Spencer Pratt’s L.A. Mayor Bid Shows Voter Frustration.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) In the run-up to the June 2 L.A. mayoral race primary, I once more asked myself how did a white Republican, but worse still, a guy with unabashed MAGA credentials ever get into any serious conversation about being L.A.’s next mayor? If that’s not enough, his main claim to fame is his stint as a reality TV programmer.

On the surface, it seems utterly ridiculous that Spencer Pratt could emerge from the pack as a serious mayoral contender. L.A. has not elected a GOP mayor in more than thirty years. The city is one of the bluest of American big cities. It is also one of the most minority-majority cities in the nation.

Yet, every time I drive through parts of West L.A. and Westchester, I see loads of Pratt for mayor lawn and street signs. And each time, I ask myself again not only how to explain Pratt. But more importantly why a Pratt?

The obvious starting point is the L.A. wildfires that tore through Pacific Palisades in January 2025. Pratt was one of thousands who either lost homes, had them damaged, or suffered some property and personal goods loss. They blamed Los Angeles Mayor Bass for the loss by charging her with everything from lax or inadequate fire protection to being thousands of miles away on an official trip.

It’s absurd, ridiculous, and downright cockamamie. However, thousands bought into the lies, distortions, and blatant mis and disinformation about Bass and the fire department. They even penned their signatures on a petition demanding her immediate resignation. Mind you, the petition was not the usual pro forma recall of a public official launched when citizens are furious with an elected official about one or another alleged political sins. The petition leaped over that and simply demands she stand down with no opportunity to defend, explain, or provide context for the budget issue with the fire department.

Bass’s alleged big fumble on the wildfire gave many the made in heaven excuse they needed to hammer her as an alleged, incompetent, self-serving public official.

But there’s more. The 2024 presidential election uncovered an ugly, almost unknown fact about the vote demographics in Los Angeles. There are many parts of Los Angeles city and the county that have more than a little red state tinge to it. Trump did surprisingly well in parts of the San Fernando Valley, West L.A., Westchester, and the Fairfax area. All supposedly rock-solid Democratic vote strong holds. Democrats continue to be the majority in those areas. However, Trump’s showing proved that there are a lot of Republicans, young and old, in these areas. A lot of them like Trump, and though they are cautious about saying that, it’s still a reality.

One political commentator astutely noted about California’s vote demographic that once you get past the coastal cities and areas, and move east in the state, California looks like Alabama. It is deep red. The strong showing of MAGA California gubernatorial candidates Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco are testament to that.

Then there is the perceived horrid state of L.A. In a word many residents continually call it variously “chaotic,” “a wreck,” or a “failed” city.” They say the city is listing badly. City Hall is dysfunctional. Homelessness, public safety, fiscal waste and mismanagement, and a bloated, ultimately non-sustainable budget are chronic problems that seemingly continue to pile up.

There are a lot more residents who though Democrats and have no open or hidden ideological agenda, are angered and frustrated too. They are fed up with the malaise, the fog of government and the self-serving that has often enveloped the mayor’s office. The taint of corruption, cronyism, manipulation, scheming, and secrecy has been an ugly trademark of the City Council. They have no hope that the City Council will reform itself.

Now along comes Pratt. To more than a few voters he seems like the perennial breath of fresh air. A candidate cut from the same mold as an Arnold Schwarzenegger and yes, Trump. One who has never held office. A guy who is not a career politician but a concerned citizen who is disgusted with traditional politics and politicians. In other words, the perennial man on the white horse who charges in to shake up the establishment and bring real change.

This is pure delusion. He has been cheered by two ultra conservative GOP heavy hitters Florida senator Rick Scott and House Speaker Ron Johnson. In addition, Trump officials have publicly announced that they are eager to raise lots of cash to aid Pratt’s election bid. He wasted no time in showing that he’s learned much from the Trump attack playbook with his viral ads that are chock full of bomb throwing, personal innuendos and attacks against his opponents, primarily, of course, Bass.

Pratt has cagily dodged all questions and probes about his MAGA ties. He banks that enough voters will buy into his alleged anti-politician, non—partisan, no political labels candidacy to propel him into a run-off with Bass.

He just might be right. And that in itself says much about the level of discontent of many L.A. voters. A Pratt will do absolutely nothing to lessen that.

Written By Earl Ofari Hutchinson

One can find more info about Mr. Hutchinson over at the following site; TheHutchinson Report.

Also feel free to connect with him through twitter; http://twitter.com/earlhutchins

He is also an associate editor of New America Media. His forthcoming book is From King to Obama: Witness to a Turbulent History (Middle Passage Press).