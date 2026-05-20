The Governor Can’t Have New Orleans.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Life in New Orleans has always taught us how to read between the lines… how to feel the truth of a thing even when the people in power try to dress it up in legal language and political polish. And right now, what’s happening in Louisiana politics has that familiar sting. As a Black woman born and raised in this city, someone who loves this culture down to the bone, it’s impossible to ignore what the Attorney General and the governor are trying to do. Folks can call it “reform” or “oversight” or whatever makes them sleep better at night, but the people here know exactly what it is: an attempt to take control of New Orleans by stripping away the voices of the very people who built it.

The Attorney General’s push to remove or weaken elected city councils so the governor can appoint his own choices is not just a political move… it’s a power grab. And it’s one that hits at the heart of Orleans Parish. Our city council is supposed to represent us — the neighborhoods, the culture bearers, the elders, the workers, the families who’ve been here for generations. When you take away the right of the people to choose their own leadership, you’re not just changing policy… you’re changing the soul of a place.

And let’s be honest: this isn’t happening in every parish. It’s not happening in the cities that look a certain way or vote a certain way. It’s happening here — in New Orleans — a city where Black culture is not an accessory but the foundation. A city where the music, the food, the traditions, the language, the rhythm of daily life all come from Black hands, Black minds, Black history. A city that has always been loud, creative, rebellious, and unbothered by attempts to tame it.

That’s why people are outraged. Because we’ve seen this playbook before. Louisiana has a long history of trying to control Black political power, and every time progress is made, there’s a push to drag us backward. The governor and his allies may not use the language of Jim Crow, but the intention feels familiar… limit the voice of Black communities, centralize power in the hands of a few, and weaken the influence of a city that refuses to bow.

New Orleans has always been a place where Black people could breathe a little freer, even in the hardest times. Our ancestors created second lines, Mardi Gras Indian tribes, jazz, Creole cuisine, and countless traditions as acts of resistance and joy. They built community structures when the state refused to protect them. They elected leaders who understood the unique needs of this city. And now, to see the state government trying to override that legacy… it feels like an attack on everything we’ve fought to preserve.

People here aren’t fooled. They see the AG’s actions for what they are — oppressive, targeted, and rooted in a desire to control a city that has never been easy to control. Locals are talking about it in barbershops, at corner stores, at second lines, in church halls, on porches. The conversations are full of frustration, but also full of clarity. Folks know this isn’t about “efficiency” or “safety” or “better governance.” It’s about power. It’s about silencing a majority-Black city that refuses to fall in line.

And the pushback is growing. Community organizers, activists, elders, young people, business owners — they’re all stepping up. Meetings are happening across the city… petitions are circulating… rallies are forming… and people are calling for accountability. Some are even calling for the governor to be removed, arguing that any leader who tries to undermine democracy in his own state is unfit to lead. Whether that happens or not, the message is clear: New Orleans will not sit quietly while its political voice is threatened.

What makes this moment so powerful is that it’s not just political — it’s personal. For Black New Orleanians, this city is more than a place to live. It’s heritage. It’s memory. It’s identity. It’s the sound of brass bands rolling down the street… the smell of red beans on a Monday… the feeling of home that hits you the moment you cross the parish line. To have outsiders — even if they live in the same state — try to dictate how this city should be run feels like a violation.

And yet, even in the midst of all this, the spirit of New Orleans is holding strong. This city has survived hurricanes, corruption, neglect, and centuries of attempts to erase its Blackness. But every time, the people rise. They rebuild. They reclaim. They resist. That resilience is woven into the culture… into the music… into the way we gather and celebrate and mourn and fight.

The AG and the governor may believe they can reshape New Orleans to fit their vision, but they underestimate the power of a community that has never depended on the state to define its worth. They underestimate the pride of a people who know their history. They underestimate the fire of a city that refuses to be controlled.

New Orleans has always been a place where freedom lives in the streets, in the art, in the culture, in the people. And no political maneuver — no matter how strategic or forceful — can break that spirit.

The fight is far from over… but the people are awake, organized, and ready. And as long as the heart of this city beats with the rhythm of its Black culture, New Orleans will remain exactly what it has always been — unshakeable, unapologetic, and unwilling to bow to oppression.

Staff Writer; Chelle’ St James

May also connect with this sister via Twitter; ChelleStJames.