Donald Trump’s Iran MOU Is No Real Peace Deal.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) For weeks Donald Trump has been waffling between threats of annihilation and promises of a “deal” to end all deals to resolve the Iran war; a war he started at the behest of another nation. Time after time Trump has said the Strait of Hormuz would be opened or else and the free flow of commerce and trade would be restored. None of this has happened. Now once again he promises a “deal” will be signed within days.

First of all, there is no deal, what is being proposed is actually an agreed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the US and Iran. Israel the nation who instigated and coerced Trump into attacking Iran is not included anywhere in the wording whatsoever. Iran posed no threat to the US or any nation in the region. Conversely, Netanyahu has been crying without verification, Iran was minutes away from a nuclear weapon for thirty years? It turned out to be just another lie like Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction or Al-Asad gassing his own people. Lies to gin up wars on behalf of Israel, the US Military Industrial Complex and Wall Street.

Trump and Netanyahu’s war against Iran did not go as Israel promised Trump it would; to their huge surprise Iran hit hack extremely harder than they anticipated. Iran hit the US military bases hosted by the Arab nations in the region devastating them, leaving them in ruins along with much of those nation’s petroleum infrastructure. Iranian drones and missiles bombarded Israel constantly, demolishing their vaunted Iron Doom defenses, key military facilities and infrastructure. Iran hit them so hard Israel was forced to call on Trump to seek a cease fire both during the twelve-day war in June of 2025 and this year following their February 2026 attacks on Iran.

So here we are in a gargantuan quagmire. Iran shut down Israel and the US’s attempts to foment a color revolution inside Iran before their attacks. When the US and Israeli attacks commenced, Iran exposed US military vulnerabilities, totally neutralized US aircraft carriers to the point they were afraid to venture anywhere near Iran’s missile and drone ranges, then Iran thwarted a US raid to capture Iranian nuclear materials demonstrating how ineffective US ground forces were for this war.

Iran and its allies are pummeling Israel and there is nothing either the US or Israel can do about it. US and Israel airstrikes have not crippled Iran military capabilities! Iran shut the Strait of Hormuz placing a stranglehold on the global economy, international shipping and commerce. The controlled US media is not telling this side of the war story.

Trump’s foolish actions have put the world at risk for food and energy shortages, interrupted international supply lines and movement and have totally undermined US national security by antagonizing China to the point China refuses to sell or provide the needed rare earth minerals because Iran is one of China’s main trading partners! By continuing to support the proxy war against Russia, Russia is seriously assisting Iran against the US and Israel. Trump’s foolishness is causing massive suffering around the world and most sane people know the US and Israel are losing this war!

So Trump is desperate for a “deal” but Iran holds the best hand and has all the leverage. The “deal” Trump keeps promising is really an unsigned MOU. There is nothing final about it. Here is what the MOU which has not been signed or approved by Congress says. There will be a sixty day cease fire period, all aggression will cease including in Gaza and Lebanon by all parties, both parties will refrain from interfering in each other’s’ domestic affairs, the Strait of Hormuz will be open unhindered by US blockades allowing the free flow of traffic, US will unfreeze all Iranian assets and make them immediately available to Iran, the US will lift all sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the US will grant waivers to allow Iran to trade in its natural resources, the US and Iran will work together to finalize this agreement and verify it by the United Nations Security Council.

From my perspective this seems like a huge win for Iran and a total capitulation by Trump; In fact, Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was more thorough, involved more international involvement, participants and oversight. In other words, Trump’s “deal” is a farce! To make matters worse neither Netanyahu nor Israel are ever going to abide by this on any level and they have publicly said so! Don’t celebrate too early.

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton

Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com