The State of the Union.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) The fireworks are over. The bands have finished their marching. The speeches have been concluded. What years earlier had been planned for the glorious celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary is now history. For many it was a big dud.

There were many Americans, we are talking millions of Americans, who when they first heard about the attempted assassination at Butler, Pennsylvania were left disappointed. These were patriotic, faith believing individuals who would never take to the streets in celebration like many would if the assassination had been successful.

They would find it personally repulsive even to acknowledge to themselves that they were gleefully exuberant if it had been successful. For many they would have felt shame for such happiness.

They clearly would have understood the reasons for the celebration. They never believed they would witness their country descend into the very depths of hell. They never believed they would be so betrayed by their government.

Nonetheless, they would be relieved and embarrassedly happy if the assassin had been successful.

In some ways, they are no different from the many Americans, we are talking millions of Americans, during the eight years when President Barack Obama served as Commander and Chief. Individuals who went as far as praying that ill would befall him and his presidency.

They hoped and some prayed that he would be unsuccessful in bringing the country out of the Great Recession. A recession which he inherited. Wishing that he would be unsuccessful just to be able to point fingers and say he was not qualified to be president. They didn’t care if other Americans suffered. In fact, they hoped other Americans would suffer proving their point of view was correct.

They hoped, some prayed, that President Obama would lead the nation into reckless foreign policy adventures in which American lives were lost. The more lives lost the greater their rejoice. It would provide them ammo to rise holy indignation criticizing his holding the title of president.

This is the state of the union.

There were many Americans, we are talking millions of Americans during the four years that President Joe Biden strolled the Oval Office who found delight in seeing the price of food and other goods rise due to inflation. The higher the prices the more discomfort and suffering that Americans would experience. Such pain and discomfort of other Americans served their political narratives.

They are not that much different than the many Americans, we are talking millions of Americans, today that hope the current regime’s war with Iran backfired. That the US suffered a huge humiliation. That the current regime ended up in another foreign military quagmire as the number of American soldiers’ deaths and oil prices rose.

Convinced that the current regime’s leadership is so incompetent, unholy and just plain evil, there are many Americans, we are taking millions of Americans, who now find themselves hoping that world leaders will openly mock and deride the current leadership. That people from other countries boycott visiting the US and purchasing US made products.

That American college and professional championship teams refuse to visit the White House as long as the current occupant resides there.

Hoping that the nation experiences some natural calamity and is unable to efficiently respond to tragedy because of the current regime’s funding cuts and other policy decisions.

This is the state of the union.

America has had problems in the past. In fact, it almost didn’t survive its civil war that occurred less than a hundred years after its founding.

Nevertheless, there were many, we are talking millions, who believed and were willing to make the nation a more perfect union. Who were willing to believe that as a people and a nation, we could and we would do better.

That America could indeed be a “shining city on a hill.” A place where American exceptionalism was on display. A nation among nations in which it served as a beacon of freedom, hope, and opportunity. “Give me your tired, your poor, / Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

A place which allowed dreamers to believe, and believers to dream.

For many Americans, millions of Americans, the US is no longer that place. Instead, it has become a miasma of hate and evil. A place where the enemy of the people are the people themselves. A place in which “In God We Trust” has been replaced by handguns and assault weapons, hateful and divisive rhetoric.

A place where distrust, alienation and anger is at an all-time high. A place where more people play the lottery than vote. Where the pursuit of the latest technological idol has replaced the American Dream.

The US celebrated its 250th anniversary. For many it was more like a wake than a celebration of life.

It is highly unlikely if the state of the union remains as it is that it will last another 25 years, perhaps not even two and a half more years.

If so, future historians and social scientists will be compelled to proclaim that America was not destroyed, not overrun or defeated from the outside. America died because too many Americans, millions of Americans, saw each other not as fellow Americans, but as the enemy.

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question or comment regarding this article? Feel free to send a message to: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.