Donald Trump’s Peace Candidate Promise Collides With Endless War.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Donald Trump ran as the “peace candidate” bodaciously claiming he would stop the existing wars and promising no new forever wars and an era of peace and prosperity. Many people who were weary of war fell for his lies and false promises. He said he would intervene to put an end to the Ukraine-Russia conflict within days of being augurated. That didn’t happen, the war is still raging and the US is supplying Ukraine with weapons and money, our money or rather borrowed money to fight their proxy war against Russia.

When Israel facilitated the attack by “Hamas” on October 7, an attack which the Zionists referred to as “their 9-11”; which was ironic because the US 9-11 was at the very least was allowed to happen, then just like the US did in Afghanistan and Iraq, Israel unleashed a savage genocidal assault on Gaza; Trump said he would use his influence to bring about a negotiated peace settlement. He didn’t.

Again, Trump failed to keep his word and Israel has viciously bombed civilian infrastructure, hospitals, schools, mosques and indiscriminately murdered innocent men, women and children in their quest to steal land and annex territory, yet Trump has not been successful in stopping the carnage and slaughter by the Israelis. The killing continues as we speak.

Then in June of 2025 Trump and Israel launched and unprovoked attack on Iran, a nation that posed no threat to the US, Israel or their neighbors; he did it under the flag of “peace talks”, not once but twice. Meanwhile the lying US media depicts the Iranians as the bad guys and threats to world peace!

Most Americans don’t know the US has been bombing Somalia since 2007 and Donald Trump has continued this ongoing war of aggression even in his second term! This is all part and parcel of an unending legacy of war and aggression the United States has conducted since its official inception in 1783. American leaders, like their European cousins, love war.

What are you an ordinary “citizen” getting out of all this war? What benefits have you accrued from the American Empire’s sordid history and tradition of predation, plunder and war?! How much say do you as a citizen have in US foreign policy? How is it the wars keep going on and on no matter which party is in control of the Congress or the White House? How is it the Congress critters get richer and we get poorer?

How is it you tolerate the prioritizing of conflict and war profiteering at the expense of much needed infrastructural improvements, peaceful technological innovation, a peace driven economy and over the moral and ethical wrongness of war? Are you so brainwashed and comatose you can’t see what is going on? The warmongers are spending more and more of your tax dollars on war and you are getting nothing out of it! Now more and more US body bags are starting to return home, are you okay with this?

Are you satisfied with the way things are going? Do you like being forced to pay exorbitant prices at: the food store, for energy, higher interest payments for loans and credit card usage and consumer goods? Do you like being in a situation where things become more and more unaffordable and beyond your accessibility? You can thank Donald Trump and his predecessors including Barack Obama for this. All Trump is doing is putting petal to the metal on an already existing multi-generational imperialist war machine!

Now Trump has escalated the war against Iran and Iran’s allies are intensifying their responses. Ansar Allah (the Houthis) is blocking the Bab el-Mandab Strait effectively cutting off the Red Sea, blocking trade and commerce in a vital transit way for oil. Saudia Arabia is going to pay a heavy price.

This action is literally choaking Saudia Arabia’s import and export lifeline. As payback for US bombings in Somalia al-Shabaab is collaborating with the Houthis to disrupt traffic in the Bab al-Mandab Strait and Iran is supplying them both with drone technology! How do you think this will impact Wall Street and Main Street USA?!

The closure of the Straits of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandab will cripple global trade and commerce. This is a huge development Trump cannot counter with more bombs, in fact bombing will worsen the situation. These closures will cause major price increases on consumer goods due to longer transit times, higher insurance rates and major supply chain disruptions and scarcity. You can thank Donald Trump for this. Meanwhile Trump and Congress are spending money they don’t have on more wars. Who bebefits?!

When you add the negative consequences of the war in Ukraine, no fertilizer, disrupted supply lines for goods like wheat and oil due to Ukraine striking Russian energy infrastructure, the ongoing global fall out from these wars is going to be horrific. Buckle up it’s going to get rough.

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton

Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com