Why You Should Look at Your Own Life Before Deciding to Move Abroad.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Before anyone moves abroad, there’s usually a moment that gets skipped over in the excitement: the moment where you stop picturing the new country and actually look at your current life and ask, “Okay… what am I really doing here?”

It sounds simple, but most people don’t do it. They focus on visas, on cities, on job opportunities, on Instagram inspiration boards, all of that. But the part that quietly decides how your move will go is the part that has nothing to do with geography.

It’s you. Your habits. Your expectations. Your emotional state. Your reasons.

And it’s worth sitting with that a little before you begin packing your life up.

To Clarify Your True Motivations

Most people don’t move abroad for just one reason, even if it feels that way at first.

On the surface, it might be something clear: a job offer, a relationship, a city you’ve always wanted to live in. But underneath that, there’s usually a mix of other things, too. Curiosity. Restlessness. The sense that life could feel different somewhere else.

Some of those motivations are solid. Wanting new experiences, better opportunities, a different pace of life – those tend to hold up when things get hard, which they inevitably do.

But there’s also the quieter motivation people don’t always say out loud: “I need a reset.” Not necessarily because life is bad, but because it feels stuck, or repetitive, or like you’ve outgrown it somehow.

The tricky part here is that those feelings don’t automatically disappear when you change countries. You can still feel stuck in a different postcode, after all.

So, it helps to be very honest with yourself here. Not in a dramatic way, just a practical one. Are you moving toward something specific, or mainly away from something – or someone – you don’t want to deal with anymore?

Both can get you on a plane. Only one tends to feel stable once you land.

To Prepare for the Psychological Weight of Starting Over

Starting over sounds exciting when you’re imagining it. New streets. New people. New routines. It’s a clean slate.

The reality, however, is a bit messier.

At the beginning, everything takes more effort than you expect. Simple things become slightly complicated. You’re figuring out systems you’ve never used before. You’re reading signs more carefully than usual. You’re asking more questions than you’re used to asking.

It’s not dramatic. It’s just constant mental effort.

And, at first, that can even feel fun. There’s novelty in it. You feel alert, curious, switched on.

But that novelty fades faster than you’d expect.

What comes next is a quieter phase where things feel less exciting and more… unfamiliar in a tiring way. You might feel a bit lonely, even if you’re meeting people. You might miss the ease of your old life, where everything was automatic and you didn’t have to think so hard about daily tasks.

This is where emotional resilience matters more than people realize. Not the “I can handle anything” kind, but the “I expect this to feel weird for a little while” kind.

It also helps to remove avoidable stress wherever you can. Get the basics – finances, healthcare, housing, stability, etc. – in order early. This makes a difference when everything already feels like a lot. Even something like expat health insurance quietly reduces anxiety in the background. Such a purchase means one major uncertainty is handled.

Even with everything organized, though, there will likely be moments where you wonder if you made the right call. That’s normal. And it certainly doesn’t mean you didn’t. It usually just means you’re adapting, and adaptation isn’t a smooth process.

To Ensure You’re Moving Towards a Fulfilling Future

You assume moving abroad will automatically improve your life. New country. New energy. New possibilities. Sometimes, it does feel like that – at first. A kind of momentum kicks in and everything seems more open.

Longer term, fulfillment doesn’t really come from location. It comes from alignment – between what you value, how you spend your time, and the kind of life you’re actually building.

Before moving, it helps to get a bit specific about what “better” actually means for you. More freedom? More creativity? Less stress? A different work-life balance? A stronger sense of community?

Because if it stays vague, your expectations will stay flexible in a way that never really settles. You’ll just keep expecting “better” without defining what it looks like.

And it’s also worth being honest about what you’re giving up. Familiarity. Easy access to friends and family. A place where you already understand how everything works without actually thinking about it.

Those things matter more than you’d admit at first. Not always enough to stop you going, of course, but enough that they should be part of the decision, not something you realize later on.

When you hold both sides at the same time – the gain and the loss, the good and the bad – the decision tends to become clearer. It’s more grounded, not so idealized.

To conclude, looking at your own life before moving abroad doesn’t make you hesitant. It just makes you aware of what you’re actually stepping into.

If your reasons are clear, if you’re honest about the harder parts, and if you know what kind of life you’re trying to build rather than just escape, then the move becomes something steadier. Not a fantasy reset. Not a dramatic reinvention.

It’s just a decision to live somewhere else while still being yourself. Simple.

Staff Writer; Terry Washington