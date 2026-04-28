Marxist Left Projection Tactics Threaten Free Speech And Democracy Debate.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Last week, I had the pleasure of speaking at Oklahoma State University for their Young America’s Foundation (YAF) speakers series. The topic was “American Sovereignty: The Constitution and Illegal Immigration.”

One would think that a college and university campus would be a place where diverse insights, perspectives, and debate would occur. Quite the contrary. Once again, I was informed by the conservative students at OSU that they had their event flyers torn down, hand cards tossed into the trash, and sidewalk chalking erased. As well, we heard the news about a DHS attorney who was scheduled to speak at the UCLA Law School, only to be met with disgusting rhetoric from those seeking to prevent him from speaking. There were accounts of death threats, all because he works for a federal government agency responsible for our homeland security.

Yet, with all this, we hear the incessant ranting from the Marxist leftists castigating others as fascists. Consider a domestic terrorist organization, Antifa, which says that they are anti-fascists, yet they assault those with whom they disagree. And we all recall Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk having a debate on a college campus on the issue of leftist gun violence, only to be shot while the leftist was trying to say leftist gun violence does not exist.

All this, and more, comes to represent a highly disturbing tactic by the Marxist Left of projecting their abhorrent behavior on their political opposition. The entire intent is to dehumanize and disparage their opposition to insanely justify their violent actions.

When you are constantly referring to someone as a threat to our democracy (message to leftists, America is a Constitutional Republic), you make them a target. Yet, when you consider the actions of leftists, it is clear that they are a threat to our representative democracy and Republic.

It is the Left that is threatening our representative democracy. Their open-borders policy that led to millions of illegal immigrants entering our country doesn’t just pose a threat to our safety and security; it undermines our electoral process. Leftists demanding that illegal immigrants be counted as part of our census, which will tip the scales for representation, is certainly a threat. Leftists being vehemently opposed to the SAVE America Act, preventing anyone not an American citizen from registering to vote and actually voting, damages our electoral process. Yet, they call others, 80-plus percent of Americans, white supremacists, racists, and other denigrating monikers in order to fearmonger opposition into silence.

Leftists always point to others as authoritarians, yet they were the ones who told healthy Americans that they could not leave their homes. They, as in Minnesota, set up call-in lines to enable neighbors to report fellow citizens. They forced people to take a certain shot, regardless of their health, and threatened them with the loss of their jobs. And we all know that many businesses were forced to shut down, and our children suffered due to schools being closed.

In Virginia, we witnessed a violation of the law to create an authoritarian redistricting system. In countless leftist states, there is zero or minimal congressional representation for the political opposition to the Left. It is rather disconcerting that some 48 percent in Virginia voted against the redistricting plan, and if it were to go forward, they would be told that they would only have 10 percent congressional representation. Leftists point to Texas, but in the Lone Star State, they did not seek to eradicate the congressional representation of the political opposition. It was legally aligned with the electoral patronage and voting in the state.

Whenever leftists are held accountable for their actions, the response is that the government is being weaponized. That is the rambling in response to the criminal indictments against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which does nothing to combat poverty in the South. It is nothing more than a nonprofit hitman for leftist ideological agendas.

Any conservative organization that is not in compliance with the Marxist plan is demonized as a hate group. There is no debate that SPLC has committed wire fraud, yet, Sen. Chuck Schumer has redefined the DOJ as the Department of Vengeance. The hypocrisy is laughable when you consider how the Biden administration targeted Catholic Churches, labeled and targeted parents as domestic terrorists, and sought to shut down conservative election integrity organizations. It was not too long ago that Susan Rice spoke of retribution against those who have supported the Trump administration if the leftists win majorities in the midterm elections.

For some odd reason, Marxists believe that they should be free to do anything and everything that they want to do. It comes back to their mantra of “by any means necessary.”

I find it quite rich that Marxists always fall back on the tired reasoning that not supporting Barack Obama is racist. Or not supporting Hillary Clinton or Kamala Harris as president was sexist. Yet, it was Joe Biden who told Blacks who did not vote for him that they were not Black. Conservative women were told by Madeleine Albright that there was a special place in hell for them not voting for Hillary Clinton.

It is time we realize that the Marxist leftists seek to project their behavior, their actions, on their political opposition in order to shift the narrative. They do so to create an atmosphere of censorship and also to demean their opposition to a point that they are seen as inhuman. When Marxists continually refer to their opposition as Nazis, racists, extremists, fascists, authoritarians, and other characterizations that align with their ideology, it has a purpose. SPLC placed the Family Research Council (FRC) on its hate-group list. The result? An armed man entered the lobby with Chick-fil-A sandwiches with the intent to kill. He did shoot the security guard.

This is not a game; it is actually a long-standing tactic of leftists, and history evidences such. We cannot allow a repeat of this tactic in our America. Marxism foments hatred, and it is happening here, being socioeconomic angst against those designated as “rich,” truly meaning those who are wealthy but not leftist. Against those who do not agree with gender dysphoria and the mutilation of our children. Against those who would preserve life, born and unborn. Against those who embrace the rule of law and support our border security.

Basically, against anyone who is not a Marxist leftist. That is not America. We have freedom of religion, speech, expression, conscience, to peaceably assemble, to petition our government for redress of grievances, and political association. If doing so results in denigration and disparagement, then, as history has shown, the Marxist leftist ideology is not compatible with our Constitutional principles, values, and liberties.

Written by Allen West

Official website; https://x.com/AllenWest