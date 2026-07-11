Too Many Grown Men Are Still Dressing Like Their Younger Selves.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) There comes a point in a man’s life when the way he dresses stops being a matter of taste and starts being a matter of self respect, and a whole lot of us blew past that exit without ever checking the sign.

My cousin Reggie turned forty eight in March. He came to his own party in a basketball jersey with another man’s name across the back, pulled over an extra large Ralph Lauren polo on a body that has been a medium since Clinton was in office. Not vintage. Not ironic. Bought brand new, both pieces. The fitted cap sat stiff as cardboard, brim flat, the sticker still shining on the side, never once peeled. His wife smiled the way a woman smiles when she surrendered that argument a decade ago.

I didn’t say a word. I ate, laughed at the stories we always tell, and drove home. But the whole ride down 85 I kept thinking about how many of us are walking around dressed as a photograph of somebody we used to be.

You know the look. Maybe you are the look. Jeans pooling at the ankle because they were bought for a silhouette that stopped making sense fifteen years ago. A hoodie big enough to smuggle groceries. Nike Air Force 1s so white they announce you before your voice does. Underneath all that fabric is a grown man with a mortgage, a bad knee, a daughter in her second year at NC A&T (HBCU pride), and a job where people call him sir.

Before you get hot, understand this is not an argument for khakis. I am not asking you to go quietly into some beige retirement of the spirit. But the clothes you keep reaching for are not neutral. They are a message, and the one a lot of us are sending, without ever meaning to, is that we are still negotiating with a man who left the building a long time ago.

The oversized fit was never only about fashion. For some of us, it also felt like protection. Baggy meant you couldn’t be read too easily. Baggy meant your body stayed your own business. It meant hand me downs, or a mama buying two sizes up so you could grow into them whether you wanted to or not. There was love in that, and survival too. But the armor never came off, and now brothers in their fifties are dressed for a fight nobody is trying to have with them.

We get permission to stay stuck, too, from the men modeling manhood on our screens. Many of the rappers we came up on are pushing fifty, well into their fifties, or closing in on sixty, still wearing versions of the same uniform they wore when we were in high school. Grandfathers in skinny jeans. Men with grown children hopping around a stage in shorts and a chain heavy enough to require a chiropractor.

Understand the business they are in, though. Those men are selling a memory. Their livelihood depends on you and me staring up there and feeling nineteen again, because nineteen is what we bought the ticket for. It is a costume with a payroll behind it, propped up by a trainer, a surgeon, and a lighting man who knows where to stand. Nobody is paying you to stay frozen. No tour, no camera, no crowd chanting for the man you were in 1998. What you have is a whole life you built, and it deserves to be dressed like it happened.

The hair tells on us worse than the clothes. Too many good men sit in that chair and ask the barber to draw a line where the hairline used to live. Half an inch of another man’s youth sharpied on, sitting up there like a fence around an empty lot. Everybody sees it. The barber takes your money on account of his light bill. Coworkers say nothing because they are polite. Your kids see it too, and they are cracking up in the group chat.

Same with the dye. A flat black beard against a face that has clearly done some living never once read as young to anybody. It reads as anxious. No woman alive ever saw a shoe polish beard and thought, my goodness, look at that vitality.

The gray is not your enemy. The gray is the receipt. Two recessions, a divorce maybe, a parent you buried, a child you raised, a pile of mornings when you got up and went anyway. And you want to cover that? Man, wear it. Let it come in silver at the temples and watch how rooms respond to you.

Now the practical part, where most of us are losing without knowing we’re in a game. Fit is not size. Size is a number printed inside a collar by a company that has never met you. Fit is how cloth relates to your actual shoulders, your actual chest, that stomach you have been meaning to address since 2019. A man in a thirty dollar shirt that fits beats a man in a two hundred dollar shirt that doesn’t, in every room, on every day of the week.

The tailor is the cheat code and hardly anybody in our circle uses him. Depending on the garment and where you live, a basic hem might cost twenty or thirty dollars. Taking in a waist may cost a little more, but either alteration can completely change how the clothes sit on your body. I have watched brothers keep a fresh pair of Air Force 1s coming every couple of months, box after box, toothbrush and cleaner on the kitchen counter, then refuse to spend a little money getting a blazer to close over their chest.

And listen, I understand the pull. There is grief in that closet. Those clothes are evidence that you were twenty six once, that your knees worked, that women watched you cross a room in a way you have not felt in years. Bagging it up for Goodwill feels like admitting something.

But you are not admitting defeat. You are admitting arrival. The difference between those two is enormous.

Think about the men we came up under. My granddaddy worked a loading dock and owned two suits, a gray and a navy, both pressed, both fitting him like the fabric had been grown on his body. He put on a hat to go to the store. Not a cap. A hat. He was not rich, not educated, not what anybody would call handsome. But when that man walked into a room, people rearranged themselves around him. Looking young never crossed his mind. He was trying to look like a man who had somewhere to be and somebody depending on him, which is exactly what he was.

That is what we lost. Not style, we have plenty of that. What went missing was the idea that growing older is itself a look, carrying its own authority. Somewhere we decided the only options after thirty five were to freeze the clock or disappear into a polo shirt, and neither one is living.

So start with clothes that admit you have a body instead of pretending otherwise. Cut close enough to show a shape, easy enough to breathe in. Own fewer things and let them be better made. Three pairs of pants you love will beat nine you tolerate. Learn what certain colors do against your skin. Buy a real coat. Shine your shoes, or pay a man to do it while you read the paper at your leisure.

None of this requires erasing where you came from. Keep a piece or two from the old days. The jersey your uncle gave you can stay in the rotation. Wear it to the cookout. Just not to your daughter’s graduation, and never because you are scared of what’s standing underneath it.

Here is the part nobody told us growing up, so let me say it plainly. It is okay to want to look good. A man is allowed to enjoy the sight of himself in a mirror. Somewhere in the water we drank, vanity got confused with softness, and brothers started treating pride in their appearance as something to apologize for or hide behind a joke.

Ask yourself who benefits from that.

Take the extra ten minutes. Iron the shirt. Buy the cologne you keep smelling on other men and putting back on the shelf. Catch your reflection in a storefront window and think, alright now. That is not arrogance. That is a man on good terms with himself, and it shows up in how you walk into a meeting, how you greet your neighbor, how your wife looks at you across a table she assumed would be an ordinary Tuesday. Your children read it too. They learn what a grown man thinks he is worth by watching what he puts on his back.

Consider what you came through. Rooms full of people who underestimated you. Years that would have folded a lesser man. All of it lives in your face now, in your walk, in a way of speaking that took thirty years to earn. Put on something that agrees with that.

The young man you were is not gone. He is just done leading. Let him ride in the passenger seat where he belongs, and get behind the wheel looking like the man you actually became.

Staff Writer; Mark Brooks

This brother writes about faith, money, brotherhood, and the real work of being a man from one day to the next… He keeps it plain, with his attention on home, community, and helping brothers do a little better…

Contact him at MarkB@ThyBlackMan.com.