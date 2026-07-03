Is Democratic Socialism Finally Changing Black Politics?

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(ThyBlackMan.com) “In 1956, I shall not go to the polls. I have not registered. I believe that democracy has so far disappeared in the United States that no “two evils” exist. There is but one evil party with two names, and it will be elected despite all I can do or say. There is no third party. On the Presidential ballot in a few states (seventeen in 1952), a “Socialist” Party will appear. Few will hear its appeal because it will have almost no opportunity to take part in the campaign and explain its platform. If a voter organizes or advocates a real third-party movement, he may be accused of seeking to overthrow this government by “force and violence.” Anything he advocates by way of significant reform will be called “Communist” …” Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois – 1956

How prophetic was the brilliant American sociologist, writer, historian, Pan-Africanist, and civil rights activist, Dr. Du Bois? As we witness the backlash from the Democratic Party’s leadership, as well as President Trump’s response to the success of democratic socialist candidates in the New York City and Washington, DC primaries and anticipate backlash from the democratic socialist victory in Colorado, a couple of important questions come to the forefront. Are we witnessing the development of a new politics in America? If so, what should the response of the African American community and electorate be?

It is important to understand that changes in the political landscape take time. Events such as Democratic Socialists winning over Democratic Party-backed candidates do not happen in a vacuum. One must understand the history in order to understand “the now”.

In the 2016 Democratic Party presidential primary Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) decisively defeated Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire. During the 2016 campaign Senator Sanders “came out” as a “democratic socialist (DS)” during a speech at Georgetown University. He told the crowd that democratic socialism is not a Marxist ideology calling for the abolition of capitalism. “I don’t believe government should own the means of production, but I do believe that the middle class and the working families who produce the wealth of America deserve a fair deal…” Democratic Party leaders were initially alarmed and strategists suggested the party distance themselves from Sanders. They feared that the label “democratic socialist” would be politically radioactive. Hillary Clinton said his ideas were economically unfeasible and politically unrealistic. Republicans seized on the “socialist” label to frame his campaign as a radical shift toward government control.

In the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primary, Senator Sanders gained more traction as his message of free tuition at public universities, campaign finance reform, and single-payer healthcare resonated with more voters across the electorate. In Iowa, Sanders won the popular vote, while Pete Buttigieg narrowly led in state delegate equivalents after a chaotic and heavily criticized caucus count. Sanders won a narrow victory in the New Hampshire primary, and won in the Nevada caucuses. From 2016 forward, Democratic Party stalwarts and elites watched Sanders and his message take hold. They see the growing crowds, growing energy and enthusiasm, favorable polling data, and growing fundraising from small and large donors. The concern for them has shifted from “will he lose to Republicans?” to “what do we do if he wins?” It’s no longer the messenger; it’s now the message. And other than stating the obvious, that Trump is, as Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has told us, “Trump is a ‘race-baiting, xenophobic’ bigot”; what’s the Democratic Party’s message? How are they going to make the lives of Americans better?

Building upon the momentum created by Senator Sanders, we now have “The Squad” — four congresswomen of color who were sworn into Congress in 2019. While some refer to themselves as democratic socialists, they all express support for DS policies. Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, the first Somali-American member of Congress, Rashida Tlaib are the first two Muslim women ever elected to Congress. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan challenged the Democratic Party agenda when she publicly supported the pro-Palestine BDS movement. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts is very clear in her support of immigrant rights and has said, “The people closest to the pain should be closest to the power.” They have motivated the “progressive” ranks within the Democratic Party to varying degrees. These women have articulated support for ideas such as Medicare for All, a $15-dollar minimum wage, debt-free college and have called for abolishing ICE.

In last year’s Democratic Party mayoral primary, then NY Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, 56% to 44%. The Democratic Party establishment was not pleased with the outcome. Cuomo said, “Extremism, division and empty promises are not the answer to this city’s problems, and while this was a look at what motivates a slice of our primary electorate, it does not represent the majority.” After the primary former NY Gov. David Patterson called upon Democrats (members of Mamdani’s own party) to work together to defeat him. Democratic leadership held meetings to discuss their options in the general election. Mamdani went on to defeat Cuomo who ran as an Independent and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the general election. To that Trump said (as Dr. Du Bois projected), “Look, we don’t need a communist in this country…”

Based upon this brief history of fits and starts we now come to the current day. Three congressional candidates in New York City won their primary races with the support of Mayor Mamdani and his allies. In Washington, DC, Councilmember Janeese Lewis George, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist won the Democratic Party primary for mayor as well. In Colorado, democratic socialist Melat Kiros, 29, ousted longtime Denver Rep. Diana DeGette, a liberal incumbent who had served for roughly three decades, 51% to 42%. The Washington Posted reports, “After three candidates endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani won their congressional primaries in New York last week, establishment Democrats felt angst. Democratic socialists looked to Colorado, and the money followed.”

