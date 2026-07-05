Devout Christians: Turning a Blind Eye Comes With a Spiritual Cost.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Ever heard the phrase “Just turn a blind eye?” Well, what exactly does that mean and what is the effect of having turned it? To turn a blind eye simply means to overlook some infraction or injustice that to the onlooker may not be that significant. It implies to see only what you want to see.

Unfortunately, this has been the mode of operation during the past several decades here in America for many involved in politics, business, healthcare or other areas of our modern society. Many have overlooked petty thievery of office supplies by coworkers who took a few “extras” home. Others have overlooked the cash paid to workers that did not have the required taxes deducted by their employer. Several have chosen not to see the infractions of infidelity made by leaders who were elected to stand up for family values. Some businesses have chosen not to see the impact of poorly constructed products or policies that have gouged or taken advantage of their customers. Still others every day have closed their eye or even eyes to the injustices around the world so long as they don’t affect them personally.

What happens, however, the minute an injustice does affect someone personally? They complain about it, they scream and holler if necessary, they draw attention to it, but if others continue to turn their blind eye to the situation then nothing more happens. Its usually only when many are affected that their combined complaints, screams and hollering finally draws the attention of those who can not help but see their plight and begin to address it so that things can quite down and get back to business as usual (which is another great topic for a different blog).

Here is an interesting thought to ponder: Several centuries ago, physically blinding your enemy was the chosen method of victorious kings to ensure that the enemy would not be able to rise up again and combat them. Even if they did, now the enemy would be at a tremendous disadvantage and would be easily conquerable once again.

Well, I have news for you and here it is: We have an enemy of our souls! Yes that is right, the devil, satan, the evil one or whatever you want to call him is out to destroy us. He’s is waging war on us and trying to blind us.

However, the good news, as scripture tells us, is that we are not unaware of his strategy. “Lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices.” (2-Corinthians 2:11 KJV) That simply means, if we are observant, we can tell what he is up to and his biggest tactic is that he wants us to destroy ourselves because the truth of the matter is that he can’t do it himself. In other words, he is stifled in his attempts because of our free will. However, if he can cause us to surrender our free will or the power to choose, then he can begin to influence us in ways that suit him.

One of the greatest ways we surrender our power to choose is simply not to choose. When we know of something we should do that would set situations right or would be the right thing to do but we choose not to do it or even choose to do nothing, we have sinned and surrendered our free will. “Therefore to him that knoweth to do good, and doeth it not, to him it is sin.” (James 4:17 KJV)

Did you also know that over time, this type of blindness leads to other sensory losses and eventual disheartenment? While it may be true that the physically blind develop heightened senses such as smell and touch, it is only when they make the concentrated effort to do so in order to make up for the loss of sight. On the other hand, if nothing is done to compensate for the impaired vision, the opposite is true, the other senses become dull and as a result, a depression or disheartening emotion takes over through an attitude of “woe is me” or “nobody knows the troubles I’ve seen,” which becomes self-defeating. When we get to this stage, it’s as if the enemy has won the battle.

If you have been defeated in this battle for your soul, let me encourage you that one battle does not a war make. A war is usually made up of several battles and scrimmages. Therefore, take heart and begin to fight back. It’s time to open up both eyes and see things as they are. Its time to take a clear look and focus on getting things back in order to make things right. You can choose today to make a difference. You can be the one to stand up, scream and holler about someone else’s injustice and not just your own. If you and I do, then our collective voices will begin to prevail. It won’t take much just open that blind eye and begin to see the need all around you.

Staff Writer; Rick S.

One may contact this man of God at: RS@ThyBlackMan.com.