Are Democrats Helping Iran? A Closer Look at the Growing Controversy.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) I know, this is quite the rhetorical question, but the response goes far deeper than just saying, “because they hate President Trump.” Last week, the SecWar and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff testified before both the House and Senate Armed Services Committees for the first time since the start of combat operations against Iran on February 28.

Watching the inquiries, or rather disconcerting assertions from the Democrat members, should cause us all a great deal of concern. For me, this is very personal, considering that I came on active duty at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, as a new Field Artillery Second Lieutenant on October 30, 1983. It was just a week prior that 241 Marines, Sailors, and a Soldier lost their lives in the Beirut barracks bombing due to a truck bomb delivered by Hezbollah Islamic terrorists. Then, and now, Hezbollah has been a proxy army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the number one state sponsor of Islamic terrorism in the world. As well, I recall the taking of the American embassy in Tehran and the hostage crisis that ensued, lasting for over 400 days. I was a student at the University of Tennessee, going through Army ROTC at the time.

Later, as a commander in Iraq, I had to contend with Iranian agents seeking to undermine our operations in our zone north of Baghdad near the town of Taji. And after my retirement, I served as an advisor to the Afghanistan Army, based in Kandahar, where Iranian weaponry and deadly explosive force penetrator (EFP) improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were being employed, as they were in Iraq. Those EFPs were responsible for the deaths and maiming of thousands of American troops.

So, when I hear these delusional leftists of the Democrat party ranting about a “war of choice,” it is highly disturbing. If these so-called elected representatives of the Democrat party who sit on the House and Senate Armed Services committees would rather play politics than confront the declared enemies of our Republic, they should be ashamed. But of course they are not. I find it quite comical that a man who once lied about serving in Vietnam, Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn), would be sitting on the Senate Armed Services Committee. Then again, there is no shame with these leftists. What we all must come to understand is that when it comes to the Democrat party, they may talk about a maniacal dictator being removed, Nicolas Maduro, or may talk about Iran not having a nuclear weapon, but in truth, they will do absolutely nothing about it.

I am sure you remember the Iranian small attack boats capturing two U.S. Navy Riverine Assault boats during the Obama administration, 12 January 2016. I was appalled that our troops were not given the order to sink that dinghy. Instead, they were paraded as propaganda, and John Kerry actually thanked the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps for “taking care” of our captured Sailors. The Obama administration hailed their release as an “unintended benefit of a new diplomatic relationship.” I see it, as the Iranians did, as a sign of weakness.

See, the real enemy to the Marxist leftists, aka the Democrat party, is their political opposition. And they will even fund organizations such as the KKK in order to make their point. As we now know, the Southern Poverty Law Center designated Moms for Liberty as a hate group while funneling funds to the Ku Klux Klan. By the way, the KKK was founded by the Democrat party.

But there is an interesting trend with the Democrat party that we must expose. Why are Democrats aiding and abetting Iran, a country whose leadership routinely calls for “Death to America?” And I can assure you that the demonic Iranian regime was watching the House and Senate Armed Services Committee hearings and was cheering when U.S. Democrat Rep. John Garamendi (CA-8) referred to Operation Epic Fury as a “quagmire.” Yes, two months in, and it is a quagmire? Rep. Garamendi should look at his own state of California before referring to anything as a “quagmire.”I, for one, am certainly glad that Garamendi was not around during the Anzio amphibious operation in Italy during World War II. And no, U.S. Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5), that is not World War 11.

Where was Garamendi’s absurd declaration when Joe Biden executed the greatest strategic military debacle in our history, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, where 13 American Marines, Sailors, and a Soldier unnecessarily lost their lives? That was a withdrawal of choice, and a horrific one. The Democrats were ranting about the $25B cost of the operation to this point. But where were their voices when we deserted over $80B of military equipment to be taken by the Taliban, who paraded it through the streets of Kabul, including flying Black Hawk helicopters?

Why did Democrats not speak out against the nearly $18B of funds that were released by the Obama and Biden administrations, well, Obama’s third term, to Iran? Did I mention the number one sponsor of Islamic terrorism? I am quite sure that Iran used those funds to improve the quality of life for the Iranian people, right? And that thing called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), aka the Iranian nuclear agreement, did not end Iran’s pursuit; it only pushed out the breakout time. And, just for your information, the JCPOA was unconstitutional because it was a treaty done unilaterally by Barry Soetoro and did not garner Senate approval. The Senate was bypassed.

This aiding and abetting of Iran is just another chapter in the treasonous nature of the Democrat party. They were the ones who stood in support of the North Vietnamese during the Vietnam War, ya know, the one where Sen. Blumenthal (D-CT) mistakenly said he served. It is the same Democrat party that embraces those who protest in support of an Islamic terrorist organization, also supported by Iran and Hamas. It is the Democrat party that has become so vile and vitriolic in its anti-Semitism that even lifelong leftist legal scholar Alan Dershowitz has said goodbye. It is the same Democrat party that gives a platform to deranged “influencers” like Hasan Piker and promotes a Marxist/Islamist such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as its new face. Not to mention is home to an Islamist terrorist supporter like U.S. Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI-12).

Funny, where are the leftist female voices speaking out against the Iranian regime’s treatment of women? Nah, they would rather assail American women who disagree with dismembering babies in the womb, keeping biological males out of women’s private spaces and sports, and who support parental choice in education.

The Democrat party is aiding and abetting Iran because they chose to, and because they wish they had a country where they could impose their will as well. The freedom-loving citizens in Iran are subjected to the brutality of the theocratic Iranian clerics and their Praetorian guard because they cannot fight back. One need only look to the Democrat-controlled Virginia to see how they want to disarm their people, making such an achievable goal.

Let this be a warning: this is not about Donald Trump. It is about the Democrat party wanting totalitarian control and the imposition of tyranny just as they have in Iran.

Thomas Paine wrote: “The duty of a true Patriot is to protect his (her) Country from its government.”

Written by Allen West

Official website; https://x.com/AllenWest