In New York, Brad Lander, a Mamdani allied candidate defeated incumbent Congressman Daniel Goldman, 66% to 34%. Goldman received over $320,000 in contributions connected to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) for the 2026 election cycle. Claire Valdez defeated Antonio Reynoso for an open seat, 58% to 33%. Darializa Avila Chevalier, another democratic socialist unseated five-term incumbent Congressman Adriano Espaillat, 49% to 46%. Espaillat’s campaign directly received $5,000 from AIPAC itself, with an additional $140,000 to $376,000 in individual contributions earmarked or bundled by the organization. Additionally, United Democracy Project—AIPAC’s super PAC—poured $650,000 into another PAC (BOLD America) that spent $2.8 million supporting Espaillat.

Are the democratic socialist politics of Mayor Mamdani and the candidates he supports proving to be the next iteration of a progressive movement within the American body politic? If so, why is the Democratic Party establishment, including many of its African American leaders, so afraid of this shift in politics?

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) says Mayor Mamdani is going to have to smooth things over with congressional Democrats. Why? The candidates he and his allies backed won the primaries fair and square. Unless as Dr. Du Bois stated, “I believe that democracy has so far disappeared in the United States that no “two evils” exist. There is but one evil party with two names…” NY AG Letitia James (who formerly supported Mamdani) said, “Some of the candidates that he (Mamdani) has supported are individuals who do not understand the politics of New York City, the cultural differences from district to district, who have not been part of the history and the struggle of some of these districts, and are relatively new to the body politic…” Oh, so the voters are stupid and were fooled? Does she honestly believe that establishment politicians who fill their coffers with AIPAC money know what’s best for voters more that the actual voters themselves? Really? These are the racist tropes usually used by white politicians to explain votes cast by “colored” voters.

The voters are not stupid, but many are confused. I wrote a piece entitled, He Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune, wherein I wrote, “Many voters are confused. They can’t understand why in so many instances the individuals they elect to represent their interests, get to Congress and represent the interests of outside forces.”

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) have received millions of dollars in campaign funding from AIPAC. According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records, AIPAC-backed members of the caucus have received at least $3.6 million—and an estimated total of nearly $9 million across several election cycles.

Specific leading recipients include:

Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY): At least $950,331.

Shontel Brown (D-OH): At least $1,028,686.

Glenn Ivey (D-MD): At least $775,199.

When AIPAC boasted that it was committing $100m to defeat Democratic Party incumbents in order to fight back a wave of progressive dissent over Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, did Rep. Jeffries complain? No! When AIPAC money helped a pair of Black pro-Israel Democrats defeat progressive Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.), did AG James or Rep. Jeffries demand an apology or claim that representatives of AIPAC were, “going to have to smooth things over with congressional Democrats.”, as he has demanded of Mamdani? No! They went along to go along.

What is it about affordable housing, a living wage, and the growth of unions, that is causing establishment Democrats such consternation? What’s wrong with the idea of working people running both the economy and civil society? Why won’t the Democratic Party clearly condemn Israel for the genocide in historic Palestine? Aren’t these the policies and politics of Mrs. Fannie Lou Hamer, Ms. Ida B. Wells, Dr. King, Dr. Du Bois, Paul Robeson, Malcolm X, Ms. Ella Baker and so many others? Are these not the policies and politics of the original members of the CBC, the original corps of lawmakers dedicated to safeguarding civil rights and known as “the conscience of the Congress”? Is the conscience of the Congress now unconscious?

How prophetic was Dr. Du Bois? “If a voter organizes or advocates a real third-party movement, he may be accused of seeking to overthrow this government by “force and violence.” Anything he advocates by way of significant reform will be called “Communist”” No matter what you call it, no matter what you call them, those who are championing civil rights, workers’ rights, equal pay for equal work, an end to these senseless, illegal and immoral wars of choice should be listened to.

There is a new politics developing and members of the African American electorate should be paying attention because the constituents are not being paid by AIPAC to vote against their own interests and the interests of their community. Too many so-called people in positions of leadership are. Remember, it’s not the messenger, it’s the message.

Written by Dr. Wilmer J. Leon, III

Official website; http://www.wilmerleon.com

One may also purchase his book, entitled Politics: Another Perspective.