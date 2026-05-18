Brown v. Board Promised Equality. America Still Has Not Delivered.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Seventy-one years ago, the Supreme Court issued its ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, declaring that separate educational facilities are inherently unequal. For generations of Black families, Brown represented more than a legal decision. It represented aspiration, validation, and possibility. It affirmed a simple but transformative principle: Black children deserved access to the full promise of American education.

That promise remains unfinished.

This year, Brown Day arrived during a season of commencements and reflection. On May 16, 2026, Bennett College celebrated its centennial commencement, honoring one hundred years of Black women pursuing excellence against extraordinary odds. As Bennett’s 15th president from 2007 to 2012, I was especially honored to return for the centennial celebration and witness another generation of Black women stepping boldly into their futures.

To stand on Bennett’s campus was to witness the power of educational persistence — generations of women who insisted on learning, leadership, and achievement even when the nation offered them unequal schools, unequal resources, and unequal expectations.

That history matters because we are once again debating the meaning and purpose of education in America.

We hear constant alarm about declining test scores, learning loss, teacher shortages, and struggling schools. But too often these conversations avoid the deeper question: who actually receives a quality education in America, and who does not?

Brown rested on a radical premise for its time — that Black children deserved the same educational investment as white children. Not leftover resources. Not overcrowded classrooms. Not crumbling facilities. Not diminished expectations. Equal opportunity.

Yet decades later, educational inequality remains deeply embedded in American life. School districts are still shaped by segregated housing patterns and unequal tax bases. Schools serving Black students are more likely to experience staffing shortages, aging facilities, fewer advanced courses, and harsher disciplinary systems.

And here lies the contradiction. Many of the same political voices lamenting declining educational outcomes are simultaneously attacking the institutions that help students learn. They denounce falling test scores while censoring history, restricting honest conversations about race, undermining teachers, weakening diversity initiatives, and reducing educational resources for students who need them most. The ongoing weakening of the Department of Education sends a chilling message about national priorities.

We cannot claim to value excellence while starving the conditions that make excellence possible.

Declining scores do not emerge in isolation. Hunger affects learning. Housing instability affects learning. Underfunded schools affect learning. Poverty and inequality affect learning. Educational outcomes reflect the conditions under which children live.

This is why HBCUs remain so important. Institutions like Bennett continue to nurture Black intellect, cultivate leadership, and affirm Black humanity, often while operating with fewer resources than predominantly white institutions. They remain places where students are encouraged not simply to survive, but to excel.

Many HBCU graduations also occur near Mother’s Day, and that connection should not be overlooked. Behind countless graduates stands a mother or grandmother who stretched limited resources, worked exhausting hours, deferred her own dreams, and insisted that education mattered. Black educational achievement has always been sustained not only by institutions, but also by sacrifice.

Brown opened doors. America has yet to decide whether it is truly committed to what lies beyond them: equal opportunity, equal investment, and equal possibility.

Written by Julianne Malveaux

Official website; https://www.juliannemalveaux.com