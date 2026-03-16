Jacqueline Jackson and the Women Who Held the Civil Rights Movement Together.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) I attended the memorial services this week honoring Jesse Jackson, joining thousands who gathered to celebrate the life of a man whose voice shaped the modern civil rights movement. As speaker after speaker reflected on Rev. Jackson’s extraordinary life — his preaching, his presidential campaigns, his global advocacy for justice — I found myself watching another figure whose presence told an equally important story about the movement itself.

Jacqueline Jackson sat quietly through much of the program, dignified and steady, the way she has been throughout decades of public life alongside her husband. Watching her, I was reminded that the history of the civil rights movement is often told through the voices of its most visible male leaders while the women who sustained that work remain less fully acknowledged. We remember Martin Luther King Jr., Rev. Jackson, and other towering figures who helped move this nation toward justice, and rightly so. But movements do not survive on charismatic leadership alone. They endure because women hold them together.

Jacqueline Jackson has lived that truth for decades. Anyone who has spent time in the civil rights community understands that the work does not end when speeches conclude or cameras turn away. The movement is sustained through meetings that stretch late into the evening, through endless travel, through community gatherings and quiet organizing, and through the emotional toll of confronting injustice day after day. Families live that life alongside movement leaders, sharing both its burdens and its purpose. Yet Jacqueline Jackson has never been merely a supportive spouse standing quietly in the background. She has participated in the struggle in her own right, traveling with delegations and bearing witness to injustice not only in the United States but across the broader African diaspora.

Those journeys often echo a much older story about freedom struggles in the Americas. Long before the modern civil rights movement, enslaved Africans who escaped bondage formed independent communities throughout the hemisphere, known as Maroon societies. From the mountains of Jamaica to the forests of Brazil and the interior regions of South America, these communities created spaces of autonomy and resistance that endured against extraordinary odds. Their history reminds us that the struggle for dignity and self-determination has always been international. Back in the day, during the 1984 campaign, Jackie often talked about the Maroons.

Like many women in the movement, Jacqueline Jackson carried responsibilities both public and private, sustaining institutions while nurturing family and community. Her example is part of a much larger tradition. The civil rights movement has always depended on women whose names may not always appear in headlines but whose work made progress possible. Ella Baker shaped grassroots organizing and mentored generations of young activists. Dorothy Height spent decades advocating for civil rights and women’s equality, building coalitions and influencing policy often from behind the scenes. Fannie Lou Hamer forced the nation to confront the brutality of voter suppression in Mississippi with a courage that shook the conscience of the country.

The same quiet strength defined the life of Myrlie Evers-Williams, who worked alongside her husband, the slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers. Long before the nation knew her name, she was helping manage the daily work of the movement — answering phones, coordinating schedules, supporting organizing efforts, and helping hold together the NAACP office in Mississippi while Medgar confronted some of the most dangerous forces in American society. After his assassination, she carried the work forward with remarkable determination, eventually serving as chair of the NAACP.

These women were not assistants to history; they were architects of it. They organized meetings, raised funds, coordinated voter registration drives, trained young activists, and held communities together when the struggle felt overwhelming. They balanced public activism with the responsibilities of family and community life, often without the recognition or authority that male leaders automatically received.

As the memorial services concluded, I was struck by the generations gathered to honor Rev. Jackson’s life. Veterans of the civil rights era sat alongside younger activists who are now carrying the struggle forward. Movements are never confined to a single moment in history; they are living traditions passed from one generation to the next.

Through it all, women remain the backbone of the movement.

Written By Julianne Malveaux

Official website; http://www.juliannemalveaux.com/