoy today. Upon your backs, you carried our nation, laden with the stripes we often-times had to apply for disciplinary reasons, hopefully there’s no hard feelings, but we had to do what we did to break down your resistance, if ONLY your ancestors were the good lil n**gahs you all are today. They would give us the hardest, gosh darn time not responding to their name…n**ger.

We publicly acknowledge you n**gahs for raising our children, attending to our sick, and preparing our meals while we were occupied with the trappings of the good life.

You were there when it all began and you are still with us today [protecting] us from those Black people who do not appreciate being called n**ger.

Rappers whose music projected self-destructive messages upon the minds of your youth have done a good job, helping to dumb down your race, keeping your women in line showing them no respect; your attractiveness to violence, drugs and mistrust among yourselves is commendable after-all this is what n**gahs do; someday all the other n**gahs will see the error in their ways, and will accept the fact that it’s okay to be a good lil n**gah with pride. Thanks to the hip-hop movement, we’ve been able to sit back, grab some popcorn, prop up our feet and enjoy the show.

Have yourselves a good time, and this time we’ll take better care of you. It’s the least we can do considering all you have done for us. Heck, you n**gahs deserve it. For all your labor which created our wealth, for your resisting the messages of trouble making Blacks like Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Paul Robeson, Marcus Garvey, Nat Turner, for fighting and dying on our battlefields, we thank you because you never once forgot your place as a good lil n**ga. And though we demonstrated our appreciation by hanging some of you upon your return home from WWII, we had to make sure that those of you who survived didn’t forget your place as a n**ga.

Things could not be better and all because of you. For all you have done, we thank you, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Along with our dogs, you are the best friends any group of people could ever have. At night, back when you were enslaved, many of you would often sleep on the floor next to our bed, protecting us from trouble-making n**gahs. Once again thank you!

Sincerely,

All Other Americans

P.S. Some present-day Black/African Americans [resent] being referred to as Black or African, yet… incredibly enough…proudly refer to themselves and other members of their race as the n-word…a n**gah.

During the 60s Black America decided, to denounce the practice of being referred to with the slave terms “Colored” and “Negro”. Usage of the terms Black and African Americans were a decision made by responsible Black Americans…NO ONE else. Psychologically, White America wanted to destroy Black America’s self-esteem by any means necessary. They took such words as Black and Africa and presented them to our ancestors as something dark and evil. Slave terms, such as “Negro”, “Colored” and n**gah, were embedded into the minds of Black/African Americans to associate themselves with. Whereas positive terms such as Black, African, Africa were terms the oppressors didn’t want Black Americans to identify with.

Black implies self-control and discipline, independence and a strong will; pride, dignity, honor, and integrity are part of the equation, exuding authority and power. It gives an impression of elegance, sophistication and confidence. Black can be intimidating, unfriendly and unapproachable because of the power it exudes; radiating authority and creating fear in the process. Black when used as an ethnicity transcends color and should [always] be spelled with a capital “B”.

Self-knowledge is crucial because it enhances well-being, leads to better decision-making, fosters stronger relationships, and promotes personal growth by providing a deeper understanding of our emotions, beliefs, strengths, and weaknesses. The only way to know ourselves is to…know our history. It serves as a moral compass. The wealth of man is in his mind, in his consciousness, and for the past 400-years Black America’s consciousness have been deliberately [impaired].

Black History is pervasive extending beyond the reaches of African American History which serves as a mere footnote to an all-encompassing Black History. Albeit, African American History began with slavery, Black History…in general…DID NOT.

A level playing field gives the advantage to Black people because we would dominate, which explains why we don’t have an equal education. The present system is designed to maintain white dominance, and to dumb down Black folk.

The ruling class would have African Americans believe that the Black experience is limited to grass and mud huts, spears and jungle life with no trace of civility, culture, organization, and self-sufficiency, ultimately painting the white man as our saving grace. Research exposes this chronicle as a gross fabrication. The following list of names, apart from one, are reputable Black historians: Dr. John Henrik Clarke, Dr. Chancellor Williams, Dr. Cheikh Anta Diop, Dr. Asa Hilliard, Dr. Carter G. Woodson, George G.M. James, Dr. Amos Wilson, psychologist/historian and Basil Davidson who is British and not Black. All these people are notably deceased. Dr. Amos Wilson, who also was an Activist trying to unite Black America was unalived, back in the mid-90s under some very mysterious circumstances.

John Henrik Clarke, Amos Wilson, Asa Hilliard, Cheikh Diop, and Basil Davidson all have YouTube Videos available.

Staff Writer; H. Lewis Smith

This brother is the author of Bury that Sucka, a Scandalous Love Affair With the N-word, and Undressing the N-word, Revealing the Naked Truth About Lies, Deceit, and Mind Games, which is available on Amazon .

Also follow Mr. Smith on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/thescoop1.