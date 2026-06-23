FIFA World Cup Shows America’s Better Spirit To The World.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Walk into almost any bar in Boston right now and you will hear bagpipes. Not on the speakers, actual bagpipes, carried by actual Scottish fans in kilts who have taken over the city like they were always supposed to be there. Locals have not minded one bit. They have bought rounds, learned chants and laughed at the orange traffic cones that keep turning up on the heads of the city’s most serious bronze statues, a tradition the Scottish fans brought with them that Boston immediately adopted as its own. Across the city, the mood has felt less like a foreign fan invasion and more like a block party Boston did not know it needed. Nobody who has been there this week would argue.

This is what the 2026 FIFA World Cup looks like on the ground across America, and it has been something to watch. Not just the matches, though those have delivered plenty, but the way ordinary Americans in city after city have met the world at the door and genuinely meant it. Nobody planned any of this. There was no campaign, no committee, no branded hashtag telling people to be kind to visitors. It just happened, because that is what a lot of Americans do when someone shows up needing help or a meal or a ride or just a reason to feel like they landed somewhere good.

In Chattanooga, Tennessee, locals and fans have waited for hours around Spain’s team hotel and public team events just to wave at Spain’s national team. In Greensboro, North Carolina, Norwegian fans rolled into town and found the local scene ready to welcome them, with Americans who had never given soccer much thought suddenly showing up in Viking colors ready to cheer. In Spokane, Washington, young fans got to see Mohamed Salah this month, one of the most famous footballers on the planet, simply because Egypt picked the city as its training base and people went down to see what was happening. In Dallas, Croatia got a downtown fan parade and a flag so big it needed several people just to keep it off the ground. These are not the cities that usually get written about in international dispatches. They showed up anyway.

Out on the roads between the big host cities, something even less expected has been happening. International visitors who rented cars and drove across rural Texas or through the Deep South between matches came back with stories they couldn’t stop telling. There have been stories of restaurant owners helping foreign fans get where they needed to go because their rides fell through, small-town spots welcoming British tourists with free food simply because they had come so far, and Alabama firefighters giving visiting supporters a full station tour and sending them away with free merchandise. None of this was organized. None of it was sponsored. People just did it.

The reaction from international visitors has been, in a word, stunned. Not in a bad way. Fans from Germany and Brazil have been posting videos of themselves inside Buc-ee’s like they stumbled into something sacred, which, if you’re from Texas, you understand completely. Free refills get their own reaction videos. So do the ice machines. So does the fact that someone behind a counter smiled at them without being required to. Marina De Buchi, a British entrepreneur living in California, told ABC News it keeps catching visitors off guard even when they think they’ve prepared themselves for it. “A lot of people say Americans are fake,” she said. “I just don’t think that’s true. I think Americans are just really nice and friendly.” She has lived here long enough to know the difference. She also said that for Americans themselves, hearing it has clearly meant something. “They hear a lot of bad at the moment. I’m glad to be seeing the rose-tinted-glasses side of it.”

That part is true and worth sitting with for a second. America has had a rough few years of looking at itself, and most of what it has seen has not been flattering. The World Cup has pointed the mirror a different direction, and what is coming back is a country that still knows how to open a door. Six players on the US Men’s National Team roster were born outside the United States, and the team reflects a larger immigrant and diasporic American story. Many of the people working the stadiums and driving the fans around and pouring the drinks came from somewhere else too, or are the children of people who did. That is not a footnote. That is the reason all of this works as well as it does.

Content creator Shawn Moran in Boston said his entire social media feed transformed overnight from its usual noise into something he barely recognized. “Seeing nothing but pure joy and happiness for a whole week has been the greatest thing,” he said. Hard to disagree. Boston Globe reporter Emily Sweeney put it the way most people in that city are feeling it right now: “With all the crazy things going on in the world, it’s really nice to just see people from all different places getting along.”

Visiting fans will forget the final scores long before they forget the person who drove them to a match, or bought them a drink, or put a traffic cone on a statue’s head and laughed about it with them. A World Cup lasts a few weeks. The memory of how a country made you feel lasts considerably longer.

America is not perfect. Anyone paying attention already knows that, and this summer has had its complicated chapters too. But the version of this country that has shown up at this World Cup, in its firehouses and dive bars and roadside travel centers, has been generous and curious and genuinely glad the world decided to come. That matters. And right now, the world is noticing.

Staff Writer; L.L. McKenna



Politics explained through the lens of justice and equity. Offering perspective that informs, challenges, and empowers.

One can contact this brother at; LLMcKenna@ThyBlackMan.com.